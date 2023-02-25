Arthur Casas book explores the Brazilian architect’s elegant modernism
Arthur Casas’ book chronicles the houses, hotels and retail spaces the Brazilian architect has shaped around the world
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A new Arthur Casas book celebrates the Brazilian architect's spectacular architecture, giving it space to breathe in a bespoke monograph from Rizzoli New York. Featuring photography by Wallpaper* favourite Fernando Guerra, as well as Filippo Bamberghi, the book covers 20 contemporary works in richly illustrated detail.
Inside the new Arthur Casas book
Casas has enjoyed a long and illustrious career, working out of offices in São Paulo and New York to create over 500 distinctive modern works, ranging from stores and hotels to a series of beautiful villas, apartments and beach houses, as well as bespoke and commercial furniture projects. Schemes such as his BD House and the +55design store are cases in point.
A Casas project covers all bases, and the lengths to which the studio will go to create the perfect habitat or space is in evidence here, with meticulously co-ordinated palettes of forms and materials giving each project a distinctive aesthetic.
Of particular importance is the relationship between hard-edged interior forms and the dynamic richness of external planting and natural landscapes, especially evident in Casas’ own house in Bertioga, Brazil. Greenery also plays a vital role in larger urban projects, where balcony planters are used to modulate the relationship between living spaces and the city skyline beyond.
Casas was born and raised in São Paulo and maintains a strong interest in craft processes and construction. The studio’s diverse range of furniture, chronicled here, often arises out of specific projects and locations: choosing and designing furniture is integral to the brief.
Arthur Casas. Architecture, Livia Debbane, Rizzoli New York, $70
RizzoliUSA.com (opens in new tab)
ArthurCasas.com (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
This new workspace for car subscription specialist Lynk & Co upends industry rules
Lynk & Co’s new Gothenburg HQ by New Order Arkitektur sets the subscription-based car maker apart from its peers
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Editor Claire Thomson Jonville launches exclusive wellness retreats for creatives
We speak to Claire Thomson Jonville about her series of wellness pop-ups around the world, known as Out of State
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Andreadamo’s clothes are made to feel like a second skin
Designer Andrea Adamo, founder of rising eponymous label Adreadamo, wants his body-contouring designs to make women feel good
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Cera Stribley’s Hideaway House adds a subterranean dimension to a modern Melbourne home
A new bespoke basement at Hideaway House by Cera Stribley transforms this contemporary suburban home into the ultimate domestic playground
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Last days of Berlin’s Tegel Airport celebrated in new photo book
Photographer Andreas Gehrke celebrates Tegel Airport and creates an intimate portrait of the place where the passengers have departed forever
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Air House brings light and minimalist architecture into a Victorian home
Air House by Szczepaniak Teh transforms a Victorian home for the 21st century through light and minimalist architecture
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Store concept by David Chipperfield Architects for Akris is simply ‘selbstverständlich’
An ethereal new store concept by David Chipperfield Architects for Akris is rolled out from Washington to Tokyo
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Palm Springs Modernism Week 2023: architects reveal desert’s best-kept secrets
As Palm Springs Modernism Week 2023 unfolds, we’ve spoken to architects and designers participating in the festivities to pick their brains about the desert city’s hidden gems
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; check back soon for new additions to our list
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Brutalist Paris’ is a book that lays bare the legacy of the city’s concrete architecture
Architectural cartographer Blue Crow Media launches ‘Brutalist Paris’, its first book, a photographic study of the French capital’s surviving brutalist treasures and concrete impasses
By Jonathan Bell • Published