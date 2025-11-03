Ten pyjama shirts good enough to wear out of the bedroom and onto the street
From Prada to Dolce & Gabbana, designers have embraced the louche elegance of the pyjama shirt this season. Here, the Wallpaper* style team select ten of the best
Hotel slippers to flip-flops, house socks to bath robes, recent seasons have seen designers reimagine indoor wear for the outside world – a reflection of our desire for home comforts, even when we're on the go. The Row has proved masterful at this switch-up, taking humble homewear and reimagining it in uber-luxurious style – what greater pleasure, designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen seem to say, than stepping out of bed and straight onto the street?
It goes some way to explain the proliferation of bedwear on the runway for A/W 2025, most notably at Prada, where the house’s men’s and womenswear collections both featured pyjamas as a proposition for the everyday (at the men’s show, pyjama sets were shrunken in size and worn with cowboy boots – as if on an early morning or late night wander – while for women, night shirts were stuffed into the waistbands of skirts). They appeared as part of collections that explored the idea of sartorial freedom: ‘within feminine beauty, when you think of its archetypes, there is lots of restriction of the body – here, it is free,’ said co-creative director Raf Simons of the womenswear collection, where the pyjamas’ relaxed proportions were symbolic of this liberated mood.
10 of the best pyjama shirts to take you from bed to street
Though despite their synonymy with relaxation, there is also an innate elegance to classic pyjamas, particularly the shirt – after all, it is a button-up you wear to bed, often rendered in silk, satin or cotton poplin, and cut with a louche, evening-time silhouette that is not unlike traditional formalwear. Dolce & Gabbana’s men’s and women’s collections for S/S 2026 mined this mood – pyjamas were reimagined with smatterings of crystal embellishment or twisting floral embroidery (lingerie-inspired gowns and vertiginous heels presented an even more glamorous counterpoint)
Here, as selected by the Wallpaper* style team, are ten of the best pyjama shirts – good enough to wear out of the bedroom and onto the street.
Pyjamas appeared on the Prada runway for both men and women this season, part of co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ ongoing exploration of wardrobe archetypes. In true idiosyncratic style, on the runway, pyjama sets were worn with cowboy boots – as if on a late-night corner shop run – while in the women’s show, night shirts were twisted up into impromptu skirts.
This striped Bottega Veneta pyjama shirt comes as part of a truly luxurious travel set, encased in its own carry bag and adorned with a label reminiscent of those used when the house was founded in 1966 in Vincenza, Italy. Indeed, the pyjamas are crafted from mulberry silk in Bottega Veneta’s home country – much like their handbags, which are a longstanding symbol of Italian handcraft.
Though technically designed to be worn in bed – the Danish label is best known for its home textiles – a walk around Copenhagen city centre will show that Tekla’s pyjamas easily translate to the street. These piped-edge sateen pyjamas are the newest addition to the range, balancing a sense of classicism with Scandinavian minimalism – much like the architecture of Tekla’s home city.
Earlier this year, Gucci celebrated the 50th anniversary of its interlocking double-G monogram, a longtime emblem of the Italian house created by Aldo Gucci in honour of his father Guccio Gucci. Here, it adorns a pyjama shirt in silk-satin jacquard, capturing Gucci’s distinct brand of louche Italian elegance.
Hay has long proved adept at creating furnishings which marry functionality with bold, candy-like colours and a sense of play. Its this sensibility that they bring to a range of simple cotton pyjamas in a range of appealing hues – from pastel pinks, blues and yellows to classic emerald green and navy.
Thanks to its roomy proportions, the pyjama shirt is the perfect garment to borrow from your significant other. This men’s shirt from Dolce & Gabbana – a longtime proponent of pyjama dressing – is cut from piped-edge silk and adorned with an embroidered ‘DG’ on the pocket.
This was the pyjama shirt which first put Tekla on the map – an exercise in simplicity that puts quality first (each one is constructed from 122 GSM cotton poplin and finished with mother-of-pearl buttons). It’s now available in a multitude of hues. Our favourite? This unusual shade of rich coffee brown.
Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran have long placed the idea of effortlessness at the heart of their Paris-based label – their collections are never overwrought, or over-complicated. Case in point: this breezy riff on the pyjama shirt, an everyday staple cut from striped cotton with plenty of room to breathe.
Miuccia Prada has long revelled in the banal, imbuing the archetypal and the clichéd with new desirability – from tennis skirts and corporate attire, even the humble apron (the latter provided the basis of her most recent S/S 2026 collection for Miu Miu). This boxy riff on the classic pyjama shirt comes in striped cotton poplin, and is adorned with the Italian house’s signature logo tab.
Best known for its enveloping duvet covers and blankets, Stockholm-based label Magniberg offers an equally appealing range of pyjamas in bold shades not usually associated with sleepwear. Like this piped-edge ‘Dolce Shirt’ in vivid petunia red, which founders Bengt Thornefors and Nina Norgren say is for ‘bar-to-bed or bed-to-bar’ – other shades include Italian blue and a chocolate box ‘nocciola’ beige.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
