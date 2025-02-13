Modena Automobili transforms the 1990s-era Maserati Shamal into a cutting-edge restomod
The MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal gives Marcello Gandini’s iconic 1990s design a fresh lease of life, with uprated engineering, electronics and style
Are restomods getting too niche? It feels like any half-remembered piece of 1980s exotica is now being subjected to the fetishistic process of a total, all-encompassing and hugely expensive rebuild. More often than not, these restomods far exceed the capabilities and performance of the original, serving to burnish the happy memories of former owners or those who missed the boat first time around without bursting any bubbles.
That’s certainly the case with the Maserati Shamal. The Maserati of the 1980s is not fondly remembered, with more exotic fare like the Merak and Khamsin giving way to more prosaically styled but still high-performance vehicles like the Quattroporte III and Biturbo, launched in 1981.
Over the course of the decade, the unprepossessing two-door Biturbo coupé and four-door saloon evolved. Designed by the late Marcello Gandini, the Biturbo was crisply delineated, well proportioned but ultimately rather staid. Gandini softened the knife-edge lines of the original in 1987 and gave the model another overhaul in 1991, adding muscularity and (90s) glamour lacking in the original.
The inspiration for the latter facelift was the Shamal, a new flagship introduced in 1990. With a twin-turbo V8, over the Biturbo’s V6 unit, it was wider, with more flowing lines yet also a more brutish physical presence. It was never a massive seller – only 369 were made – but the blend of Italian engineering and design with a decidedly non-supercar style body shape has made it something of a cult vehicle.
Maserati itself had a stab at a revival with its Project Rekall in 2020, a celebration of the 30th anniversary that didn’t result in a production car. Now there’s this, Modena Automobili’s MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal. The MA-01 combines 1990s style with contemporary engineering, with Maserati’s contemporary 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 engine at its heart. Designed in collaboration with Ferrari, the 500hp unit is mated to an 8-speed ZF auto box.
Although performance is broadly in line with the 1990s car (0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h, versus 5.3 seconds and 270 km/h for the original), every other facet of the Shamal has been overhauled. Bodywork has been subtly revised and updated, with the addition of LED lighting and a B-pillar design that wraps around the roof, almost like a solid targa top.
The new panels are made from steel and carbon and include better cooling and aerodynamics than the original. The rear has also been substantially changed, with an integral spoiler above a truncated, squared-off tail.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Inside, there’s a digital recreation of the Shamal dashboard, contemporary infotainment system, modern Recaro Classic LX seats and better air conditioning and trim quality. At the centre of the dash is the famous Maserati clock, a signature design feature that on this occasion can be removed and worn as a wristwatch.
Modena Automobili plans to build just 33 examples of the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal, with a starting price of €585,000. All customers will be encouraged to fully explore customisation options at no extra cost (sourcing a donor car is also included in the price).
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
‘Strangeness is a necessary ingredient in beauty’: Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner refuses to conform
Aesop’s new floral perfume Aurner is described as a ‘defiant bloom’. Its creator Céline Barel tells Wallpaper’s Hannah Tindle why the fragrance refuses to conform
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Night at the museum: the best art hotels to book now
Sleep amid surrealists at London’s Broadwick Soho, or wake up to contemporary favourites at New Hotel in Athens – indulge in an immersive art hotel experience
By Dalya Benor Published
-
‘American Photography’: centuries-spanning show reveals timely truths
At the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, Europe’s first major survey of American photography reveals the contradictions and complexities that have long defined this world superpower
By Daisy Woodward Published
-
Maserati unveils the Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo model
Hiroshi Fujiwara, the so-called Godfather of Streetwear, lends his talents to Maserati’s in-house bespoke division, creating a stylish take on the company’s open-topped supercar
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
The new Maserati Grecale Folgore electrifies the model's exceptional qualities
Performance, practicality and elegance come together in Maserati's first all-electric SUV, the new Grecale Folgore
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A unique electric Maserati marks a long-standing partnership with a legendary winery
The Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello Edition is a one-off celebration of Maserati’s bespoke division and the half century of Tignanello
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Meet two new Maserati MC20 supercars, the Leggenda and the Icona
These Maserati MC20 special editions honour the company’s racing heritage and the 20th anniversary of the Maserati MC12 hypercar
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Maserati Grecale Modena hits the middle ground, an SUV for the badge-conscious
The Maserati Grecale Modena shows just how far a brand has to go to make an impact in the contemporary car market. How does it reflect on the Italian company’s long heritage?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Year in review: the top 10 cars of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Jonathan Bell
What were the best four-wheeled offerings of 2023? Transport editor Jonathan Bell takes us through the year’s most intriguing automobiles
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Maserati MC20 is a magnificent take on the modern mid-engine supercar
Maserati’s snarling MC20 arrives just as the world is looking towards electrification. Is this delectable machine still relevant?
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Levante S GranSport retains a lingering aura of Maserati magic
By Jonathan Bell Published