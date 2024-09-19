Balenciaga Music and Italian singer Mina collaborate on wearable music

The luxury fashion-house Balenciaga has announced its latest Balenciaga Music project in collaboration with Italian singer and style icon Mina. The Balenciaga Music platform was created to offer hand-selected playlists that reflect Balenciaga’s culture, and offer an immersive experience through merchandise, exclusive content and playfully interactive campaigns. The latest collaboration with Mina marks her first foray working with a fashion house and launching official merchandise of any kind.

On 19 September, the fashion Maison's latest collaborator Mina will pre-release her new track 'L’Amore Vero', which will be available via a limited-edition scannable merchandise, which is embedded with a NFC (Near Field Communications) chip. When activated by a compatible device, it unlocks the new song. The development of this new technology allows for people to wear the music, unlocking listening experiences. There will also be a three-hour original playlist by Mina featuring a personal selection of songs from her favourite artists.

Deciding to leave the public eye in 1978, Mina has not given a concert or interview since, and has focused on producing music instead, releasing an album a year for the past 40 years. Her music style dips into a beautiful balance of strength and sensuality captured through her powerful vocals on each track. She has published 1,395 songs sung in Italian, English, Spanish, Neapolitan, French, German, Portuguese, Japanese and Turkish. This exclusive preview is an opportunity to hear the first single from Mina’s upcoming album, which will be released in November.

The track, merchandise and playlist, will be available in selected Balenciaga stores worldwide and via balenciaga.com