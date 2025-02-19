Rivian launches the California Dune Edition R1, its debut bespoke limited edition electric SUV
Off-road specialists Rivian has taken inspiration from its West Coast surroundings with a special edition model that’s all about adventure
Rivian pays homage to the ambience and landscape of its native California with the launch of the new limited edition California Dune Edition R1. Available as both R1S 7-seater SUV and R1T pickup truck, the California Dune Edition showcases the company’s subtly updated interior, new graphics and greater emphasis on bespoke finishes and colours.
There’s a functional reason for these updates, and that’s to give the duo a bit more grit and endurance when it comes to going off-road, most notably in the desert dune landscapes of Southern California. Both models include the Tri-Motor performance package (two up front and one in the rear), giving a total of 850 hp and sub-three-second 0-60mph sprint.
Rivian’s range has always been on the generous side, and the estimate of 329 miles will be welcome for heading off the beaten track through trails and canyons. There’s also the special “Soft Sand” driving mode that’s included as standard in the Tri-Motor models.
Visually, the California Dune Edition leans into the colouration of dunes and desert vistas. That starts with a new paint finish, just ‘California Dune’, which is a blend of military-industrial modern and mid-century vibes. Buyers can specify the exterior ‘Darkout Package,’ which accentuates the contrast between the body colour and badging and trim.
Inside, the special edition gets a two-tone upholstery finish that combines Sandstone and Black Mountain colours. A new flooring finish is included with a focus on durability and easy maintenance, set off with matching Sandstone mats by New York textile studio Chilewich.
Also included as standard on the California Dune Edition is Rivian’s All-Terrain Package, which comes with special 20” wheels along with a spare tyre and reinforced underbody to add another layer of protection to the battery and mechanicals. Wheels can be specified in a dark colour or the same California Dune finish as the bodywork. Optional extras include those off-roading staples, the recovery board and crossbars.
Jeff Hammoud, Rivian’s Chief Design Officer, describes how the design team drew inspiration from the ‘colour and warmth of the beautiful, sun-drenched dunes of Southern California… we embraced the balance between the vast, quiet terrain and the desire to create something that is both elevated and refined.’
Hammoud adds that this is Rivian’s first foray into a bespoke limited edition, one that follows Rivian’s dedicated to authentically rugged but aesthetically refined design. ‘[the California Dune Edition] invites you to submit to the elements while offering colours and materials that are easy to clean but look just as good when they aren’t,’ he says.
Rivian California Dune Edition R1T, from $99,900, R1S from $105,900, Rivian.com, @RivianOfficial
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
