Meet two new Maserati MC20 supercars, the Leggenda and the Icona
These Maserati MC20 special editions honour the company’s racing heritage and the 20th anniversary of the Maserati MC12 hypercar
We’ve already praised the Maserati MC20 supercar for being not just beautiful but also a genuinely wonderful car to use every day. With the legendary Italian company in something of a period of transition – spurred on by its status as Stellantis’ most premium brand and the company-wide transition to electrification – the MC20 is the most direct line between the modern Maserati and the feted, near mythological, status of the company in non-specific days gone by.
Maserati knows this all too well, and these two new editions of the MC20, the Icona and Leggenda, play up that historical link with a celebration of one of the company’s rare noughties success stories, the MC12. When it debuted in 2004, the Maserati MC12 was quite unlike any other Maserati of the time. Powered by a Ferrari-derived V12 (and indeed closely related to the contemporaneous Ferrari Enzo), the MC12 was little more than a race car for the road.
Styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro, just 50 examples of this ‘Maserati Corse’ 12-cylinder were built in order to homologate the successful MC12 GT1 race car. Twenty years later, Maserati has enlisted the services on its in-house Fuoriserie personalisation programme to create these two homages to the MC20’s prestigious predecessor.
The Maserati MC20 Icona is finished in a two-tone livery that directly references the MC12 Stradale, which in turn was paying homage to the earlier Maserati Trofeo Light. All this self-celebration has ultimately turned out rather tastefully, with a white (Bianco Audace Matte) and Blue (Blu Stradale) livery with subtle Maserati Fuoriserie branding. Wheels are chromed with blue hubcaps and blue brake callipers.
The MC20 Leggenda edition is a little bit more ostentatious, with a pairing of Nero Essenza and Digital Mint Matte to mimic the MC12 GT1 in the colours of the successful Vitaphone Racing team. The famous Maserati Trident logo is picked out in yellow, while the wheels and brake callipers go for a much darker hue.
Inside, the Icona and Leggenda special series both feature dedicated lightweight racing seats, as well as the addition of the top-of-the-line Sonus Faber sound system, carbon-fibre interior trim and the special suspension lifter for getting that elegant front end over low kerbs.
Just 20 examples of each will be made. Maserati has just four years to go before its self-declared decision to have its entire range running on electricity alone. You can be sure that the company’s racing heritage won’t stay untapped as it looks to promote this new era.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Maserati MC20 Icona and Leggenda Editions, details at Maserati.com, @Maserati
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
A new era: Centre Pompidou 2030 plans revealed
Plans for the Centre Pompidou 2030 vision have been announced, revealing a design refresh of the iconic Paris structure by Moreau Kusunoki and Frida Escobedo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Pulitzer Amsterdam’s whimsical new suites and a wellness space add to its canalside chic
In line with the city’s 750th anniversary, Pulitzer Amsterdam introduces two new Collector’s Suites, a three-storey Merchant Suite, and The Beauty House
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Givenchy’s Antigona Cube handbag riffs on a house classic
A much-loved Givenchy bag comes in a refreshed silhouette, inspired by the art of origami
By Jack Moss Published
-
Maserati Grecale Modena hits the middle ground, an SUV for the badge-conscious
The Maserati Grecale Modena shows just how far a brand has to go to make an impact in the contemporary car market. How does it reflect on the Italian company’s long heritage?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Maserati MC20 is a magnificent take on the modern mid-engine supercar
Maserati’s snarling MC20 arrives just as the world is looking towards electrification. Is this delectable machine still relevant?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Levante S GranSport retains a lingering aura of Maserati magic
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Pulling power: Maserati’s titanic Levante challenges the status quo
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Mechanical mayhem: photographer Fabian Oefner’s four-wheeled forensics
By Ken Kessler Last updated
-
Maserati refines a classic model from the Modena marque
By Nargess Shahmanesh Banks Published
-
Suits you: Maserati teams up with Zegna (for good this time)
By Guy Bird Last updated