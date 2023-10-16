Appleby Blue Almshouse: a blueprint for 21st-century housing
Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects creates design-led space for over-65-year-olds in south London
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Appleby Blue Almshouse in Bermondsey, south London is a social housing development for over-65-year-olds that responds with immense thoughtfulness to the challenge of people wanting to stay in the city, and neighbourhoods they know and love, as they get older. The project, which was delivered by United St Saviour’s Charity (which will manage the block in perpetuity), Southwark Council and developer JTRE, was conceived to give older people more choices in terms of retirement living than simply being 'pushed or incentivised to the city’s edge or the coast', explains Stephen Witherford, co-founder of Witherford Watson Mann Architects, the practice behind the building’s design. 'We wanted something that was definitely not your typical sheltered housing block,' adds Martyn Craddock, CEO of United St Saviour’s.
Appleby Blue Almshouse by Witherford Watson Mann Architects
From outside, the mid-rise building, which sits directly on a busy high street, stands out for its row of projecting timber windows marking the double-height community spaces, its warm and detailed brick finishes and its solid oak windows. Sculpted cut-away corners add interest but also dialogue with the surroundings, as the building goes from five stories at the front to two stories at the rear, echoing the varying scales of the post-war social housing and two-storey Victorian terraces around it.
Inside its 57 one- and two-bed homes or almshouses, 11 of which are wheelchair-accessible, are all dual aspect, nicely proportioned and filled with daylight, but it’s the communal spaces that really shine. Instead of opting for a typical inward-looking layout where the community spaces are placed internally, the architects flipped that idea on its head and created a building where all the public-facing and shared spaces are located at the front. There’s the skills room, the hobby room, a mezzanine lounge (that overlooks the high street and a bus stop and is a popular Saturday night socialising area) and a large kitchen and double-height timber-floored ‘garden room’ for events and classes that looks out on to the high street on one side, and the courtyard garden on the other.
Designed by Bath-based Grant Associates, the courtyard is lined with gingko biloba trees of different heights, a raised water feature providing the restful sound of constantly trickling water and raised beds featuring ‘woodland edge’ plants such as ferns, foxgloves, anemones and sedges. It offers a retreat from the busy-ness of the city while being, literally, steps away from it. The landscape designers also created a roof terrace on the second floor that has beds for herb and vegetable growing for the communal kitchen, two plant beds for the use of residents and five outdoor garden ‘rooms’ where residents can sit and have meals or just chat.
Fruit trees around the edges give the garden terrace privacy and a bit of an acoustic barrier. Witherford refers to the courtyard and green spaces, which are managed by a local gardening group, as a 'timepiece around which residents’ lives will play out.' These spaces allow residents and visitors to experience the changing colours, textures and light of the different seasons as well as the movement of people around the space.
Instead of private balconies the architects opted for a glazed internal walkway on each floor that has sliding windows, large planters and benches. 'We spoke to some of the residents who were going to be moving in and they said, “What is the point of having balconies that we sit on alone?”‘ explains Witherford. Accordingly, these light-filled galleries are for getting around but double up as a winter garden for socialising and strolling throughout the year. There are many other clever design decisions to point out in this project but perhaps the one with the greatest impact was the decision to lower the rear south-facing wing down from five to two storeys to allow full sunlight deep into the inner courtyard’s corners.
A more subtle but just as effective design detail is the way the ground floor is slightly raised from the street, giving the large street-facing garden room, which is used for residents’ activities and dining but also for shared events with the wider community, just that little bit more privacy, while offering great views over the neighbourhood. These are just a few of the elements that make this project emotionally literate and quite different from existing models of older people’s accommodation. There is no doubt that Appleby Blue will become a blueprint for the provision of older people’s social housing.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Boiling Point behind the scenes: from one-shot film to small-screen series
Director of Boiling Point, Phil Barantini, on keeping the intimacy of a scene alive
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Casa HMZ by Lucio Muniain offers a labyrinthine sense of gradual discovery
An intriguing new build by Lucio Muniain channels the best of 20th-century Mexican architecture
By Ana Karina Zatarain Published
-
Black designers tell a story of craft and history in New York exhibition
Furniture by Black designers including Norman Teague, Nifemi Marcus-Bello and Peter Mabeo features in 'Spotlight II' at Verso Gallery (until 10 November 2023)
By Diana Budds Published
-
Castle High is a minimalist farmhouse in the Pembrokeshire National Park
We tour Castle High by Hyde + Hyde Architects, a robust and contemporary farmhouse in the Pembrokeshire National Park for a local family
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Sleek contemporary pavilions extend traditional Surrey house
A series of contemporary pavilions transforms the layout of a neo-Georgian house, extending the living spaces into newly landscaped gardens
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
A courtyard pavilion at The OWO provides the perfect outdoor centrepiece
A courtyard pavilion housing Café Lapérouse at The OWO is an architectural feat by DaeWha Kang Design
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
The UK’s first vertical distillery launches in Edinburgh for Port of Leith whisky
A rare example of an urban, vertical distillery has been revealed in Edinburgh for Port of Leith whisky
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
This Edinburgh house extension is rooted in the past and looks to the future
A carefully conceived Edinburgh house extension transforms a mews garage into a secluded modern home, while also enhancing one of Scotland’s most picturesque streets
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘London of the Future’ provides an optimistic window into the city of 2123
The London Society’s new monograph, ‘London of the Future’, attempts to define the role of architecture, design and planning in a far-future capital
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Architect Tsuyoshi Tane on the ‘archaeology of the future’
A new show by architect Tsuyoshi Tane launches today at the TOTO concept gallery in London, exploring the ‘archaeology of the future’
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
UCL East Marshgate seeks to redefine the university campus of the future
UCL East Marshgate by Stanton Williams is completed and gears up to welcome its students in east London
By Ellie Stathaki Published