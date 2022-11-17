Montreux Jazz Festival posters: a visual history

As artist Guillaume Grando (SupaKitch) unveils his poster for the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival (30 June - 15 July 2023), we reflect on the most memorable designs since 1967, including from David Bowie to Andy Warhol and Camille Walala 

Guillaume Grando (SupaKitch)'s design for the 2023 Montreux Jazz Festival poster
Artist Guillaume Grando (SupaKitch)'s design for the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival - Montreux Jazz Festival Posters
(Image credit: Guillaume Grando (SupaKitch) )
published

The worlds of jazz music and visual art have long been entwined. From Mondrian to Matisse, Pollock to Basquiat, many artists have been enchanted by this concoction of rhythm, improvisation and energy. The Montreux Jazz Festival has been at the heart of this alliance since 1967 – when Miles Davis, Nina Simone and Ella Fitzgerald ruled the airwaves and concert halls – by offering artists carte blanche over the creation of its official poster.

For the 57th Montreux Jazz Festival, which will run from 30 June - 15 July 2023, French artist Guillaume Grando, (aka SupaKitch) has designed a mesmerising ode to Lake Geneva, an intrinsic symbol of the Montreux Jazz Festival. His poster captures the night-time ripples of the lake, gleaming with light from the festival’s bustling waterfront, with typography in a distorted dance on the water's surface. 

Guillaume Grando pictured with his artwork for the Montreux Jazz Festival poster

Guillaume Grando pictured with the original painting, created using superimposed layers of resin, which will be exhibited during the 57th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival

(Image credit: Guillaume Grando)

As Grando said of his design: 'The unique characteristic of Lake Geneva, which I had the chance to admire during a visit to the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2018, lies in its blue-green shades. I tried to reproduce these aquatic tones with a gradient towards black that evokes the nightlife of the Festival.'

Grando's original painting, created using superimposed layers of resin, will be exhibited during the 57th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival.

A history of Montreux Jazz Festival posters since 1967

Early years saw icons of 20th-century art leave their mark (although it was a notably male line-up). Among them were Milton Glaser, Shigeo Fukuda, and Max Bill. Keith Haring produced a trio of posters in 1983 and another in collaboration with Andy Warhol three years later. In 1995 David Bowie stepped up to the plate. 

More recently – as the festival has broadened its musical remit to the likes Muse, Radiohead, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Adele, Lady Gaga – it has welcomed contemporary art takeovers from John Armleder, Julian Opie, Sylvie Fleury, Christian Marclay, JR and Camille Walala.

1968: Roger Bornand

Montreux Jazz Festival

Roger Bornand

(Image credit: © 1968 - Artwork by Roger Bornand)

Eric Wondergern Montreux Jazz Festival

Eric Wondergern

(Image credit: © 1969 - Artwork by Eric Wondergern)

1983: Keith Haring

1983 Montreux Jazz Festival posters by Keith Haring (yellow, pink, green)

Keith Haring's1983 Montreux Jazz Festival posters (yellow, pink, green)

(Image credit: Keith Haring)

1988: Nicola de Maria

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 1988 © Artwork by Nicola de Maria

Nicola de Maria

(Image credit: © Artwork by Nicola de Maria)

1998: Phil Collins

Phil Collins Montreux Jazz Festival Poster

(Image credit: © 1998 - Artwork by Phil Collins)

2006: Julian Opie

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 2006 © Artwork by Julian Opie (blue)

Julian Opie

(Image credit: © Artwork by Julian Opie (blue))

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 2008 © Artwork by John Armleder

John Armleder

(Image credit: © Artwork by John Armleder)

2014: Yoann Lemoine (Woodkid)

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 2014 © Artwork by Yoann Lemoine (Woodkid)

Yoann Lemoine (Woodkid)

(Image credit: © Artwork by Yoann Lemoine (Woodkid))

2015: Sylvie Fleury

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 2015 © Artwork by Sylvie Fleury

Sylvie Fleury

(Image credit: © Artwork by Sylvie Fleury)

2018: Christian Marclay

Montreux Jazz Festival poster 2018 © Artwork by Christian Marclay

Christian Marclay

(Image credit: © Artwork by Christian Marclay)

2023: Camille Walala

Camille Walala design for Montreux Jazz Festival poster

Camille Walala

(Image credit: Camille Walala)

The 57th Montreux Jazz Festival will take place from 30 June - 15 July 2023. montreuxjazzfestival.com (opens in new tab)

