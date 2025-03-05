Louis Vuitton is launching make-up with Pat McGrath as creative director

Today (5 March 2025) Louis Vuitton has revealed it will launch a make-up line, with Pat McGrath as its creative director. The new métier will be called La Beauté Louis Vuitton.

The British make-up artist first collaborated with the house under the tenure of Marc Jacobs (1997 to 2014) and has remained the visionary lead behind its runway beauty over the past 12 years of Nicolas Ghesquière’s reign. ‘Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity and innovation,’ McGrath said in a statement.

Louis Vuitton is launching beauty with Pat McGrath

A teaser of Louis Vuitton eyeshadow, set to launch later this year (2025) (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

This won’t be the first time Louis Vuitton has dabbled in the cosmetics world, in a contemporary sense at least. Over 100 years ago, it produced power compacts, brushes and mirrors designed to be transported in its monogrammed leather luggage and vanity cases. Two of these pieces remain in the Louis Vuitton archives: a bespoke beauty kit and toiletry case crafted c.1925 for opera singer Marthe Chenal and composer Jan Paderewski.

Louis Vuitton S/S 2017 with make-up by Pat McGrath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whilst Louis Vuitton’s fragrance line will remain in the hands of master perfumer Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, McGrath, one of the most influential make-up artists working today, will blend its expansive history with her singular vision.

Alongside Ghesquière, she has devised make-up looks that speak to his avant-garde and futuristic take on the storied house codes. Notable catwalk moments include her beauty looks for shows such as S/S 2017 and A/W 2019, with angular eyeliner and airbrushed 1980s-inspired eyeshadows a signature of her work at Louis Vuitton.

@louisvuitton A photo posted by on

‘La Beauté Louis Vuitton is a natural business evolution, driven by our meticulous attention to quality, formula and innovation,’ Petro Beccari CEO of Louis Vuitton says. ‘Through this new universe, we have the opportunity to further accompany clients in their everyday lives with purpose and pleasure, while continuing to celebrate our creativity and heritage.’

La Beauté Louis Vuitton is set to arrive in the autumn of this year, with a collection of eight eye palettes, ten lip balms and an array of lipsticks (55, to be exact).

