Today, Salone del Mobile announced Salone Raritas, a new initiative which will open the fair to limited edition design and high-end creative manufacturing (from 21-26 April 2026).

Until now, collectible design has been an outsider at Salone del Mobile, quite literally: dotted everywhere in the city around Fuorisalone, it rarely entered the fair itself. For its 64th edition, Salone del Mobile embraces one-off designs with a new platform curated by Annalisa Rosso, Editorial Director and Cultural Events Advisor of Salone del Mobile, and designed by Formafantasma.

'We have worked to build a new design, cultural and commercial ecosystem that constitutes a concrete and valuable opportunity for both exhibitors and visitors, generating new connections and market opportunities,' says Rosso. 'Salone Raritas builds open channels of communication between realities that until very recently seemed far apart, allowing many of them a chance to meet for the first time.'

Salone Raritas aims at bridging e the gap between highly-skilled creative production and the contemporary design market. The exhibition space will feature limited edition and collectible design, unique pieces, antiques and fine craftsmanship. It will cement Salone del Mobile's mission to be 'not just a commercial platform but also as a cultural infrastructure: a place where rarity ceases to be an exception and becomes a shared design language.'

Adds Salone president, Maria Porro: 'Salone Raritas was born of an awareness that is also a responsibility, which is to read the evolution of the international market and provide a response consistent with the identity of the Salone del Mobile.Milano.'

Salone Raritas: exhibition design by Formafantasma

Through Formafantasma's exhibition design, Salone Raritas is set to become a large 'architectural lantern': designers Simone Farresin and Andrea Trimarchi imagined a space that 'puts light and rhythm at the service of the pieces. The modular, respectful design allows each gallery to express its own identity while maintaining a choral narrative, designed for both visitor memorability and for market effectiveness.'

Salone Raritas will be part of Salone del Mobile 2026, from 21-26 April at Pavilions 9-11. Fiera Milano, Rho