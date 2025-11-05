The 2025 RIBA Middle East Award winners have just been announced, the inaugural honorees in one of the organisation’s two new territory accolades.

The new RIBA awards, launched this year as part of the UK institution's International Awards expansion, focus on two territories – the Middle East and Asia Pacific – freshly added to its prestigious roster. As revealed today (5 November), nine buildings share the 2025 RIBA Middle East Award top spot, while the Asia Pacific winners will follow in a few weeks.

RIBA Member Winner: Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre by Hopkins Architects, UAE (Image credit: Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres)

The 2025 RIBA Middle East Award winners

These Middle East awards, which will be celebrated at an event on 7 November 2025 during Dubai Design Week, were created to put a spotlight on the region's creativity and pioneering architecture. The winners span from the world’s first purpose-built women-only mosque in Qatar, to the world’s largest city park, in Riyadh. Scroll down for the full list.

Temporary Architecture Winner: World Food Waste Teahouse Arabi-an by Mitsubishi Jisho Design, UAE (Image credit: Takuya Seki)

Discover the winners

Adaptive Reuse Winner : The Serai Wing, Sharjah – Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim by Anarchitect

: The Serai Wing, Sharjah – Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim by Anarchitect Design for Living Winner : Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai – Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture

: Al Wasl Plaza, Dubai – Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture Future Project Winner : King Salman Park, Riyadh – Gerber Architekten is leading a joint venture with two engineering partners, Buro Happold, and Setec

: King Salman Park, Riyadh – Gerber Architekten is leading a joint venture with two engineering partners, Buro Happold, and Setec RIBA Member Winner : Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre, Al-Madam Plan – Hopkins Architects

: Buhais Geology Park Interpretive Centre, Al-Madam Plan – Hopkins Architects RIBA Member Winner : Expo 2020 Thematic Districts, Dubai –Hopkins Architects

: Expo 2020 Thematic Districts, Dubai –Hopkins Architects Social Architecture Winner : Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, Doha – conceived by Her Highness, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro

: Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, Doha – conceived by Her Highness, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro Sustainability & Resilience Winner: Jafar Centre, Dubai College, Dubai – Godwin Austen Johnson

Jafar Centre, Dubai College, Dubai – Godwin Austen Johnson Temporary Architecture Winner : Singapore Pavilion, World Expo 2020, Dubai – WOHA

: Singapore Pavilion, World Expo 2020, Dubai – WOHA Temporary Architecture Winner: World Food Waste Teahouse: Arabi-an, Dubai – Mitsubishi Jisho Design

RIBA's new awards: an explainer with president Chris Williamson

We caught up with RIBA president Chris Williamson to discuss the institution's new territory awards – their significance, the RIBA International Awards expansion, and how to submit.

Design for Living Winner: Al Wasl Plaza by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture, UAE (Image credit: Dubai Expo 2020 LLC)

Wallpaper*: Why establish The Asia Pacific Award and the Middle East Award?

Chris Williamson: The establishment of these awards marks an exciting new chapter for RIBA’s international engagement. Both the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are regions of extraordinary architectural ambition and diversity, where innovation, heritage and rapid transformation coexist. Launching these regional awards is part of RIBA’s mandate to celebrate design excellence wherever it is found and to be a supportive platform to projects that address pressing global challenges in their local contexts.

These awards are the first phase of our expanded international awards programme, recognising the architectural creativity shaping two of the most dynamic parts of the world today. They create new pathways for projects to gain global recognition and contribute to RIBA’s long-term aim of connecting architects across regions through shared learning, sustainability, and cultural exchange.

RIBA Member Winner: Expo 2020 Thematic Districts by Hopkins Architects, UAE (Image credit: Hopkins Architects)

W*: What were you hoping to see in the submissions and shortlists?

CW: This year’s process was led by our Middle East and Asia Pacific Award jury panels, whose collective expertise and regional insight have been invaluable in shaping the results.

We hoped to see work that truly reflects the spirit of its place and understands its cultural, climatic and social context while pushing the boundaries of architecture. Both the Asia Pacific and Middle East shortlists deliver exactly that.

They demonstrate how architecture is addressing universal challenges, climate change, urbanisation, and social inclusion, through intelligent and contextually attuned design. What stands out is how architects are drawing on tradition, technology and local materials to create spaces that not only respond to their environments but actively enrich them.

Sustainability & Resilience Winner: Jafar Centre, Dubai College, by Godwin Austen Johnson, UAE (Image credit: Alex Jeffries Photography Group)

W*: Are there specific highlights and innovations that you would flag as exceptional from the two shortlists?

CW: The juries’ assessments revealed rich and diverse forms of innovation across both regions. In the Middle East, [winning] projects such as the Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women in Qatar were recognised for advancing new social models through architecture, spaces that integrate spiritual, educational and communal functions in ways that reflect contemporary shifts in society. The King Salman Park masterplan in Riyadh was also commended for its scale and ecological ambition, transforming the city’s public realm and setting new benchmarks for urban sustainability.

In the Asia Pacific [shortlist], the jury identified a distinct movement toward socially and environmentally responsive design. BRAC University in Dhaka exemplifies this with its flood-resilient, low-energy campus that connects learning with nature and community. The Shenzhen Energy Ring reimagines industrial infrastructure as public architecture, turning a waste-to-energy facility into an expressive civic landmark.

As observed by the jury, these projects reflect a regional shift toward architecture that is both technologically advanced and deeply responsible to people and place.

Temporary Architecture Winner: Singapore Pavilion, World Expo 2020 by WOHA, UAE (Image credit: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

W*: What does the foundation of these two new awards mean for the other RIBA awards’ categories, such as the International Awards, for instance? How do the new honours sit within the RIBA awards cycle?

CW: These new regional awards represent an evolution of RIBA’s International Awards. They strengthen the entire awards ecosystem by providing a more localised and inclusive structure for recognising excellence.

All built projects from the Asia Pacific and Middle East Awards will be eligible to progress towards the RIBA International Prize in 2026, the world’s most eminent prize for architecture.

This creates a more layered, global awards journey, recognising regional talent first before elevating the very best projects to an international stage. It adds depth, context and diversity to the International Awards cycle, ensuring that significant architecture from every region is celebrated, understood and showcased worldwide.

Social Architecture Winner: Al-Mujadilah Center and Mosque for Women, Conceived by Her Highness, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, Chairperson of Qatar Foundation, Designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro, Qatar (Image credit: Iwan Baan)

W*: How are the new awards judged, and what do architects need to submit?

CW: The prestige of the RIBA Awards rests on the rigour and integrity of the judging process. Every built project, regardless of size or style, is visited and analysed by an architect with extensive knowledge of the specific region, ensuring that our awards are grounded in first-hand assessment.

The new regional awards follow the same principles. Each jury comprises award-winning architects with deep experience working in the respective regions, capable of evaluating projects within their cultural, climatic and economic contexts.

For this cycle, architects were asked to submit projects they’ve completed between 2020 and 2024 and provide supporting sustainability data. Entries span up to ten categories, from Adaptive Reuse and Social Architecture to AI-powered Design and Sustainability & Resilience.

Ultimately, we assess design excellence in its broadest sense: how a project meets its brief, serves its community, responds to climate, and contributes positively to its environment and future generations.

Future Project Winner: King Salman Park by Gerber Architekten, Buro Happold and Setec, Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Gerber Architekten)

