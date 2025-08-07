Will this be the world’s largest airport? Construction begins on King Salman International Airport, open by 2030

Foster + Partners is adding to its global architectural portfolio with the expansion of King Salman International Airport, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Construction is officially underway on the project, which is set to cover an area of approximately 57 square kilometres, allowing for six runways and seven terminals and making it one of the world’s largest airports. Scheduled for completion by 2030, the airport is intended to have capacity for up to 100 million travellers each year.

Construction begins on King Salman International Airport, by Foster + Partners

The project forms part of the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to transform the country. Located in the capital, also the main financial centre, the airport is designed to act as a ‘global logistics hub’ and ‘stimulate transport, trade and tourism’ in Saudi Arabia.

The airport will include 12 sq km dedicated to residential and recreational facilities, along with retail outlets. Foster + Partners’ Wadi Loop – a green infrastructure to connect the landscaping and real estate developments – will make it easy for visitors to get from one site to another. The architectural design, particularly in the main terminal, connects to natural elements through large windows framing the surrounding context.

Movement through the terminal is designed to be seamless and intuitive, while the airport will also boast natural ventilation and climate-controlled lighting, and be powered by renewable energy.

Other projects in the works for Foster + Partners include Bilbao Fine Art Museum (to be completed this year), and the national memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in London.

fosterandpartners.com