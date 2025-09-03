Bottega Veneta’s Harrods pop-up is a luxurious ode to ‘intrecciato’, its signature woven leather
Celebrating 50 years of the Italian house’s signature leather-weaving technique, the ephemeral Harrods store arrives just prior to Louise Trotter’s anticipated debut as creative director later this month
This year, Bottega Veneta celebrates the 50th anniversary of ‘intrecciato’, a leather weaving technique which was first introduced in 1975 and has since become a central part of the Italian fashion house’s design vernacular (favouring understatement, the distinctive intrecciato has taken the place of more overt branded logos or monograms).
It has also become symbolic of Bottega Veneta’s longstanding veneration of craft: an intrecciato handbag, for example, can take days to construct, relying on a process of weaving whereby individual strands of leather (the ‘fettuce’) are braided together around a frame of wood. ‘Interconnectedness, exchange and [a] collaborative ethos,’ say Bottega Veneta of intrecciato’s symbolic significance to the house.
Inside Bottega Veneta’s Harrods pop-up
Festivities begin today in London, whereby an ephemeral space in historic Knightsbridge department store Harrods is dedicated to the technique (the ground-floor, street-level space has been the site of numerous recent pop-ups, from a Miu Miu ‘gymnasium’ to a summer store from Celine). Previewed this morning, the space – unsurprisingly – is one of luxury and refinement, with nods to intrecciato in the custom furnishings (a set of armchairs in jumbo intrecciato is particularly appealing).
At the centre, though, is an impressive console table constructed from contrasting walnut wood and concrete – titled La Tavola, it references the workshop tables at the Bottega Veneta atelier – which houses a series of intrecciato products, including handbags, wallets and even dog-shaped leather bag charms (as part of the display, some are left ‘in process’ in order to see the complex weaving it takes to create each one). Elsewhere, alongside the house’s recent introduced fragrance line, is a small selection of ready-to-wear – including an intrecciato shirt and trousers, the spoils of hours of artisanal handcraft.
The opening comes at a pivotal moment for the Italian house: later this month, British designer Louise Trotter will present her debut collection as creative director at Milan Fashion Week. The much-anticipated show – Trotter is a rare woman designer in a male-dominated field – will take place on the evening of 27 September, with so far only a handful of hints as to what to expect from the former Lacoste and Carven designer’s tenure.
These include a series of custom looks for actor – and recently confirmed brand ambassador – Vicky Krieps, including an asymmetric handkerchief-cut dress in black grain de poudre worn with intrecciato earrings at the premiere of Father Mother Sister Brother at the 82nd Venice Film Festival last month (the film festival also provided the first glimpses of Jonathan Anderson’s Dior haute couture and Dario Vitale’s Versace).
Meanwhile, an initial campaign – titled ‘Craft is Our Language’ and marking the intrecciato’s 50th anniversary – saw a number of notable figures photographed by Jack Davison with a particular focus on the hands, many of which were interlinked as a nod to the intrecciato weave (participants included Krieps, Tyler the Creator and Julianne Moore, among others). ‘[These] hand gestures that connect people across generations, cultures, backgrounds, and contexts,’ said the house of the poetic campaign, which now adorns Harrods’ iconic Brompton Road windows.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Bottega Veneta Harrods pop-up, entrance Door 9, Hans Road, SW1X 7XL.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Our favourite note-taking device just shrank – introducing the reMarkable Paper Pro Move
The new Paper Pro Move doesn’t just scale down the cult e-ink writing device, but it also introduces a host of sharing and editing tools into the reMarkable eco-system
-
Can this perfume really make you more attractive?
Vyrao’s two new fragrances use neuroscience to enhance feelings of attraction
-
This tiny church in Denmark is a fresh take on sacred space
Tiny Church Tolvkanten by Julius Nielsen and Dinesen unifies tradition with modernity in its raw and simple design, demonstrating how the church can remain relevant today
-
Ten statement-making belts to add drama to any outfit
Supersized, stacked-up, embellished: add a flourish with these ten statement-making belts, from Miu Miu’s jewellery-like chains to a piece of runway history from Sarah Burton’s Givenchy debut
-
In conversation: Nick Waplington and Isaac Mizrahi on the creativity and chaos of the 1990s fashion studio
Nick Waplington’s behind-the-scenes photographs of fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi’s New York studio capture a golden age of style. As they go on display at Hamiltons Gallery in London, the pair look back at the images with Wallpaper’s Dal Chodha
-
Discover London’s Japanese head spa applying Buddhist practices to haircare
Goen is a north London head spa seeking to bring peace (and better hair) to daily lives. India Birgitta Jarvis tries it out
-
Inside Miu Miu’s ‘proudly modern and minimal’ new London store
Wallpaper* takes a tour of Miu Miu’s newly refurbished New Bond Street store, which is designed as a gathering place for the Italian house’s ‘spirited, intelligent, thoughtful community’
-
Ten of the best XXL tote bags, made for carrying more than you’ll ever need
Selected by the Wallpaper* style team, these supersized tote bags and shoppers cater to our carry-everything culture, doubling as reliable travel companions
-
Inside Loewe’s high-shine pop-up at Harrods, marking ten colourful years of the Puzzle bag
Loewe’s best-known handbag celebrates turning ten with a jewel box-like pop-up and eclectic array of reissues at London’s Harrods (plus, a spotted Loewe coffee van)
-
‘Don’t forget to get the bread!’ Serge Lutens writes an ode to a singular perfume
Published exclusively by Wallpaper*, Serge Lutens writes an ode to Jeux de Peau, a singular perfume of his creation inspired by a childhood memory of baking bread
-
Laro London’s non-toxic toothpaste is a ‘spring clean’ for your mouth
Laro London is a new oral care brand championing non-toxic ingredients and conscious design. India Birgitta Jarvis sits down with its founder for Wallpaper*