To mark the 150th anniversary of Audemars Piguet, two of contemporary music's most timeless artists – Raye and Mark Ronson – have joined forces to create an original track.

'Suzanne' is a big band summer anthem with a serendipitous name. On the pair's first studio session, Raye felt a strong pull towards the moniker. Little did she know, it was the name of a vital yet unsung person in Audemars Piguet's history, Suzanne Audemars, who encouraged her children to go into watchmaking after the loss of her husband. They went on to found the haute horologie brand.

'How random is that?,' Raye says today, beaming at the song's first playback in the Vinyl Factory at 180 Studios on the Strand.

(Image credit: Courtesy of AP)

(Image credit: Courtesy of AP)

With a clear sonic synergy, it's surprising to know that Ronson and Raye have never worked together before. Fans have Audemars Piguet's longstanding collaboration with Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland to thank for the pairing. While Ronson has been part of the AP family since 2022, it was Raye's memorable 2024 Montreaux performance which resulted in the house asking her to come on board to join their music programme.

RAYE - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2024 | Full Performance - YouTube Watch On

'My family are Swiss and I got to perform in front of my grandad for the first time that night,' Raye shared of the special moment. 'I was crying – my whole family were crying!'

'Suzanne' was recorded in London, New York and Los Angeles and the pair hinted that the sessions have spawned a few more unheard tracks.

'I've admired Raye's artistry for years now,' says Ronson. 'Watching her evolution from songwriter to the powerhouse artist she's become. When Audemars Piguet brought us together, it felt like the stars aligning at exactly the right moment.'

'I actually used to work in his studio when I was an up and coming songwriter,' admits Raye, of Ronson. 'I used to hear stories about him like "Mark Ronson only rides around in black cabs," so it was very cool that we got to get in the room together. He's the king of creating music that outlasts trends.'

'Suzanne', will be released on Friday 13 June 2025

