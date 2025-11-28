On 28 November 2025, the Royal Society for Arts announced the appointment of five new Royal Designers for Industry, as well as two Honorary Royal Designers for Industry. The prestigious accolade was established in 1936 and is awarded to creatives 'who have achieved sustained design excellence and made a significant contribution to society through design.

Beacon of Dreams at Soho Farmhouse by Yinka Ilori (Image credit: Gina Soden)

The 2025 cohort includes Mona Chalabi, Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg, Yinka Ilori, Frith Kerr, Teucer Wilso, April Greiman and Philippe Block. Meanwhile, the new Honorary Designers include transmedia pioneer and digital design visionary April Greiman and structural designer and engineer Philippe Block. Only 200 designers worldwide can hold the title at any one time, and the current group includes Paul Smith, Jony Ive, and Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Parting Glass by Teucer Wilson (Image credit: RDI)

'Design lives and breathes in everything around us – it’s the meeting point of creativity, care and courage,' says Johanna Gibbons RDI, the newly-appointed Master of the Faculty of Royal Designers for Industry. 'Each of our new Royal Designers shows how design can transform the way we see and shape the world, bringing people together and restoring balance between human and natural systems.'

The 2025 Royal Designers for Industry

Studio Frith at Tate Modern (Image credit: RDI)

The seven creatives represent a diverse embodiment of creativity, with fields including data visualisation, multidisciplinary practice, speculative and ecological design, graphic identity, stone carving, structural innovation and transmedia work. Together, they demonstrate the power of design to become a bridge between beauty and ingenuity, responsibility and impact.

Installation view of ‘Every Thing Eats Light’ in Manifesta 15 Barcelona Metropolitana at The Three Chimneys, 2024 (Image credit: Photo © Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg Ltd)

'The Royal Society for Arts celebrates design as the creative force shaping how we live- in everything we see, use and imagine,' says Joanna Choukeir, Head of Design and Innovation. 'The designers represent design at its most ambitious; not as decoration or luxury, but as a vital force for change. We are delighted to welcome these new RDIs and HRDIs and are proud to be the home of the world’s most prestigious design community.'

Yinka Ilori

(Image credit: Kane Hulse)

Ilori's practice has always merged creative output and social responsibility. Working across a variety of media, his projects have included furniture, motivational posters, playscapes and more. Earlier this year, his work reached an apex with the creation of the Yinka Ilori Foundation, a not-for-profit initiative to bring play, optimism and empowerment to communities worldwide.

'It’s incredible to join a network that champions culture and connection, values that have always been at the heart of my work,' says Ilori. 'For me, design is about celebrating everyday stories, creating joyful experiences, and shaping spaces that feel open and welcoming. I’m excited to share my perspective, learn from others, and continue pushing boundaries together.'

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Frith Kerr

(Image credit: Courtesy Studio Frith)

Graphic designer Frith Kerr works across a variety of fields with a research-based approach that extends beyond the image and helps communicate ideas instantly and effectively. Over the years, Studio Frith has gathered the attention of clients including Frieze, Ilse Crawford, Philippe Parreno, Michael Clark and Company and Hotel Il Pellicano among others. 'I've always believed design is a conversation between people, places and things, about ideas that can cross space and time,' she says. 'Now I have the huge honour of being made a Royal Designer for Industry. I am excited to take those conversations further, wider and into the future.'

Mona Chalabi

(Image credit: Poupay Jutharat)

The work of illustrator and designer Mona Chalabi has been instrumental in highlighting some of today's most pressing issues, from the Israeli occupation and genocide of Gaza to wealth inequality and at-risk animal species. A Pulitzer Prize-winner, for Chalabi 'Design helps to structure our moral universe.'

She adds: 'right now though, most designers (like many journalists) shirk that responsibility; they claim that the onus lies more with the users than creators. I don’t buy that. I believe that rather than trying to make things better, our starting point must be a fear that we might perhaps be making the world worse. From there, we should work tirelessly to make sure that isn’t the case.'

Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg

(Image credit: Nathalie Thery)

A multidisciplinary artist whose work is concerned with our relationship with both nature and technology, Alexandra Daisy Ginsberg works on experimental pieces to explore artificial intelligence, conservation, and biodiversity, and our desire to 'better the world'.

'To be in the company of so many of the designers whose work continues to shape and inspire me is really special,' she says. 'As an artist, being named a Royal Designer for Industry shows that disciplinary boundaries are there to be crossed – and doing so is how we can help imagine and create a world that is more sustainable and just.'

Teucer Wilson

(Image credit: David Morris)

Throughout his career, stone carver Teucer Wilson has elevated his craft into a contemporary language that 'blends artistry with purpose.' His work spans sculpture, lettering, relief and memorials, where an ancient art is influenced with modern sensibilities and forms.

'My practice spans sculpture, art, craft, design, typography, and bespoke memorial work; a combination that’s not easily categorised,' he admits. 'For this reason, it means a great deal to see this kind of work valued. I split my time between the workshop and the studio, and I hope that my experience as both a designer and a maker can offer a unique perspective. I’m really looking forward to meeting and learning from the inspiring members of this remarkable collective.'