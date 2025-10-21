Dr. Macrene has the secret to looking younger, no needles required
The Find is a beauty dispatch revealing the names, brands and treatments circulating quietly among industry insiders. In this first edition, we speak to the New York dermatologist transforming the skin of the city's most famous faces.
I hadn’t heard of Dr. Macrene before I arrived for the UK launch of her skincare line, but for some of the editors sitting around the breakfast table with me, the chance to speak to the New York based dermatologist evoked an excitement that equalled a teenager meeting a pop star. ‘I’ve been waiting years for the chance to try this brand,’ one told me before we sat down.
Rumor has it that Dr. Macrene’s dermatology practice maintains the skin of some of the world’s most famous actresses and models, and although she’s discreet enough never to share names, she certainly has the credentials to warrant the claim. She is a Fulbright Scholar with three Harvard degrees, the author of two textbooks and the rare status of being board-certified in the EU and US (to name just a few of her accolades).
It was impressive to hear about how the forty plus years of research Macrene has done in plant sciences, molecular genetics, and dermatology led her to identify the plant-based ingredients that form the foundation of her products; but I really knew there was something to her skincare after a few weeks of using it for myself. ‘You look…younger or something’ one friend told me over dinner. ‘Are you taking some kind of new supplement,’ another asked. ‘You look so well,’ one PR told me with a disconcerting amount of surprise. ’So many people are telling me I look better, I’m starting to worry about what I looked like before,’ I messaged one friend. ‘You just clearly got a little botox or something,’ he responded. But I hadn’t gotten botox. The only thing that has changed was that I was using Dr Macrene’s cleanser, cream and serum twice a day.
So to get to the bottom of Dr. Macrene’s magic, I asked her to share more about what sets her skincare apart and share her insight into getting, and maintaining, the best skin of your life.
A conversation with Dr. Macrene
Why makes your skincare work so well?
Every formula is built on decades of my own dermatologic, scientific, and clinical peer-reviewed research. Every product contains the maximum number of active ingredients delivered with my patented liposomal system for maximum penetration – without occlusives. It’s plant-based, scientifically validated, and results-driven. Instead of marketing trends, I’ve put up to 55 active ingredients into each product – delivered by a patented liposomal system – so they penetrate deeply and work for durable long term results. The formulas are free of occlusives, so your skin can actually breathe and absorb. That’s why they perform like nothing else out there.
Is there a “holy grail” skincare step that most people overlook?
Consistency. A daily regimen with well-formulated actives is far more powerful than chasing trends or quick fixes. People chase trendy products but overlook disciplined, daily application of a high-quality regimen that targets all the pathways of skin health. Layering can be beneficial, but so does using products that deliver numerous actives and are designed to penetrate rather than sit on the surface. That’s why I designed my formulas to maximise actives delivery without occlusives, using my patented liposomal system.
As a dermatologist, what is the biggest mistake you see people making with their skin?
The biggest mistake is neglecting daily repair and protection. Injectables or procedures can’t substitute for a solid skincare foundation. Thinking quick fixes, such as lasers, injectables, or the newest fad, can substitute for a real skincare foundation is like expecting the dentist to save your teeth when you don’t brush. Skin health is cumulative. Neglecting daily repair and protection is the single greatest mistake I see.
Do different areas of the skin deserve different types of treatment and different times of life? Can you give some insight into what people should be focusing on in their 20s, 30s, 40s etc.
Yes. In your 20s, focus on protection – SPF and antioxidants. By your 30s, add repair for early lines and pigmentation. In your 40s and beyond, collagen support and renewal are key. Delicate zones like under-eyes, neck, and chest often age faster and need tailored care.
Are there any questions your patients frequently come to you with that you wish everyone knew the answer to?
People constantly ask me, 'What’s the one product I need?' The truth is, skin health is multi-dimensional – and in the past, no single product could do it all. This is why I formulated the High Performance Face Cream, Extra Rich and Tinted Moisturizer with 45-55 actives, for each product to stand alone as the one product to address all aspects of skin health. While in most instances, you need a complete system to target repair, protection, collagen support, and pigment regulation simultaneously, such multi-tasking is now achievable with my One Step Skincare formulations, such as the Face Cream or the Tinted Moisturizer.
Do those who have fillers, Botox and plastic surgery have different skincare needs? If so, can you offer more insight into the specific needs of people who are regularly receiving such treatments?
Yes they do. Injectables may address volume and lines, but skincare is what keeps the surface healthy, radiant, and natural-looking. In fact, skincare is what makes these procedures look natural and enduring. Without it, you just look 'done.'
Are there any skincare fads you want to warn people against trying? Any that you think are positive? How much of skin health is genetics vs. daily habits?
Avoid aggressive routines – such as over-exfoliating or using DIY acids – and steer clear of heavy occlusive trends like slugging or layering oils, petrolatum, and waxes popularised on TikTok. Positive trends include SPF awareness and microbiome balance. Genetics set your baseline, but habits and skincare determine how you age.
What innovations or scientific breakthroughs do you think will transform the way our skin looks and ages in the next 10–20 years?
My work as a MD Dermatologist and PhD geneticist is focused on identifying the genes that are responsible for skin aging using biobanks and DNA analysis. My work on DNA repair and regenerative medicine will transform skincare. We are developing topical treatments that truly reverse damage, not just slow it. Combining biotechnology with plant science is going to push the boundaries of what’s possible for skin health and longevity.
macreneactives.com
Mary Cleary is a writer based in London and New York. Previously beauty & grooming editor at Wallpaper*, she is now a contributing editor, alongside writing for various publications on all aspects of culture.
