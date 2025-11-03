Ten pyjama shirts good enough to wear out of the bedroom and onto the street

From Prada to Dolce & Gabbana, designers have embraced the louche elegance of the pyjama shirt this season. Here, the Wallpaper* style team select ten of the best

Prada Pyjama Shirt from AW25 runway
Prada’s A/W 2025 show, which featured pyjama shirts as part of the collection
(Image credit: Courtesy of Prada)
Hotel slippers to flip-flops, house socks to bath robes, recent seasons have seen designers reimagine indoor wear for the outside world – a reflection of our desire for home comforts, even when we're on the go. The Row has proved masterful at this switch-up, taking humble homewear and reimagining it in uber-luxurious style – what greater pleasure, designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen seem to say, than stepping out of bed and straight onto the street?

It goes some way to explain the proliferation of bedwear on the runway for A/W 2025, most notably at Prada, where the house’s men’s and womenswear collections both featured pyjamas as a proposition for the everyday (at the men’s show, pyjama sets were shrunken in size and worn with cowboy boots – as if on an early morning or late night wander – while for women, night shirts were stuffed into the waistbands of skirts). They appeared as part of collections that explored the idea of sartorial freedom: ‘within feminine beauty, when you think of its archetypes, there is lots of restriction of the body – here, it is free,’ said co-creative director Raf Simons of the womenswear collection, where the pyjamas’ relaxed proportions were symbolic of this liberated mood.

10 of the best pyjama shirts to take you from bed to street

Dolce &amp;amp; Gabbana S/S 2026 runway show Milan

Pyjamas on the runway at Dolce & Gabbana’s S/S 2026 show

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

Though despite their synonymy with relaxation, there is also an innate elegance to classic pyjamas, particularly the shirt – after all, it is a button-up you wear to bed, often rendered in silk, satin or cotton poplin, and cut with a louche, evening-time silhouette that is not unlike traditional formalwear. Dolce & Gabbana’s men’s and women’s collections for S/S 2026 mined this mood – pyjamas were reimagined with smatterings of crystal embellishment or twisting floral embroidery (lingerie-inspired gowns and vertiginous heels presented an even more glamorous counterpoint)

Here, as selected by the Wallpaper* style team, are ten of the best pyjama shirts – good enough to wear out of the bedroom and onto the street.

