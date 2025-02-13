Modena Automobili transforms the 1990s-era Maserati Shamal into a cutting-edge restomod

Are restomods getting too niche? It feels like any half-remembered piece of 1980s exotica is now being subjected to the fetishistic process of a total, all-encompassing and hugely expensive rebuild. More often than not, these restomods far exceed the capabilities and performance of the original, serving to burnish the happy memories of former owners or those who missed the boat first time around without bursting any bubbles.

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

That’s certainly the case with the Maserati Shamal. The Maserati of the 1980s is not fondly remembered, with more exotic fare like the Merak and Khamsin giving way to more prosaically styled but still high-performance vehicles like the Quattroporte III and Biturbo, launched in 1981.

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Over the course of the decade, the unprepossessing two-door Biturbo coupé and four-door saloon evolved. Designed by the late Marcello Gandini, the Biturbo was crisply delineated, well proportioned but ultimately rather staid. Gandini softened the knife-edge lines of the original in 1987 and gave the model another overhaul in 1991, adding muscularity and (90s) glamour lacking in the original.

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

The inspiration for the latter facelift was the Shamal, a new flagship introduced in 1990. With a twin-turbo V8, over the Biturbo’s V6 unit, it was wider, with more flowing lines yet also a more brutish physical presence. It was never a massive seller – only 369 were made – but the blend of Italian engineering and design with a decidedly non-supercar style body shape has made it something of a cult vehicle.

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Maserati itself had a stab at a revival with its Project Rekall in 2020, a celebration of the 30th anniversary that didn’t result in a production car. Now there’s this, Modena Automobili’s MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal. The MA-01 combines 1990s style with contemporary engineering, with Maserati’s contemporary 3.0-litre Twin Turbo V6 engine at its heart. Designed in collaboration with Ferrari, the 500hp unit is mated to an 8-speed ZF auto box.

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Although performance is broadly in line with the 1990s car (0 to 100 km/h in 5.0 seconds and a top speed of 290 km/h, versus 5.3 seconds and 270 km/h for the original), every other facet of the Shamal has been overhauled. Bodywork has been subtly revised and updated, with the addition of LED lighting and a B-pillar design that wraps around the roof, almost like a solid targa top.

The new panels are made from steel and carbon and include better cooling and aerodynamics than the original. The rear has also been substantially changed, with an integral spoiler above a truncated, squared-off tail.

The dashboard of the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Inside, there’s a digital recreation of the Shamal dashboard, contemporary infotainment system, modern Recaro Classic LX seats and better air conditioning and trim quality. At the centre of the dash is the famous Maserati clock, a signature design feature that on this occasion can be removed and worn as a wristwatch.

The interior of the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Modena Automobili plans to build just 33 examples of the MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal, with a starting price of €585,000. All customers will be encouraged to fully explore customisation options at no extra cost (sourcing a donor car is also included in the price).

MA-01 Maserati Biturbo Shamal by Modena Automobili (Image credit: Modena Automobili)

Modena-Automobilli.com, @Modena_Automobili