The notes of spring perfumes are markers of the season itself, with blossoming flowers, ripening fruit and green accords symbolic of new beginnings.

After the moodier, heavier scents of wintertime – rich gourmands, spicy ambers and woody ouds that linger in a colder atmosphere – spring fragrances are a welcome breath of fresh air, in keeping with the climbing temperatures and renewed sense of optimism buoyed by the sun’s rays.

Here, Wallpaper* presents our edit of the best spring perfumes of 2025, from the likes of Réservation, Perfumer H, Louis Vuitton and more.

The best spring perfumes of 2025, according to Wallpaper*

Réservation Parfums Jasmine Haze Eau De Parfum £220 at SkimLinks - printemps.com Dreamt up by Francesco Ragazzi, artistic director Frédérique Obin and nose Yann Vasnier, Réservation is a new perfume brand inspired by the art of travel, which launched with a debut collection of six scents. Part of that collection is Jasmine Haze, recalling ‘elicit rendezvous under a veil of shaded green’, with notes of jasmine sambac and jasmine absolut, meeting with citrus tobacco and honeysuckle. reservation-parfums.com

Bottega Veneta Come With Me Eau de Parfum Travel Set £260 at Bottega Veneta Bottega Veneta’s perfume collection is now available in travel-size bottles complete with an Intrecciato gold-finished case, designed to be filled with any fragrance you so wish. This includes the elegant, spring-like freshness Come With Me, containing notes of Italian bergamot, French orris butter, artichoke and carrot seed. bottegaveneta.com

Celine Un Été Français Eau De Parfum £230 at celine.com Though it draws inspiration from summers in Saint Tropez, when worn in the spring, Un Été Français by Celine is a preemptive perfume for the promise of warmer climes, with gorse flower, bergamot, coconut, neroli, petitgrain and vanilla. Un Été Français is also currently available alongside Celine’s Plein Soleil capsule collection at a pop-up at The Corner Shop in Selfridges, London, until 16 May 2025). celine.com

Louis Vuitton eLVes Eau de Parfum £260 at uk.louisvuitton.com eLVes by Louis Vuitton is a celebration of all the facets of spring, highlighting lily of the valley and rose centifolia (the latter extracted using CO2). Jacques Cavallier-Belletrud, Louis Vuitton’s master perfumer, then chose to work with blackcurrant, peach and coconut milk, cinnamon and ginger. Finally, in an ode to sunlight, a particularly pure form of Ambroxan, which Cavallier-Belletrud describes as a ‘contemporary amber’, lends eLVes a degree of comfort and warmth. louisvuitton.com

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Kurky Eau De Parfum £185 at Harvey Nichols US Kurky, a recently launched springtime scent from Maison Francis Kurkdijan, takes its name from the affectionate term the perfumer’s friends and family called him during childhood. Subsequently, the scent itself is joyously bold and playful, with mouthwatering ripe peach and raspberry notes, and a tutti-frutti accord, mingling with a touch of musk and vanilla. franciskurkdjian.com

Perfumer H Steam Eau De Parfum £140 at perfumerh.com Steam is Lyn Harris’ latest creation for Perfumer H – a scent that has been ten years in the making. (Harris had been attempting to capture ‘nature in its purest form’ before arriving at the bright and crisp composition of Steam). Inspired by the mists of the Jingmai Mountain in southwestern China, dewy plum, mandarin, coriander, and grapefruit meet with a reseda accord, with white magnolia grounded by cedar, birch, and green mate. perfumerh.com

Acqua di Parma Buongiorno Eau De Parfum £143 at Harrods Invigorating and aromatic, Buongiorno by Acqua di Parma opens with top notes of lemon, spearmint, rosemary, basil and petitgrain, followed by middle notes of lavandin and mandarin and a close of cedarwood, amber and musk. Yellow is Acqua di Parma’s signature colour, inherently connecting the brand with the Italian sun. Buongiorno is no different, as a perfume that ‘captures the essence of sparkling new beginnings inspired by the arrival of spring in the Tuscan hills, evoking the morning dew and the feeling of the first rays of the sun on your skin’. acquadiparma.com

Ferragamo Fiamma Eau de Parfum £110 at Ferragamo The first Ferragamo fragrance by creative director Maximilian Davies, Fiamma ‘symbolises the flame that inspires and enlightens women as they embrace and express their best selves, ignited by renewed energy and vitality,’ says the brand. Composed in collaboration with nose Clement Gavarry, Fiamma is a radiant perfume for spring, containing juicy white pear, marigold, nectarine and cherry, a floral heart of gardenia, jasmine, honeysuckle and rose, and a base of patchouli, musk and moss. ferragamo.com

Chanel Chanel Chance Eau Splendide Eau De Parfum £109 at Flannels UK The entirety of Chanel’s Chance fragrance collection – from the original perfume that debuted in 2002 to 2018’s Chance Eau Fraîche – are made for spring, characterised by a blend of florals and a twist of black pepper. Now, Chanel Chance Eau Spelendide has joined the roster, sparkling with raspberry and rose, with a powdery dusting of violet and iris. chanel.com

COS Fleuriste Eau De Parfum £75 at COS Last month (April 2025) COS revealed its first-ever collection of fragrances, each made in Grasse. ‘I imagined the scent that transports you as you walk into a florist, where floral bouquets intertwine with the air. It’s my interpretation of joy and lightness,’ says master perfumer Nathalie Lorson of Flueriste, her creation for COS’ olfactory line up, which features notes of rose, magnolia and peony, bergamot and mandarin and Madagascan vanilla planifola. cos.com