Arthur Casas reimagines Villa Dubrovnik as a modern Adriatic retreat

Built on a cliff along the Dalmatian coast, Villa Dubrovnik reopened its doors this summer after nearly two years of renovation. Embracing the Croatian concept of ‘fjaka’ – elevating easy living and a way of doing nothing to an art form – the hotel feels like a private retreat tucked away from the hustle and bustle despite being located less than a mile away from the Old Town.

Wallpaper* checks in at Villa Dubrovnik

What’s on your doorstep?

Situated in the eastern part of the city, next to Plaža Sveti Jakov, Villa Dubrovnik makes the perfect base to explore the city while enjoying the calming sound of the sea. Even though the hotel offers shuttle service, it’s worth the 15-minute walk to the Old Town, which is designated as a Unesco World Heritage Site. As you go, let your mind wander on one of the wooden benches overlooking the sea or visit the Umjetnička galerija Dubrovnik with its stunning sculpture terrace showcasing works from Croatian artists like Branko Ružić.

Galanto Rooftop (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

Who is behind the design?

Known for his subtle shades and idyllic escapes, Brazilian architect Arthur Casas and his team are the masterminds behind Villa Dubrovnik’s redesign. ‘Each internal space naturally dialogues with the surroundings, creating an immersive experience where the landscape becomes the main protagonist,’ says Casas, who was heavily inspired by the vastness of the Adriatic Sea for this project. Here, tradition and contemporary spirit coexist in balance, offering a continuous encounter between inside and outside.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

Every detail – from the choice of materials to the colour palette – carries the identity of Dubrovnik and makes its heritage feel present in every corner. The use of terracotta pays tribute to the city’s rooftops, and the limestone in walls and sculptural elements mirrors the stone walls of the Old Town, which protected the city from invaders back in the day. ‘The materials are not decorative layers but elements of identity, allowing the interiors to resonate with the city’s stone heritage,’ Casas continues.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

The room to book

Most of the 56 rooms (including suites and residences) have an ocean view, so you can’t really make a wrong choice. For everyone looking for a panoramic balcony to witness the most beautiful sunsets and a magnificent view of the island of Lokrum, we recommend booking the Deluxe Grand Sea View Room, which includes a walk-in shower, a bathroom with two marble sinks and a bathtub to rest after getting your steps in. As an add-on, every room connects to Bluetooth in order to listen to your darling playlists while getting ready or ordering room service.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

Throughout the hotel rooms, you will find subtle cues of Dubrovnik’s heritage, such as the traditional patterns of the blankets and cushions, inspired by an old traditional dialect. Even the hotel logo represents a modern take on Dubrovnik’s infamous ‘maskeron,’ an ancient stone ornament you can spot on various fountains and walls throughout the Old Town.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

Staying for drinks and dinner?

Arthur Casa’s personal highlight of the project is the bar and restaurant (as well as the library). Throughout the property, you’ll spot timeless furniture pieces by design icons such as Eileen Gray and Gio Ponti, as well as paintings, sculptures and ceramics by Croatian artists.

Pjerin (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

For a fine-dining experience, the on-site Restaurant Pjerin offers degustation menus or à la carte. Expect traditional dishes with a modern twist made with locally sourced ingredients, such as lobster tail, turbot fillet and sea bass fresh from the Adriatic. For a more casual dining setting and lunch menu, Giardino Restaurant, located on the hotel terrace, surrounded by century-old pines and with a breathtaking view of the Old Town, serves Croatian dishes such as šporki makaruli or cuttlefish black risotto. Lounge in one of Pierre Paulin’s and Fratelli Monti’s armchairs with a digestive drink right next to Libero Bar, or get the lift to the 5th floor and enjoy a signature fig negroni on the rooftop at Galanto Bar – the best spot to watch the sunset apart from your room’s balcony.

Libero Bar (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

Where to switch off

If you need relaxation for body and mind, the spa offers a variety of facial and exfoliant treatments, massages and even a hydrating after-sun package for everyone who has spent too much time on the sun deck. We recommend booking the ‘experience massage,’ a full-body massage tailored to meet your specific needs, featuring a selection of Dalmatian oils. Every treatment comes with locally crafted products, including remedies from Dubrovnik’s infamous Franciscan Pharmacy, Mediterranean herbs and a range of Sodashi products, which are vegan and cruelty-free. With the Adriatic Sea right on your doorstep, there’s nothing more enjoyable than taking a dip after the spa or a swim in the heated indoor pool. For everyone who loves to sweat, the hotel also comes with a sauna and a steam room.

Beach (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)

The verdict

If you’re searching for the perfect sunset and a much-needed timeout, Villa Dubrovnik is the spot. There’s nothing better than enjoying a fresh, local Croatian dish by the sea with a magnificent view of the Old Town – and the option to walk towards the buzz or simply stay away from it.

Pjerin Terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of Villa Dubrovnik)