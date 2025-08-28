Hot on the heels of the sparkling Jimmy Choo edition of the Magic V2 smartphone the Chinese manufacturer has launched a trio of new high-end devices, each of which aims to outdo rivals with their spectacular specs and slender design.

First up, we have the new Honor Magic V5, the latest in the company’s range of book-style foldable smartphones. The V5 comes in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown, and is notable for its extreme slimness – just 8.8mm in profile.

Honor Magic V5 range (Image credit: Honor)

In terms of specification, the Magic V5 can more than keep up with other folding flagships from Google and Samsung, with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform chip at its heart and the expected clutch of AI-powered photographic functions, like a super zoom and enhanced portrait mode. Three cameras – a 64mp Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto, 50MP Main, and 50MP Ultra-Wide module – squeeze into the ultra-thin housing, where there is somehow also space for a large 5820mAh battery.

Honor Magic V5 in Dawn Gold (Image credit: Honor)

You’ll notice that the Magic V5 amps up the bling much more than its rivals, with gold edging off-setting the rich body colours. The 6.43” outer screen gives way to a large 7.95” inner display – stylus support is available for both. Honor’s MagicOS 9.0 goes the whole hog and incorporates Google Gemini to drive its AI functionality.

Honor Magicpad3 tablet (Image credit: Honor)

Also launched is the new Honor MagicPad3, a new entrant into the relatively rare premium Android tablet sector. Combining a large 13.3” display with a 5.79mm thick frame (the industry is more than happy to blend Imperial and Metric measurements these days), as well as 16GB of memory and 512GB storage.

The Honor Magicpad3 tablet is just 5.79mm thick (Image credit: Honor)

The new tablet goes up against the top tier of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 range. The Chinese manufacturer has managed to squeeze eight speakers into this skinny frame, ensuring the tablet works especially well as a portable media platform.

Tablet accessories include this detachable keyboard (Image credit: Honor)

Finally, there’s the company’s new flagship laptop, the Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025. Straight out of the box, the available colour spectrum impresses - Mocha Brown, Sunrise White, and, our favourite, Emerald Green, the new MagicBook weighs in at around 1kg and is just 1cm thick with a strong magnesium-titanium body.

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop range (Image credit: Honor)

With a 14.6” OLED screen, 32GB RAM, and 1TB storage, the MagicBook is pitched at media professionals working with images, sound and video. Onboard there’s a six-speaker spatial audio system and three microphones for video calling.

A particularly nice touch is Honor’s Magnetic Camera system, which turns the webcam into a separate entity that clips to the most suitable part of the screen and can be stored internally when not required.

The Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 has a detachable webcam (Image credit: Honor)

Honor Magic V5, available in Ivory White, Black, Dawn Gold, and Reddish Brown, from £1,699.99

Honor MagicBook Art 14 2025 laptop, available in Mocha Brown, Sunrise White, and Emerald Green, from £1,499.99

Honor MagicPad3 tablet, available in Grey and White, from £599.99

