What do creatives pin to their walls? Artists from Tracey Emin to Michael Stipe reveal all
An exhibition at Incubator gallery, London, asks 42 creatives what is tacked to their studio walls – here are some of their pin-ups
Artists’ studios tend to be sanctums of creativity, revealing the inner workings of a fruitful and productive mind. Sometimes methodical, often chaotic on the surface, artists surround themselves with both the functional and the inspiring in a bid to switch off and dig in.
It is a subject that has intrigued curators at London’s Incubator gallery, who, for a new exhibition, have shifted their focus from highlighting emerging artists to the creative process itself. The current group show, ‘Notes from the Studio’, unites 46 visual artists, writers, musicians, and fashion designers, asking them each to submit one item currently taped or pinned to the wall of their studio.
Artists, including Tracey Emin, Christina Kimeze, Bella Freud, Michael Stipe, Rebecca Ackroyd, Jake Grewal, Michael Armitage, Harland Miller and Ben Okri responded enthusiastically, with submissions ranging from personal objects to notes, postcards, sketches and reference images. The gallery preserved the tape or tack each item arrived with, installing pieces in drawn charcoal ‘frames’.
From jewellery designer Alexandra Jefford’s sketch to multimedia artist Daria Blum’s drawing complete with pig magnets, Charlie Gosling’s portraits, and filmmaker Sam Taylor-Johnson’s photograph, the contributions speak to the importance of ritual when displayed together. Amassing fragments of works in progress and images that sparked ideas, the exhibition pays homage to the slower, authentic foundations of the creative process.
'Notes from the Studio' is on show until 31 January 2026 at Incubator London, incubatorart.com
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
