Artists’ studios tend to be sanctums of creativity, revealing the inner workings of a fruitful and productive mind. Sometimes methodical, often chaotic on the surface, artists surround themselves with both the functional and the inspiring in a bid to switch off and dig in.

Contribution from singer, songwriter and artist Michael Stipe (Image credit: Michael Stipe)

Contribution from visual artist Jake Grewal (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

It is a subject that has intrigued curators at London’s Incubator gallery, who, for a new exhibition, have shifted their focus from highlighting emerging artists to the creative process itself. The current group show, ‘Notes from the Studio’, unites 46 visual artists, writers, musicians, and fashion designers, asking them each to submit one item currently taped or pinned to the wall of their studio.

Contribution from filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

Contribution from multimedia artist Daria Blum (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

Artists, including Tracey Emin, Christina Kimeze, Bella Freud, Michael Stipe, Rebecca Ackroyd, Jake Grewal, Michael Armitage, Harland Miller and Ben Okri responded enthusiastically, with submissions ranging from personal objects to notes, postcards, sketches and reference images. The gallery preserved the tape or tack each item arrived with, installing pieces in drawn charcoal ‘frames’.

Contribution from multidisciplinary artist Rebecca Ackroyd (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

Contribution from writer and artist Harland Miller (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

From jewellery designer Alexandra Jefford’s sketch to multimedia artist Daria Blum’s drawing complete with pig magnets, Charlie Gosling’s portraits, and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson’s photograph, the contributions speak to the importance of ritual when displayed together. Amassing fragments of works in progress and images that sparked ideas, the exhibition pays homage to the slower, authentic foundations of the creative process.

'Notes from the Studio' is on show until 31 January 2026 at Incubator London, incubatorart.com

Contribution from musician and artist Paul Simonon (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

Contribution from multidisciplinary artist Leonard ‘Soldier’ Iheagwam (Image credit: Courtesy of artist and Incubator)

