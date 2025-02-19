Rivian launches the California Dune Edition R1, its debut bespoke limited edition electric SUV

Rivian pays homage to the ambience and landscape of its native California with the launch of the new limited edition California Dune Edition R1. Available as both R1S 7-seater SUV and R1T pickup truck, the California Dune Edition showcases the company’s subtly updated interior, new graphics and greater emphasis on bespoke finishes and colours.

Rivian California Dune Edition R1S (Image credit: Joe Pug / Rivian)

There’s a functional reason for these updates, and that’s to give the duo a bit more grit and endurance when it comes to going off-road, most notably in the desert dune landscapes of Southern California. Both models include the Tri-Motor performance package (two up front and one in the rear), giving a total of 850 hp and sub-three-second 0-60mph sprint.

Rivian’s range has always been on the generous side, and the estimate of 329 miles will be welcome for heading off the beaten track through trails and canyons. There’s also the special “Soft Sand” driving mode that’s included as standard in the Tri-Motor models.

'Soft sand mode' keeps the R1 moving in all conditions (Image credit: Nick Maher / Rivian)

Visually, the California Dune Edition leans into the colouration of dunes and desert vistas. That starts with a new paint finish, just ‘California Dune’, which is a blend of military-industrial modern and mid-century vibes. Buyers can specify the exterior ‘Darkout Package,’ which accentuates the contrast between the body colour and badging and trim.

Rivian California Dune Edition R1S dashboard (Image credit: Joe Pug / Rivian)

Rivian California Dune Edition R1S interior (Image credit: Joe Pug / Rivian)

Inside, the special edition gets a two-tone upholstery finish that combines Sandstone and Black Mountain colours. A new flooring finish is included with a focus on durability and easy maintenance, set off with matching Sandstone mats by New York textile studio Chilewich.

Rivian California Dune Edition R1S (Image credit: Nick Maher / Rivian)

Also included as standard on the California Dune Edition is Rivian’s All-Terrain Package, which comes with special 20” wheels along with a spare tyre and reinforced underbody to add another layer of protection to the battery and mechanicals. Wheels can be specified in a dark colour or the same California Dune finish as the bodywork. Optional extras include those off-roading staples, the recovery board and crossbars.

Rivian California Dune Edition R1T (Image credit: Joe Pug / Rivian)

Jeff Hammoud, Rivian’s Chief Design Officer, describes how the design team drew inspiration from the ‘colour and warmth of the beautiful, sun-drenched dunes of Southern California… we embraced the balance between the vast, quiet terrain and the desire to create something that is both elevated and refined.’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hammoud adds that this is Rivian’s first foray into a bespoke limited edition, one that follows Rivian’s dedicated to authentically rugged but aesthetically refined design. ‘[the California Dune Edition] invites you to submit to the elements while offering colours and materials that are easy to clean but look just as good when they aren’t,’ he says.

Rivian California Dune Edition R1S and R1T (Image credit: Nick Maher / Rivian)

Rivian California Dune Edition R1T, from $99,900, R1S from $105,900, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial