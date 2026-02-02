Welcome to the latest instalment of 'How We Host,' our column devoted to all-things entertaining from those who know a thing or two about having a good time. Next to dissect the fine art of entertaining is Lisa Sternfeld, founder of WLLW, an interior design firm rooted in environmental health and wellness.

After her son faced severe respiratory issues, a scary question popped into Lisa Sternfeld’s mind: Could her house be making him sick?

Sternfeld, who had been working in the New York-area design world for more than two decades, started doing her own detective work, testing for mold and poor air quality, from seemingly-benign sources like synthetic carpets, off-gassing furniture and home fragrances.

As she rethought her home and as her son’s health improved, she realised she may not be the only one facing a toxic living space. The epiphany led her to establish the wellness-oriented design firm WLLW (which stands for ‘Well Life, Lived Well’) in 2006 year. The firm has gone on to design for high end residential for private clients and aims to show that healthier design needn’t look sterile or generic.

Her own home, nestled in the charming town of Fairfield, Connecticut, is proof. By leveraging non-toxic materials (such as vegetable-dyed textiles and rugs); antiques (which don’t off-gas like new furniture); and nature (her garden is a feast for the senses), she’s created a home that not only prioritises her family’s health, but also beauty.

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

‘My ultimate goal was to bring together science, design, and beauty to create a home that supports both physical health and emotional connection,’ Sternfeld tells Wallpaper*.

Of course, wellness isn’t just about our environments — it’s about relationships too. And, since Sternfeld, along with her husband, frequently hosts extended family gatherings, the house needed to be spacious and accommodating, whether that be for a quick visit, a sit-down meal, or just time spent together. Here, the designer outlines her tips for quality time with guests — and why having your phone at the dinner table might just be the ultimate faux-pas.

How We Host with Lisa Sternfeld

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

Wallpaper*: Are you a relaxed host, or is there careful planning?

Lisa Sternfeld: I plan a menu, but I keep it simple. I like knowing what we’re making and having a sense of how the evening might unfold, but I don’t plan every detail. Once the table is set and something fresh is cooking, I can relax.

Hosting has always been an extension of how I think about homes. I plan just enough to stay calm, then I step back. If the space is working properly, the evening doesn’t need much managing. I want to be present, moving between the kitchen and the table, paying attention to how the room feels and how people settle in.

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

W*: Can you cook?

LS: Yes, and it’s part of our everyday life. My husband and I cook together, and that shared time in the kitchen is part of the pleasure. Cooking isn’t something that happens in the background. It’s often where the evening begins.

We cook simply and let our kitchen garden lead. When ingredients are fresh, you don’t need to do much. Cooking together also has a practical benefit. It keeps us out of each other’s way.

W*: What was the first dish you perfected to feed a group of friends or family?

LS: A simple roast chicken with vegetables from the garden. It’s something we’ve been cooking for years, and it still feels like the most reliable way to feed people.

We’ve made it so many times it’s become instinctive, which is probably why it works. It’s about timing, warmth, and knowing when to leave things alone.

W*: Drinks on arrival – what’s on offer?

LS: Something light and refreshing. Sparkling water with lemon or fresh herbs, and a chilled white or a natural wine. It’s easy, unfussy, and gives people a moment to arrive.

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

W*: Go on and tempt us – what’s your go-to menu, from starters to afters?

LS: Simple, seasonal food. Vegetables picked just before cooking, herbs used generously, and usually a roast or something gently braised placed at the centre of the table. We cook with very few ingredients and let them speak for themselves.

Lately, I’ve been baking Nigella Lawson’s clementine cake . It’s simple, not too sweet, and it never lasts long.

Cooking from the garden brings everything closer to the senses. The smell of herbs on your hands, citrus in the air, vegetables still warm from the sun. It sets the tone before anyone sits down.

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

W*: What’s on your dinner party playlist?

LS: I usually start with Bill Evans, move into Nick Drake, and let someone like Van Morrison carry the evening. The music should support the room, not compete with it.

W*: Who’s your dream dinner party guest?

LS: Someone curious, present, and not in a hurry. Stanley Tucci feels like the ideal dinner guest. He’s warm, observant, genuinely interested in food and people, and has a way of making a table feel relaxed and natural. The best guests make everyone else feel comfortable being themselves.

(Image credit: Eric Laignel)

W*: Dish the dirt: what should a host never do?

LS: A host should never make guests feel like they’re in the way. Things won’t be perfect, and that’s part of what makes an evening feel human. Hosting is an act of generosity. Once guests feel like they’re interrupting you, the energy in the room shifts.

W*: What should a guest never do?

LS: Arrive distracted. You don’t need to perform, but you do need to be there. Phones have a way of flattening a room and pulling energy away from the table.

What’s the secret to a successful evening?

LS: Simplicity and attention. When the food is fresh, the ingredients are good, and the space feels calm, people relax without realizing why.

When someone asks what they can bring, I usually ask them to bring a story, a shared memory, or a favourite recipe they love to make. Something personal always adds more to the evening than another dish. It creates connection before the meal even begins, and over time, it’s how I’ve gathered some of my most treasured recipes.

And if people stay longer than they planned, it’s usually a good sign. One of the best compliments I’ve received is simply, “It just feels so good in here.”