Honor introduces an ultra-slim trio of new flagship foldable phone, tablet and laptop
Thin is in as Honor goes for style and substance with three new portable computing devices – a high-powered folding phone, tablet and laptop that offer anything but slim pickings
Hot on the heels of the sparkling Jimmy Choo edition of the Magic V2 smartphone the Chinese manufacturer has launched a trio of new high-end devices, each of which aims to outdo rivals with their spectacular specs and slender design.
First up, we have the new Honor Magic V5, the latest in the company’s range of book-style foldable smartphones. The V5 comes in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown, and is notable for its extreme slimness – just 8.8mm in profile.
In terms of specification, the Magic V5 can more than keep up with other folding flagships from Google and Samsung, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform chip at its heart and the expected clutch of AI-powered photographic functions, like a super zoom and enhanced portrait mode. Three cameras – a 64mp Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto, 50MP Main, and 50MP Ultra-Wide module – squeeze into the ultra-thin housing, where there is somehow also space for a large 5820mAh battery.
You’ll notice that the Magic V5 amps up the bling much more than its rivals, with gold edging off-setting the rich body colours. The 6.43” outer screen gives way to a large 7.95” inner display – stylus support is available for both. Honor’s MagicOS 9.0 goes the whole hog and incorporates Google Gemini to drive its AI functionality.
Also launched is the new Honor MagicPad3, a new entrant into the relatively rare premium Android tablet sector. Combining a large 13.3” display with a 5.79mm thick frame (the industry is more than happy to blend Imperial and Metric measurements these days), as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB storage.
The new tablet goes up against the top tier of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 range. The Chinese manufacturer has managed to squeeze eight speakers into this skinny frame, ensuring the tablet works especially well as a portable media platform.
Finally, there’s the company’s new flagship laptop, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025. Straight out of the box, the available colour spectrum impresses - Mocha Brown, Sunrise White, and, our favourite, Emerald Green, the new MagicBook weighs in at around 1kg and is just 1cm thick with a strong magnesium-titanium body.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
With a 14.6” OLED screen, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage, the MagicBook is pitched at media professionals working with images, sound and video. Onboard there’s a six-speaker spatial audio system and three microphones for video calling.
A particularly nice touch is Honor’s Magnetic Camera system, which turns the webcam into a separate entity that clips to the most suitable part of the screen and can be stored internally when not required.
Honor Magic V5, available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown, from £1,699.99
Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop, available in Mocha Brown, Sunrise White, and Emerald Green, from £1,499.99
Honor MagicPad3 tablet, available in Grey and White, from £599.99
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Jaç Hi-Fi Café brings Japanese listening-bar culture to Barcelona
Isern Serra Studio unveils a sound-sculpted interior that brings Japanese listening traditions into Catalonia’s contemporary design landscape
-
Modernist and contemporary Brazilian furniture face off in this LA exhibition
‘Lightness & Tension’ (5-19 September 2025) features the work of Joaquim Tenreiro and Lucas Simões, as curator and dealer Ulysses de Santi explores the trajectory of Brazilian furniture design
-
A refreshed Victorian home in London is soft, elegant and primed for hosting
Sobremesa house by architects Studio McW shows off its renovation and extension, designed for entertaining
-
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 shows the folding smartphone still has traction as a flagship device
The Samsung Galaxy range has been given a thorough overhaul, with a new Fold, new Flip and an update to the class-leading Galaxy Watch series
-
Liquid Glass, subtle AI and cross-device continuity define Apple’s new 26-branded OS
At WWDC25, Apple announced a raft of design changes, rolling out iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe 26, watchOS 26, and tvOS 26 to the delight of attending developers
-
The new Google Pixel 9a is a competent companion on the pathway to the world of AI
Google’s reputation for effective and efficient hardware is bolstered by the introduction of the new Pixel 9a, a mid-tier smartphone designed to endure
-
Clicks creates keyboard cases for iPhones – now they're also available for three Android flagships
Smartphones get a new lease of life with Clicks, which brings a Blackberry-style keyboard to today’s cutting-edge Apple and Android devices
-
MWC 2025: 6 of the best conceptual phone designs and future facing tech
Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress has become the phone industry’s major hotspot for launches and new technology. Here are six of the best conceptual designs from this year's event
-
Meet Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series, designed to set new standards for AI-powered smartphones
Welcome to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 – tech editor Jonathan Bell gets some hands-on experience with the new-generation devices
-
The TCL 50 Pro NXTPAPER is a smartphone with a low price, a svelte screen and a sinister side
TCL is a lesser-known titan of consumer technology. Its new NXTPAPER tech makes for a neat multifunctional smartphone. But what’s the catch?
-
Nothing explodes its mid-range masterpiece to create the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus
We get our hands on the new Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, an upgraded and enhanced smartphone that promises a better photographic experience, smarter software and more