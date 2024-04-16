Step inside Juno Omakase, London’s smallest counter dining experience
Juno Omakase, inside Los Mochis Notting Hill, offers a one-of-a-kind tasting menu in which Tokyo meets Tulum
Several surprises await at London's Juno Omakase. The guests who book at this tiniest of restaurant experiences, firstly, need to locate it – and it is tucked away within an existing venue in Notting Hill, so to reach it, you need to get through the entrance of the neighbourhood's established Los Mochis. Then, visitors expecting the typical Japanese Omakase will soon find that Juno offers a refreshing fusion, bringing a Mexican twist to its traditional Edo-style counter delights.
Finally, allowing for six diners only at any sitting, the sheer size of this minuscule eaterie and the welcome presentations and warm attitude of its hosts, mean you are more likely than not, about to make some new friends in your fellow diners, as well as learn more about what you are eating, than in any conventional outing of its kind.
An array of flavours await at Juno Omakase
Juno Omakase’s exclusive experience starts with its design, set in a cosy room on Los Mochis’ upper level. The space blends Japanese style and minimalist architecture with references to Mexican warmth, plenty of natural materials and surfaces, and a nod to the ocean in the shape of waves, scale and scalloped patterns.
There, wrapped in the simple and warm interior by Hamilford Design, executive chef Leonard Tanyag (formerly of ex-OKKU and Zuma) alongside head sushi chef Han (formerly of Nobu and Roka) are ready to prepare the daily menu, comprising 15 dishes, all served to every one of the six guests – as true to the omakase style (which translates as ‘I’ll leave it up to the chef’).
The food does not disappoint. Juno’s team works with carefully and sustainably sourced food to craft a bespoke menu that feels special. There is Madai (Red Bream) directly sourced from the South of Japan; Saboten Hirame (Olive Flounder) from Jeju Island in South Korea; Tai also known as Alfonsino (Red Porgy Bream) line-caught daily from Portugal; and Seared Hokkaido Scallops with caramelised fig and truffle goma.
All dishes are gluten and nut free, and taste both delicate and layered, offerings surprises, such as chapulines (dried and roasted grasshoppers – a Mexican specialty) sprinkles, with Japanese sashimi classics.
Markus Thesleff, founder of Los Mochis, said: ‘We’re excited to be able to translate the traditional Omakase experience to our much-loved Notting Hill restaurant. This experience allows us to push the boundaries of what a traditional Omakase will be, by pairing Mexican spirit and Japanese elegance in a unique way which we simply cannot do in our main restaurant. The exclusive creations we can do for only six guests per seating give us so much flexibility and truly allows our Chefs to express their creative side.’
Juno Omakase is located at 2-4 Farmer Street, London
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
