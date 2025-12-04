Sound and vision are combined in this Dyson x Porter bag and wireless headphone combo

Dyson’s OnTrac wireless headphones made waves as the brand’s first foray into audio design, coupled with their customisable colour schemes. Now the designed-focused over-ear headphones are getting another makeover courtesy of a new partnership with Porter.

Dyson x Porter Limited Edition OnTrac wireless headphones and shoulder bag

This fusion of British engineering with Japanese craftsmanship has resulted in a uniquely coloured set of headphones alongside a custom-designed Porter shoulder bag. The latter was hand-crafted in Japan and uses 77 individual components and water-repellent materials, as well as a colour scheme that closely follows that used on the OnTrac.

Porter can trace its origins back to 1935, when it was founded by Yoshida & Co. Now a purveyor of veritable cult classics celebrating 90 years in the business, Porter has proved hugely influential across product design and streetwear.

Dyson x Porter Limited Edition OnTrac wireless headphones and shoulder bag

According to Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer at Dyson, the collaboration embodies the ethos that inspired the headphones. ‘In making the Dyson OnTrac, we set out to create something you cherish – an object that merges engineering precision with design,’ Dyson says, ‘Japanese design – rooted in simplicity, functionality, and beautiful forms – has always inspired us. Our collaboration with Porter embodies this principle and draws inspiration from Japan’s rich heritage of craftsmanship and its profound influence on global fashion and technology.’

Dyson x Porter Limited Edition OnTrac wireless headphones and shoulder bag

The Porter bag has a navy blue colourway with cinnabar orange and khaki accents, all of which are translated into the OnTrac ear cushions and headband. There’s also a laser etched Porter logo on the caps. The shoulder bag also comes with a headphone carry holder, as well as what is described as a ‘Dyson OnTrac tech slice’, a transparent resin tag that contains components gleaned from the OnTrac design, engineering and manufacturing process.

The Dyson OnTrac tech slice makes a unique tag for each Porter bag

Each tag is completely unique and adds to the limited-edition nature of the collaboration. Just 380 sets will be made, available in physical Dyson and Porter stores across the world.

Dyson OnTrac x Porter headphones and shoulder bag are available in a limited edition from today, £649.99, Dyson.co.uk, Yoshidakaban.com