The original Range Rover collaboration between Land Rover and bespoke British gunmaker Holland & Holland was launched in 2000 and based on a P38 model. The price back then was an eye-popping £70,000, a sum that was roundly bemoaned by enthusiasts.

Billed as one of the most exclusive Range Rovers ever made, around 400 were built for hotshots with a penchant for field sports. Features included hand-oiled walnut and brown leather trim, plus a matching picnic table for ‘conviviality’ in the countryside.

Punchy pricing didn’t dampen demand at the time or for later editions, so perhaps it’s no surprise that a new partnership involving the renowned firearm-maker H&H and Land Rover specialist Overfinch has just come to market.

The Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch is an ultra-exclusive model restricted to just 25 examples and simply dripping in upgrades. The car I recently experienced in the gracious and appropriate surroundings of the UK’s Cotswolds was based on a £200,000 long-wheelbase Range Rover SV but cost £530,000.

And no, that doesn’t include a brace of exclusive Holland & Holland ‘Royal’ shotguns to adorn the purpose-built cabinet in the boot. For that there’s a two-year waiting list and a £204,000 supplement – per gun. Which by my maths takes the final bill to an exorbitant £938,000.

Swathed in Bridge of Weir leather, the French walnut door inserts are engraved in the same style as a Holland & Holland shotgun stock. Monogrammed, quilted seats display an array of suitably sporting scenes, with golden H&H crests adding a regal touch.

Conceived for the ‘discerning shooting enthusiast and collector’, the boot also contains a smorgasbord of luxuries. Two companion chests are configurable to the owner’s individual taste – the bottom trunk primed for decanters, eight whisky tumblers and a brace of guns. The leather-clad top cabinet is further loaded with space for two champagne bottles, eight crystal flutes, a staghorn corkscrew and a matching cutlery set.

Set on 23-inch forged aluminium wheels with self-levelling centre caps, the only feature missing is somewhere suitable to carry dogs – the sumptuous back seats would be royally trashed by a couple of muddy Labradors.

The ‘Royal’ shotgun, inspiration for the interior, is one of the best-known firearms in the world. With a trademark dating back to the 1880s, H&H still sells them from the company’s store in St James’s Street, London.

Lead designer Greg Shilton said: ‘The Holland & Holland Edition embodies the summit of bespoke British luxury. We have worked to create a car that not only displays extraordinary craftsmanship but also radiates a sense of heritage and grace.’

According to Kevin Sloane, chairman of Overfinch, 'this is more than a vehicle – it is a true statement of craftsmanship, quality and distinction. Together, we have created a Range Rover that embodies British excellence in every sense. There is nothing else quite like it. This car is the culmination of countless hours of meticulous craftsmanship.’

He may be right – despite the hefty price and a 12-month waiting list, at least a dozen have already been sold.

