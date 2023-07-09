These California-inspired perfumes are perfect for summer
California-inspired perfumes from Celine, Louis Vuttion and more are an ode to the multifaceted personalities of the Golden State
California has inspired an endless number of songs, films, paintings, and, now more than ever, perfume.
So inspiring is it to Daniel Patrick Giles that he created an entire perfume brand dedicated to Los Angeles. Called Perfumehead, the brand offers fragrances dedicated to a moment or feeling conjured by the city, from the Chateau Marmont-inspired Room No, to Cosmic Cowboy, which is inspired by Sunset Strip nightlife in the 1970s.
Perfumehead’s hedonism is countered by Louis Vuttion’s new Pacific Chill fragrance, which takes its inspiration from the state’s most ubiquitous drink – green juice. Pacific Chill is the fifth fragrance collaboration from Louis Vuttion perfumer Jacques Cavallier Belletrud and LA-based multimedia artist Alex Israel. With a bright ombre-blue bottle and refreshing notes of blackcurrant, lemon and basil, it is practically a detox in a bottle.
Celine’s Eau de Californie, on the other hand, is a more personal ode to the sunshine state. A palo santo scent tinged with powdery orris and tree moss, it was designed by creative director Hedi Slimane as a tribute to the place he called home for ten years.
Meanwhile, Byredo's Mojave Ghost is, as its name suggests, inspired by the arid beauty of the Mojave desert. Musky ambrette is given a lightness by powdery violet and fresh Jamaican newberry, all rounded out by a base of crisp amber and cedar wood.
A version of this article appears in the August 2023 issue of Wallpaper* – a guide to creative America – available in print from 6 July, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
-
Infinito Suite at Palazzo Avino combines sea views with elegant minimalism
Infinito Suite at Palazzo Avino on the Amalfi coast is architect Giuliano Andrea Dell’Uva's latest project
By Laura May Todd • Published
-
The ‘Topo’ sconces’ by RBW combine sleek design and innovative materials
Lighting brand RBW – whose founders Charles Brill, Theo Richardson, and Alex Williams are among the Wallpaper* USA 300 – launches the ‘Topo’ sconces, made of a new terrazzo-like composite material
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
The Commerce Inn is a West Village Tavern inspired by the Shakers
We explore the simple pleasures of The Commerce Inn, Rita Sodi and Jody Williams’ perfectly crafted, Shaker-inspired West Village tavern
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Es Devlin collaborates with Chanel on monumental exhibition
Es Devlin has created an immersive labyrinth to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Chanel No5
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
New Affiliates architects make groundbreaking perfume bottle
Régime des Fleurs debuts its first men's fragrance, with a bottle design by architects New Affiliates, one of the fast-emerging practices in the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2021
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Louis Vuitton bottles LA summertime into three new fragrances
Correspondingly sunny artwork for the Les Parfums collection comes courtesy of Los Angeles' native Alex Israel
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
DS & Durga opens first boutique in New York
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated
-
Claus Porto opens its first global boutique in NYC
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Olfactory overhaul: New York perfumer DS & Durga reveals four new scents
By Christopher Stocks • Last updated
-
Something’s cooking: Kuwaiti perfumery The Fragrance Kitchen opens in NY
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Brooklyn bound: Diptyque opens up at The Invisible Dog, Boerum Hill
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated