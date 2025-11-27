Free flights across Japan? ANA just made it happen
A new All Nippon Airways scheme in collaboration with the Japan National Tourism Organization aims to ease overtourism in major hubs by boosting regional travel
All Nippon Airways (ANA) has unveiled a new scheme offering free domestic flights to travellers from the UK and Europe, in a bid to encourage deeper exploration of Japan’s lesser-visited regions. The initiative, created in partnership with the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), is now running until 31 January 2026, allowing eligible passengers to add up to two complimentary internal flights to their international booking.
The campaign centres on ANA’s expanded Stopover & Add-on Free Fare, which lets economy-class travellers build multi-stop itineraries without additional airfare. Passengers flying into Tokyo can continue onwards to destinations such as the volcanic landscapes of Kyushu, the snowy expanses of Hokkaido or the remote islands of Okinawa, paying only applicable taxes and fees. Domestic flights do not need to begin and end in the same city, giving visitors greater flexibility to design open journeys.
The offer arrives as Japan continues to experience record tourism growth: the country welcomed 36.87 million international visitors in 2024. Yet despite strong demand, travel remains concentrated in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka. By easing the cost of internal travel, ANA and JNTO hope to draw visitors away from the main gateways and support more balanced, sustainable tourism. ANA, which operates services to over 40 domestic destinations, says the scheme is designed to make regional discovery easier while connecting travellers with the country’s cultural diversity.
For more information, visit ana.co.jp. While the flights themselves are free, taxes and visa fees may still apply.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
