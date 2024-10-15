Björk announces Cornucopia: The Book

The photographic documentation of Björk’s otherworldly tour

Bjork tour book images
(Image credit: Santiago Felipe)
By
published
in News

Björk’s ability to translate her musicality across a variety of artistic mediums remains indisputable, as evidenced by the newly announced 480-page picture book chronicling her celebrated Cornucopia Tour. Sophisticated set designs, bespoke instruments, ethereal projections, and intricate costumes come together to redefine what a theatrical music performance can be in today’s world.

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Alongside director Tobias Gremmler’s artwork, performances by The Hamrahlíð Choir, and contributions from other musical and visual artists, Cornucopia: The Book immortalises the meticulous work behind the ambitious live production. Designed by M/M Paris and with photography by Santiago Felipe, the softcover book features flaps with sewn sections.

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Björk’s interest in avant-garde practices, including virtual reality technologies and 360-degree audiovisual software, materializes into a fully immersive, emotionally rich live experience.

"My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st-century VR into a 19th-century theatre—taking it from the headset to the stage"

Björk

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Bjork tour book images

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

The Cornucopia stage strikes a balance between nature and technology. Wooden, metallic, and glass materials; mycelium-textured surfaces; floral-patterned textiles; and deep-sea colours and shapes blend seamlessly in a sophisticated set design. Custom-made instruments and sonic spaces push the boundaries of traditional performance. A magnetic harp, an aluphone, a circular flute, and a reverb chamber resembling a personal chapel, specially crafted with an audio architect, enhance both the acoustic and intimate dimensions of Björk’s live show.

Cornucopia: The Book invites readers into Björk’s singular world of sound and vision, sharing the journey of "a modern marionette who alchemically mutates, from puppet to puppet, from the injury of a heart wound to a fully healed state".

bjork.com

TOPICS
Smilian Cibic

Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the  Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸