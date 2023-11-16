How to bathe like a Parisian with Celine’s bath and body collection

The ritual art of bathing has been captured by Celine’s creative director Hedi Slimane in a new collection of haute perfumerie. A continuation of the house’s solid bar soaps launched in June this year, a debut fragrance Cologne Céleste (described as ‘simultaneously universal and comforting’, with notes of orange blossom, angelica, sweet lemon essence, petitgrain, neroli, ambrette, and orris butter) has also been crafted into L’Huile Céleste, an oil for body and hair and Le Lait Céleste Pour Le Bain, a softening bath milk.

Bathing like a Parisian with the Celine Cologne Céleste collection

Celine Cologne Céleste bath milk (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

Slimane describes memories from his Parisian childhood as the inspiration behind this new olfactory chapter. ‘Bathing] is an essential gesture that systematically plunges me back into the gentle and soothing atmosphere of childhood,’ he said in a statement. ‘First, it is about pouring it into the bath and surrendering yourself to the smooth, delicate, and sugary notes of orange blossom. Then, after the bath, used as a body rub, the Eau de Cologne Céleste will protect you all day long and veil your clothes in a soft and elegant scent.’

Celine Cologne Céleste body and hair oil (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

I took Slimane’s lead and tried out the range before bedtime. As the solid soaps can also be used dry to perfume linens, I slipped a couple into my pyjama drawer and put another by my sink. Pouring around 15ml of bath milk into hot water immediately creates a translucent and inviting cloud of product, and the steam is transformed into a fragrant delight. I was left feeling relaxed, refreshed, and ready for sleep. Afterward, I applied the body oil, which has a silky and nourishing texture thanks to its blend of olive squalene, jojoba oil, and sunflower oil (rich in omega 9 and vitamin E).

Celine Cologne Céleste solid perfumed soaps (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine)

As we’ve all come to expect from Celine’s grooming and lifestyle collections, every piece of packaging is a streamlined work of art, with weighty, double-walled glass bottles and black metal lids laser engraved with the Triomphe logo. It now all takes pride of place in the bathroom, bringing a touch of Parisian luxury to my London flat.

The Cologne Céleste collection is available now.

celine.com