Mayfair’s Murano offers beautiful design and incisively cooked food

Much like the precious material from which Angela Hartnett’s Italian restaurant draws its name, Murano exudes elegance and quality in London’s Mayfair. With 15 years of culinary excellence under its belt, it’s no wonder this establishment has become a beloved fixture.

Celebrating 15 years of Michelin-starred Murano

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

Ever since clinching its Michelin star just four months after its 2008 opening, followed by the prestigious four AA rosettes, Murano has consistently delivered outstanding experiences.

The restaurant recently underwent a comprehensive renovation, paying homage to founder Hartnett’s roots. Behind it is the award-winning practice Fabled Studio, which wanted to truthfully spotlight Italian culture and design.

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

The renovated space envelops diners in soft hues of familiar green and pink, while intricate shapes and textures play a central role in the decor. Playful ceramic accents, including verdant Murano glass jugs and a grand Murano glass chandelier, cast a warm, ambient glow throughout. The main dining area features a bespoke carpet reminiscent of the Romanesque Basilica of Santa Maria, with rounded tables strategically positioned to face the front.

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

Among the updates is an expanded tiled bar, complemented by muted wood panelling and display cabinets showcasing an extensive wine selection ranging from sparkling to reds, whites, rosés, and orange wines. Fabled Studio notes, ‘Fit for a special occasion, yet still retaining an intimate and homely feel, the design reflects the vibrancy of the food and Angela’s personality. It is everything Murano has been, and will remain as, for the diners who have frequented the restaurant over the last decade and a half.’

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

(Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

Taking the reins as head chef is George Ormond, succeeding Emily Brightman after her nearly seven-year tenure. Ormond continues the tradition of showcasing flavours from across Italy through the lunch and dinner set-courses menu, spanning from tantalising options like Monkfish Tonnato to Lamb Shoulder Tortellini, nd including a plant-forward range featuring dishes like smokey BBQ Hen of the Woods and Delica Pumpkin.

BBQ Hen of the Woods (Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

Lamb Shoulder Tortellini (Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

Guests can also enjoy customised culinary experiences tailored on the spot and culminate their meal with an exquisite selection of desserts and sorbets, including delights like Ginger Cake with Spiced Pumpkin Mousse or Fig and Frangipane Tart.

Ginger Cake with Spiced Pumpkin Mousse (Image credit: Photography by John Carey. Courtesy of Murano)

muranolondon.com