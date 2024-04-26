Celine’s new fragrance Zou Zou is inspired by 1960s heroines

Celine introduced its Haute Perfumerie line in 2019. Now, the line-up includes 11 fragrances designed by Hedi Slimane, with signatures such as Parade and Rimbaud for the day, and Reptile and Nightclubbing to be worn after dark.

Now, joining the daytime roster is Zou Zou, a new scent inspired by Slimane’s obsession with 1960s youth culture. ‘I wished to create a perfume about utopic adolescence, capturing an ideal of eternal youth. The recklessness of the young French writer Françoise Sagan, the ingenue boyishness of Jean Seberg filmed by Jean Luc Godard, the magnificent heroines of The Velvet Underground, together with the young women I was able to photograph for more than 20 years,’ he says in a press statement.

Celine Zou Zou (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Celine launches new fragrance Zou Zou, inspired by 1960s youth culture

Starring in the Zou Zou campaign is British-American actress and musician Esther Rose McGregor, daughter of Ewan McGregor, sporting a Seberg-like sandy blonde pixie crop. ‘I called my new perfume for Celine Zou Zou, an affectionate and child-like nickname that appeared in the last century to describe a young woman with short hair,’ Slimane explains.

The notes in Zou Zou include benzoin and tonka bean, amber and musk, with caramel overtones underlined by patchouli and labdanum. The finish is powdery and sweet, unfolding throughout the day to capture the spirit of Parisian adolescence.

As with all perfumes created by the Maison, Zou Zou is contained within a rectangular and weighty glass bottle, in keeping with the tradition of French glassmaking. It is finished with a signature black lacquered cap, engraved with the Triomphe emblem.

Celine Zou Zou is available now.

celine.com