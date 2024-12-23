Maserati unveils the Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo model

Maserati’s bespoke division has announced a new series of cars created in collaboration with ‘select tastemakers and friends of the Trident.’ This ‘Fuoriserie By’ series kicks off with a collection overseen by Hiroshi Fujiwara, streetwear designer, DJ and musician and a significant cult figure in disseminating Japanese fashion trends to a wider global audience.

Fujiwara’s vision came about following the Italian manufacturer’s partnership with Fragment Design, the multidisciplinary collaborative agency that has created editions with the likes of Nike, Fender, countless small streetwear brands and even a Tamagotchi.

Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo (Image credit: Maserati)

Describing the bespoke MC20 Cielo as ‘tailor-made garments to be proudly worn along the streets of the world’, Fuijwara has been allowed to usurp the legendary Trident emblem in favour of his own double lightning bolt icon.

There are two editions of the MC20 Cielo Fuoriserie by Hiroshi Fujiwara, a matte black (nero essenza) car and a matte white (bianco audace) one. A large Fragment badge sits on the rear deck, above the V6 Nettuno engine.

Hiroshi Fujiwara (Image credit: Maserati)

The six-way power sport seats are finished in black full leather with white stitching and the Trident is still present and correct on the headrests and B-pillar. There’s also a commemorative plate celebrating the collaboration set between the two seats.

The Maserati MC20 Cielo is the open-topped version of Maserati’s magnificent mid-engined sports car. Replacing the conventional top with a retractable smart glass roof, the Cielo is a strong design statement, even before Fujiwara has waved his branding magic over the bodywork.

Maserati Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo in matte black (Image credit: Maserati)

Maserati’s head of design, Klaus Busse, wants the car to showcase the many ways in which the Fuoriserie programme ( ‘out of the ordinary’ in Italian) can be used to enhance production Maseratis, much like the recent Maserati GranCabrio Folgore Tignanello Edition.

‘Our Trident’s customisation programme is conceived to create extraordinary experiences for our clients,’ Busse says. ‘Our wish here is for them to express their personality and passion by creating their very own Maserati. Just like Hiroshi, everyone can choose from a wide range of personalization features from our Fuoriserie collections or take more individual journeys to design true one-of-a-kind rolling sculptures.’

Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo (Image credit: Maserati)

Fuoriserie By Hiroshi Fujiwara MC20 Cielo, Maserati.com, @Maserati