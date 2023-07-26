The Serai Wing launches its minimalist architecture in Sharjah
The Serai Wing opens in Sharjah to a design by Dubai-based studio Anarchitect
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Minimalist architecture prevails at The Serai Wing of the Chedi Al Bait hotel in Sharjah. Crafted by Dubai-based architecture studio Anarchitect, the firm behind considerate and luxurious schemes such as a sprawling villa in Dubai Hills, the new hospitality space occupies a series of 1950s merchant residences that have been transformed to their current use as a stylish and contemporary boutique hotel experience with calming surroundings and all-mod-cons.
The Serai Wing in Sharjah unveiled
Spanning a collection of private rooms and suites, The Serai Wing sits at the heart of Sharjah. The existing Emirati architecture's identity was kept, informing each of the spaces' unique design character. Meanwhile, a tranquil courtyard is placed at the core of the hotel, centred on a generous swimming pool with lounge seating and sculptural shading around it.
'Historic layers sit harmoniously alongside new contemporary interventions realised in travertine stone and perforated white-metal surfaces that create additional and necessary functionality to facilitate the new hospitality program transcended into the properties,' the architects write.
An entirely new, contemporary intervention to the layout's north-east section houses new guest accommodation in the shape of the two-storey Khalid Grand Suite. Clean lines and a serene overall interior dominate throughout, coupled with strategic design gestures that highlight privacy and seclusion – including carefully planned views and openings.
Designed as an inner-city hotel, The Serai Wing feels modern but also of its place, incorporating Sharjah vistas at key moments and a relationship between art and architecture, inspired by the UAE city's strong links to the art world.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Summer games, from pétanque to pool floats, get a fashionable spin
From a luxurious pétanque set to pool floats and playing cards, summer games and toys from the world’s best-known fashion houses
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Gabriel Tan’s modular furniture for Herman Miller is designed for interaction
Gabriel Tan’s debut collection for Herman Miller features the ‘Luva’ sofa and ‘Cyclade’ coffee tables
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
‘Be Careful, I Always Am’: Emmett Till memory honoured through Germane Barnes installation
An installation by Germane Barnes honours the memory of Emmett Till in Chicago, and marks the start of renovations to transform Till’s house into a museum
By Audrey Henderson • Published
-
Sixties sci-fi meets Dali at ‘Secret Room’ speakeasy in Dubai
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
AL Faya Lodge & Spa — Sharjah, UAE
By Emma O'Kelly • Last updated
-
Form Hotel — Dubai, UAE
By Jessica-Christin Hametner • Last updated
-
Five Palm Jumeirah — Dubai, UAE
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
Sean Connolly at Dubai Opera — Dubai, UAE
By Dimity Noble • Last updated
-
Fairmont — Fujairah, UAE
By Mary Pelletier • Last updated
-
Morah — Dubai, UAE
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
Palazzo Versace — Dubai, UAE
By Rosa Bertoli • Last updated