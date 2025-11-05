Backyard Community Club is Accra’s newest tennis court, and the architects played an ace
Created by DeRoche Projects, Backyard Community Club is a brand-new tennis court and a valuable, sustainable, public recreational facility in Ghana’s capital
With the Backyard Community Club, Accra not only gains a brand new tennis court and sports facility, but also its first-ever structure built using a fully locally produced precast rammed-earth module. The project, which adds a precious recreational space as well as a publicly accessible open area to the Ghanaian capital, was designed by DeRoche Projects, led by Glenn DeRoche, and has just opened its doors.
Check out Accra's Backyard Community Club
Working with the precast rammed-earth system, the architects crafted a structure that feels sculptural and textural – and at the same time, thoroughly contemporary. It was created for the local community, but also serves as an exciting case study that shows the building method's scalable potential.
The project is set on a compact plot in the dense neighbourhood of Osu and stands out for its looks, but also the 230 sq m ‘sustenance garden’ running along one of its sides. It includes over 20 species of edible and medicinal plants.
The venue features a rich red, clay tennis court at its heart. It's been designed for professional-level doubles play, and also allows athletes under 18 to train in a high-quality environment. There is a shaded, built-in floating bench for spectators, as well as all the ancillary spaces required in a modern sports building, such as changing rooms, shaded seating, outdoor prep counters, and a barbecue area.
Functional and captivating, the Backyard Community Club looks great, but undoubtedly shines through its material honesty, use of local expertise, and social purpose too – elegantly showing off its sustainable architecture credentials. The architect writes: 'From the outset, our team prioritised deep engagement with local builders, athletes, and educators – from the Rome Masters to rammed-earth technical advisors to define a design process that is both inclusive and exemplary.'
DeRoche is no stranger to working with community projects in the region. The Accra-based architect recently also worked on Dot.ateliers | Ogbojo, a writer’s and curator’s residency space commissioned by artist Amoako Boafo, as well as the Surf Ghana collective in Busua (both completed in the studio's previous iteration, DeRoché Strohmayer).
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
