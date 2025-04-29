Formula 1 in photos: 100 memorable moments
A new book, ‘Formula 1: The Impossible Collection’, marks 75 years of the motor-racing championship – a history full of tenacity, triumph and tragedy
‘Our sport is rich in stories, legends and drama, and to capture that in images is the perfect way to remember the 100 defining moments of our 75-year history,’ writes Stefano Domenicalli, president and CEO of Formula One, in his foreword to Formula 1: The Impossible Collection.
He’s right about allowing pictures to tell the story. The new book from Assouline – hand-stitched and in pole position for fans’ coffee tables – presents a nostalgia-fuelled and fascinating photographic whizz through the championship’s highs and lows, from its gritty beginnings in 1950 to the unfeasibly high-tech and finely orchestrated global showcase it is today.
Happily, though, the rich imagery is accompanied by just enough insightful text by author Brad Spurgeon, a former Formula 1 journalist for The New York Times and the International Herald Tribune, to inform and intrigue us along the way.
Spurgeon explores the inevitable duels that characterise FI as a form of gladiatorial combat and add to its ‘travelling circus’, soap-opera appeal. He cites the rivalry between Ferrari’s tenacious Niki Lauda and McLaren’s ‘playboy’ James Hunt, the latter taking the title in 1976, the year of Lauda’s famous crash (more below); Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost’s battling through 1989 and 1990, whereby they ‘knocked each other off the track’ at the Japanese Grand Prix two years running (the first year as McLaren teammates); and Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill’s showdown in 1994 at the title-deciding Australian Grand Prix – culminating in another collision.
There are also perfectly captured moments of joy and triumph. There’s Juan Manuel Fangio nonchalantly raising an arm from his Alfa Romeo on winning the 1951 title, at the Spanish Grand Prix; Nigel Mansell dousing Senna in Moët in 1992, having secured the championship at the Hungarian Grand Prix, driving for Williams; a young Schumacher beaming on his 1991 debut (as a stand-in driver for Jordan) at the Belgian Grand Prix; Fernando Alonso held aloft by his Renault team in 2005 on becoming the youngest champion (aged 24 years and 59 days, a record since broken), having finished third at the Brazilian Grand Prix; and Max Verstappen and Red Bull celebrating their 2023 driver’s and constructor’s titles.
Then there are the crashes, which, gruesomely, stick in the memory and are a reminder of F1’s darker side. Lauda is pictured, burnt, bandaged, unbowed, having raced – and finished fourth – in the 1976 Italian Grand Prix just six weeks after being given the last rites following his smash at the old Nürburgring circuit in Germany.
And homage is paid to Senna, at the time perhaps the sport’s biggest name, killed during a deadly weekend at the San Marino Grand Prix in 1994, that, between practice, qualifying and the actual race, saw the deaths of Senna and Roland Ratzenberger, and injuries to Rubens Barichello and members of the crowd. F1’s earlier days, we learn, were riskier still, and the book acknowledges a sobering list of fatalities and injuries.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Mention is made, of course, of the vastly improved safety that’s now a signature of the modern-day sport, alongside the dizzying array of technology that aids today’s drivers in tandem with their huge supporting teams.
It may all look like a video game, but rare indeed is the driver who can perform with split-second precision while enduring the physical and psychological pressures of a race – think G-forces up to five times your bodyweight, in a cockpit that may be 60°C, as you average 220mph and know that 19 other cars on the track could kill you if you get it wrong. Only elite athletes who have spent their youth rising through the ranks of competitive (and for most, prohibitively expensive) go-kart racing are in the running today, writes Spurgeon (Verstappen, who became the youngest-ever F1 driver at age 17 in 2015, happens to be the son of an F1 driver father and a go-gart champion mother).
Thanks to social media, Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive – taking us behind the scenes of the sport with the drivers as they travel, prepare and just hang out – the televised races themselves, and subscription-based streaming of all the action, we all probably feel we know more about our Formula 1 heroes (in this house, Lando Norris) and/or ‘villains’ (sorry, Max Verstappen) than ever before.
But in other ways, we are perhaps more remote from the action than fans during F1’s earliest, less regulated days, suggests Spurgeon, who recalls having free access to get close to drivers and cars, trackside and in the pits and paddock, when attending the Canadian Grand Prix as a boy, in 1967. This book, he writes, is a chance for a close look once again – albeit from your armchair, and without the noise and the (soon-to-be-phased-out) fossil-fuel fumes.
Formula 1: the Impossible Collection, £1,150, 2nd edition, text by Brad Spurgeon, forewords by Jean Todt and Stefano Domenicali, published by and available from Assouline
On the Wallpaper* staff since 2004, Bridget Downing worked first as production editor and then chief sub editor on the print magazine. Executive editor since 2017, she turned to digital content-editing in 2021 and works with fellow editors to ensure smooth production on Wallpaper.com. With a BA in French with African and Asian Studies, she began her career in the editorial research library at Reader’s Digest’s UK edition, and has also worked at women’s titles. She is the author of the (2007) first editions of the Las Vegas and Cape Town Wallpaper* City Guides.
-
Kimy Gringoire's heart-shaped cables make for streamlined jewellery design
Expanding and evolving her 2021 collection, Kimy Gringoire's new pieces reflect the duality of love
By Hannah Silver
-
Art Deco architecture turns 100; take our world tour of its lesser-known marvels
Art Deco architecture can be found across the globe, a 20th-century genre that influenced all building scales and typologies; and its centenary this week inspired our world tour of lesser-known gems
By Adam Štěch
-
In Gstaad, a seasonal restaurant takes alpine dining to new heights
Monti nods to regional craftsmanship with furniture carved from locally-sourced elm and a seasonal menu from chef Martin Göschel
By Daven Wu
-
Ferrari drops the top on its mighty 12Cilindri super coupe to create the elegant Spider
We drive the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, a last and glorious hurrah for the sound of the V12
By Jonathan Bell
-
A technical tour de force, McLaren’s Artura Spider makes an unconventional supercar
McLaren prides itself on technical perfection. Its newest series production supercar ticks all the right buttons but demands you make an emotional commitment
By Jonathan Bell
-
The Ferrari 12Cilindri is the ultimate expression of the marque’s greatest engine
We sample Ferrari's latest, the mighty front-engined grand tourer that bears a simple descriptive name, 12Cilindri
By Rory FH Smith
-
The Ferrari F80 continues the company's tradition of using supercars to showcase tech
Just 799 examples of Ferrari’s ferociously complex and high-tech styled F80 will be made, helping give shape to the sports cars of tomorrow
By Jonathan Bell
-
The McLaren W1 is the latest in the sports car maker's tech-saturated Ultimate Series
First F1, then P1 and now W1, McLaren Automotive reveals its latest limited-edition supercar to the world, a £2m concoction of hybrid power and active aero that is, unsurprisingly, already sold out
By Jonathan Bell
-
Two new books celebrate the art of automotive photography from very different angles
‘Macchina’ collates photographer Jon Nicholson’s portfolio of modern motorsport imagery, while ‘Automotive Type D’ is INK studio’s fourth volume of car-focused creative briefs
By Jonathan Bell
-
A 90s icon of Italian sports car design is reborn as the Veloce12 by Touring Superleggera
Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera have transformed the Ferrari 550 Maranello into an all-analogue, carbon-bodied GT for the modern era
By Jonathan Bell
-
Meet two new Maserati MC20 supercars, the Leggenda and the Icona
These Maserati MC20 special editions honour the company’s racing heritage and the 20th anniversary of the Maserati MC12 hypercar
By Jonathan Bell