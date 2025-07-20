TAG Heuer’s embrace of all things sport acquires another dimension as the brand puts its unmatched sporting heritage to the fore with a series of limited editions based on the 39mm Carrera Chronograph. It is a watch with all the 1960s cool you might desire, matched with the 21st-century performance you need.

At the beginning of 2025 came the (now sold out) Carrera Chronosprint X Porsche Rallye (TAG Heuer partners with Porsche as well as with Formula 1, Oracle Red Bull Racing, the Indianapolis 500, the Automobile Club de Monaco, and the Carrera Panamericana). The watch celebrated the first appearance of the Porsche 911 at the Monte Carlo Rally, which brought a black dial to the Carrera glass-box design with beige and red accents taken from the 911’s cockpit.

Tag Heuer Goodwood (Image credit: Tag Heuer)

The TAG Heuer shield logo is as much a part of the wallpaper at the Goodwood Festival of Speed as the chequerboard tree guards are on the famous hill-climb, so it would be strange if TAG Heuer’s return to Formula 1 as Official Timekeeper wasn’t matched with similar status at motorsports’ summer carnival (for more on the latter, see our pick of sports cars from Goodwood 2025).

TAG Heuer’s new CEO, Antoine Pin, knows Goodwood well from his time looking after the UK market, and understands the value and passion of its audience. Where else makes sure that grass parking areas can be accessed by low-slung 911s as easily as Cayennes? And as a festival equally in touch with the sport’s future as with its heritage, the fit couldn’t be better. As the festival’s founder, the Duke of Richmond, puts it, ‘TAG Heuer has the most incredible connection to motor racing, and boasts an illustrious history, working with some of the greatest drivers and teams in the sport.’ And, naturally enough, there’s a (100-piece limited edition) Carrera Chronograph to match, this time with a design in ‘Goodwood Green’ and accented with a hobnailed dial.

The Tag Heuer Seafarer (Image credit: Tag Heuer)

Inside is TAG Heuer’s 80-hour running, self-winding TH20-00 movement that also powers another heritage-inspired limited edition of the Carrera (this time of 500 watches). This takes a more nautical inspiration, with design cues including quartered subdials and triangle pointers on the minute track, taken from the Abercrombie & Fitch Seafarer timepieces that were made by Heuer for the US retailer as far back as the 1950s.

