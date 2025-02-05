Isamaya Ffrench’s new make-up collection is infused with skincare: here’s how to use it

Make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench is renowned for her technical prowess and singular vision. (Both of which she has brought to collaborations with the likes of Vivienne Westwood, Junya Watanabe and Björk, to name but a few).

Two years after establishing Byredo’s inaugural make-up line, Ffrench launched her namesake brand Isamaya Beauty, with unusually formulated yet high-performing products contained in outré packaging. Collections included the latex-inspired Industrial 2.0 and Wild Star, built around a kitsch rodeo-theme. Lest we forget Isaymaya Beauty’s edit of creamy and pigmented lipsticks, held in weighty, penis-shaped cases. ‘I’ve never had a creative slump! I don’t know what it feels like! I know what decision fatigue is or burnout but the creativity never goes away,’ Ffrench told Wallpaper* in 2022.

Since then, Ffrench has stayed true to her word by teaming up with the likes of Lashify, Nike and FaceGym. Isamaya Beauty has also just dropped Core Collection, a new line up of essential, multi-purpose products devised to ‘redefine modern beauty’. ‘Core Collection represents what the future of beauty means to me,’ Ffrench said in a statement released yesterday (4 February 2024). ‘This line of skincare-infused makeup products, housed in strong and timeless chrome packaging are the tools for anybody who wants to feel empowered in the truest version of themselves.’

Find out exactly what they are and how to use them below.

How to use Isamaya Ffrench’s Core Collection

Colour Correcting Serum

With six different shades – Lilac, Pistachio, Olive, Rust, Caramel, and Moka – the Core Collection Colour Correcting Serum is designed for all skin tones, evening out pigmentation and brighten up dullness. Containing ingredients such as rosebay willowherb, which aids in refining pores, apply this product from the Core Collection ahead of concealer and foundation to create a radiant base.

Isamaya Beauty Colour Correcting Serum, £40.

Sculpting Stick

The Sculpting Stick is a cream contour product in an equally diverse range of shades. (There are 11 in total: Ebony, Willow, Burch, Beech, Mahogany, Ash, Maple, Rosewood, Pine, Walnut, and Oak.) Designed to be used all over the face to define and enhance cheeks, lips and eyes, the hydrating and blendable formula is infused with ceramides to protect the skin-barrier.

Isamaya Beauty Sclulpting Stick, £35.

Skin Enhancing Duo

The Skin Enhancing Duo is a solid blush and higher in one compact; the formula melts into the skin upon application. Shades traverse Pout, Fig, Marta, Capricorn, Nectarine, Sultan, and Char. Apply the blush to the apples of the cheeks, eyes and lips and the highlighter to the highpoints of the face including the cheek bone, brow bone and cupid’s bow.

Isamaya Beauty Skin Enhancing Duo, £34.

Lip Balm

Metal Lip Balm and Lip Balm are two separate products with different finishes. The former lives up to its name with a ‘liquid foil’ effect, whilst the latter provides a pearlescent glaze. Layer the two together, over a lipstick, or wear them alone.

Isamaya Beauty Metal Lip Balmand Lip Balm, £27.

Lip Liner

Smudge-proof and durable through a network of fixing agents, the Core Collection Lip Liner is a pencil that glides onto the lips with ease. When whittled to a 2mm point using the accompanying sharpener, the liner creates precise and smudge proof definition. Shades include Flat White, Au Lait, Bourbon, Mocca, Gesha, Arabica, Liberica, Tonka, Bean, Coffee and Java.

Isamaya Beauty Lip Liner, £24.

5 Point Lift

Containing caffeine and bioactives, and held in rather tongue-in-cheek syringe-shaped tube, the 5 Point Lift is a multi-functional skin illuminator in adaptable shades that can be used to brighten, sculpt and freshen areas of the face that need it most. (The de-puffing formula particularly comes into its own when patted and blended under the eyes).

Isamaya Beauty 5 Point Lift, £35.

Liplacq

Isamaya Beauty’s beloved Lip Lacq has been redesigned as part of the Core Collection. Plumping and moisturising, it provides a glass-like sheen to the lips, without any dreaded stickiness. Each of the new shades (Black Veil, Rust, Lotus, Metal, Ultraviolet and Beetle) contain extracts of red pepper and ginger, stimulating blood flow for a bee-stung finish. Wear over the Lip Pencil to create the illusion of an even fuller lip.

Isamaya Beauty Lip Lacq, £32.

Mascara

The Core Collection Mascara is not only volumizing, but simultaneously cares and strengthens your lashes with a peptide-rich formulation. Its available in two colours: Tar, an inky black perfect for building up dramatic length and definition, and Umber, a terracotta brown that intensifies blue and green eyes.

Isamaya Beauty Mascara, £30.

Eyeliner

The Core Collection’s liquid Eyeliner has an incredibly fine tip and smudge-resistant but non-drying formula, thanks to the inclusion of castor oil. The ways it can be used are endless, whether delicately dotted it into the roots of lashes to thicken the lash line, to create a razor-sharp wing or draw intricate shapes anywhere on the face or body.

Isamaya Beauty Eyeliner, £33.

Hyaluro Lip

The Hylauro Lip is a clear and lightweight serum containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for intense moisturisation. It can be used alone, dabbed on top of lipstick and liner, or to circumvent the drying effect of matte products when used as part of the skin prepping process.

Isamaya Beauty Hylauro Lip, £33.

Face Glaze

The Core Collection’s Face Glaze is a translucent, gel-based balm. Use it all over the skin, in certain areas of the face prone to dryness, or even to provide cheekbones with a subtle dewy sheen over the top of make-up. The formula is hydrating and plumping thanks to the inclusion of brown algae extract and phyto collagen.

Isamaya Beauty Face Glaze, £33.

Microbial Gel

Prebiotics and hylauronic acid meet in the Microbial Gel, another skin prep essential included in the Core Collection. Calming, soothing and balancing, keep it in the fridge for its additional de-puffing properties, prior to applying make-up.

Isamaya Beauty Microbial Gel, £35.

The Isamaya Beauty Core Collection is available online and will arrive exclusively in-store at Selfridges from 25 February 2025.