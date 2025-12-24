‘I want to bring anxiety to the surface': Shannon Cartier Lucy on her unsettling works
In an exhibition at Soft Opening, London, Shannon Cartier Lucy revisits childhood memories
‘My creative process always entails taking more or less familiar images and rearranging them to create a disruption,’ says Nashville-based artist Shannon Cartier Lucy. ‘I want to bring anxiety to the surface. This can be a threat to our ego and can make us feel vulnerable.’
It is an unsettling emotion brought to the forefront at Lucy’s current exhibition at London’s Soft Opening gallery, which imbues quotidian images of childhood with an electric charge. In Lucy’s paintings, nostalgic symbols - pencils, straws, pasta necklace - are reframed, becoming play things for adults in a stark confrontation of the childhood memories we repress. The results can be discomfiting.
‘Tapping into this irreducible anxiety is a form of un-homing, which is a critical concept that describes the experience of being displaced from our sense of security and “home.”,’ Lucy adds. ‘I am interested in creating a “new home,” so to speak. My ritual in conjuring up these images and uncomfortable feelings to the surface and sharing them with others is a way to perhaps neutralize the anxiety. It’s like a prayer, almost.’
Lucy draws on cinematic framing techniques to up the psychological tension, with her tight crops forcing a close examination of her subject. But despite the clarity an apparently straight representation, Lucy’s storytelling is full of ambiguities
‘We tend to place an omnipotence in understanding things, and making sense of things. We are conditioned to try to stay in control because we assume it will keep us safe. To be able to organize and grasp the world gives us comfort. So facing ambiguity is an inherently traumatic experience. I hope that making these paintings can shift around my own experience with uncertainty and make that relatable and communicable.’
Shannon Cartier Lucy is at Soft Opening until 10 January 2026
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
-
What one writer learnt in 2025 through exploring the ‘intimate, familiar’ wardrobes of ten friends
Inspired by artist Sophie Calle, Colleen Kelsey’s ‘Wearing It Out’ sees the writer ask ten friends to tell the stories behind their most precious garments – from a wedding dress ordered on a whim to a pair of Prada Mary Janes
-
Year in review: 2025’s top ten cars chosen by transport editor Jonathan Bell
What were our chosen conveyances in 2025? These ten cars impressed, either through their look and feel, style, sophistication or all-round practicality
-
Eddie Olin's furniture that merges heavy metal with a side of playfulness
Wallpaper* Future Icons: London-based designer and fabricator Eddie Olin's work celebrates the aesthetic value of engineering processes