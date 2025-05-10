The best spring perfumes of 2025, according to Wallpaper*
The best spring perfumes of 2025 include light and airy blossoming florals, notes of ripening fruit, and fresh green accords by the likes of Réservation, Perfumer H, Louis Vuitton
The notes of spring perfumes are markers of the season itself, with blossoming flowers, ripening fruit and green accords symbolic of new beginnings.
After the moodier, heavier scents of wintertime – rich gourmands, spicy ambers and woody ouds that linger in a colder atmosphere – spring fragrances are a welcome breath of fresh air, in keeping with the climbing temperatures and renewed sense of optimism buoyed by the sun’s rays.
Here, Wallpaper* presents our edit of the best spring perfumes of 2025, from the likes of Réservation, Perfumer H, Louis Vuitton and more.
The best spring perfumes of 2025, according to Wallpaper*
Dreamt up by Francesco Ragazzi, artistic director Frédérique Obin and nose Yann Vasnier, Réservation is a new perfume brand inspired by the art of travel, which launched with a debut collection of six scents. Part of that collection is Jasmine Haze, recalling ‘elicit rendezvous under a veil of shaded green’, with notes of jasmine sambac and jasmine absolut, meeting with citrus tobacco and honeysuckle.
Bottega Veneta’s perfume collection is now available in travel-size bottles complete with an Intrecciato gold-finished case, designed to be filled with any fragrance you so wish. This includes the elegant, spring-like freshness Come With Me, containing notes of Italian bergamot, French orris butter, artichoke and carrot seed.
Though it draws inspiration from summers in Saint Tropez, when worn in the spring, Un Été Français by Celine is a preemptive perfume for the promise of warmer climes, with gorse flower, bergamot, coconut, neroli, petitgrain and vanilla. Un Été Français is also currently available alongside Celine’s Plein Soleil capsule collection at a pop-up at The Corner Shop in Selfridges, London, until 16 May 2025).
eLVes by Louis Vuitton is a celebration of all the facets of spring, highlighting lily of the valley and rose centifolia (the latter extracted using CO2). Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer, then chose to work with blackcurrant, peach and coconut milk, cinnamon and ginger. Finally, in an ode to sunlight, a particularly pure form of Ambroxan, which Cavallier-Belletrud describes as a ‘contemporary amber’, lends eLVes a degree of comfort and warmth.
Kurky, a recently launched springtime scent from Maison Francis Kurkdijan, takes its name from the affectionate term the perfumer’s friends and family called him during childhood. Subsequently, the scent itself is joyously bold and playful, with mouthwatering ripe peach and raspberry notes, and a tutti-frutti accord, mingling with a touch of musk and vanilla.
Steam is Lyn Harris’ latest creation for Perfumer H – a scent that has been ten years in the making. (Harris had been attempting to capture ‘nature in its purest form’ before arriving at the bright and crisp composition of Steam). Inspired by the mists of the Jingmai Mountain in southwestern China, dewy plum, mandarin, coriander, and grapefruit meet with a reseda accord, with white magnolia grounded by cedar, birch, and green mate.
Invigorating and aromatic, Buongiorno by Acqua di Parma opens with top notes of lemon, spearmint, rosemary, basil and petitgrain, followed by middle notes of lavandin and mandarin and a close of cedarwood, amber and musk. Yellow is Acqua di Parma’s signature colour, inherently connecting the brand with the Italian sun. Buongiorno is no different, as a perfume that ‘captures the essence of sparkling new beginnings inspired by the arrival of spring in the Tuscan hills, evoking the morning dew and the feeling of the first rays of the sun on your skin’.
The first Ferragamo fragrance by creative director Maximilian Davies, Fiamma ‘symbolises the flame that inspires and enlightens women as they embrace and express their best selves, ignited by renewed energy and vitality,’ says the brand. Composed in collaboration with nose Clement Gavarry, Fiamma is a radiant perfume for spring, containing juicy white pear, marigold, nectarine and cherry, a floral heart of gardenia, jasmine, honeysuckle and rose, and a base of patchouli, musk and moss.
The entirety of Chanel’s Chance fragrance collection – from the original perfume that debuted in 2002 to 2018’s Chance Eau Fraîche – are made for spring, characterised by a blend of florals and a twist of black pepper. Now, Chanel Chance Eau Spelendide has joined the roster, sparkling with raspberry and rose, with a powdery dusting of violet and iris.
Last month (April 2025) COS revealed its first-ever collection of fragrances, each made in Grasse. ‘I imagined the scent that transports you as you walk into a florist, where floral bouquets intertwine with the air. It’s my interpretation of joy and lightness,’ says master perfumer Nathalie Lorson of Flueriste, her creation for COS’ olfactory line up, which features notes of rose, magnolia and peony, bergamot and mandarin and Madagascan vanilla planifola.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. She brings ideas to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
-
Tatjana von Stein brings easy elegance to the terrace restaurant at Mallorca's Hotel Corazón
Wallpaper* visits designer Tatjana von Stein’s latest project – a sun-soaked terrace restaurant set against Mallorca’s Tramuntana mountains
-
Sustainability underpins new Rolex Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale
Designed by architect Mariam Issoufou, the Rolex Pavilion is full of sustainably-minded soul – here’s what to expect from the building and the exhibit
-
Fin-to-gill sophistication awaits to Tom Brown at The Capital
Expect ambitious cooking from the country’s most creative seafood chef
-
Highlights from the transporting Cruise 2026 shows
The Cruise 2026 season began yesterday with a Chanel show at Lake Como, heralding the start of a series of jet-setting, destination runway shows from fashion’s biggest houses
-
Inspired by the French Riviera, Été Celine heralds the arrival of summer
Celine’s new summer collection, capturing the ‘freedom and lightness’ of Saint-Tropez escapes, arrives at The Selfridges Corner Shop in a transporting pop-up
-
Acqua di Parma says a sun-kissed ‘Buongiorno’ to Milan Design Week 2025
At its Milan store, Acqua di Parma is co-distillating exuberant ceramics and olfactory pleasure in an installation that honours its latest fragrance
-
Louis Vuitton is launching make-up with Pat McGrath as creative director
Louis Vuitton has tapped Pat McGrath as creative director of its new cosmetics line La Beauté Louis Vuitton
-
Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections
Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead
-
The best beauty products of the month, from Prada mascara to Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops
The best beauty products of the month, selected by Wallpaper*, include a new Prada mascara, Westman Atelier’s bronzing drops and more
-
A guide to the best fashion stores Milan has to offer
As Milan Fashion Week arrives in the city today (25 February 2025), Wallpaper* picks the must-visit Milan fashion stores – from hidden vintage hangouts to concept spaces and big-name boutiques
-
For S/S 2025, nothing is quite what it seems with these twisted wardrobe staples
Trompe l’oeil, twisted silhouettes, unexpected fabrications: S/S 2025 sees designers play on wardrobe staples in increasingly surreal ways