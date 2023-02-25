Arthur Casas book explores the Brazilian architect’s elegant modernism

A new Arthur Casas book celebrates the Brazilian architect's spectacular architecture, giving it space to breathe in a bespoke monograph from Rizzoli New York. Featuring photography by Wallpaper* favourite Fernando Guerra, as well as Filippo Bamberghi, the book covers 20 contemporary works in richly illustrated detail.

(Image credit: Ana Dora)

Inside the new Arthur Casas book

Casas has enjoyed a long and illustrious career, working out of offices in São Paulo and New York to create over 500 distinctive modern works, ranging from stores and hotels to a series of beautiful villas, apartments and beach houses, as well as bespoke and commercial furniture projects. Schemes such as his BD House and the +55design store are cases in point.

RS Apartment, Rio de Janeiro, 2019 (Image credit: Filippo Bamberghi)

A Casas project covers all bases, and the lengths to which the studio will go to create the perfect habitat or space is in evidence here, with meticulously co-ordinated palettes of forms and materials giving each project a distinctive aesthetic.

LAB House, Guarujá, 2008-2021 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Of particular importance is the relationship between hard-edged interior forms and the dynamic richness of external planting and natural landscapes, especially evident in Casas’ own house in Bertioga, Brazil. Greenery also plays a vital role in larger urban projects, where balcony planters are used to modulate the relationship between living spaces and the city skyline beyond.

AC House, Bertioga, 2004-2005 (Image credit: Fernando Guerra)

Casas was born and raised in São Paulo and maintains a strong interest in craft processes and construction. The studio’s diverse range of furniture, chronicled here, often arises out of specific projects and locations: choosing and designing furniture is integral to the brief.

(Image credit: Ana Dora)

Arthur Casas. Architecture, Livia Debbane, Rizzoli New York, $70

