Björk announces Cornucopia: The Book
The photographic documentation of Björk’s otherworldly tour
Björk’s ability to translate her musicality across a variety of artistic mediums remains indisputable, as evidenced by the newly announced 480-page picture book chronicling her celebrated Cornucopia Tour. Sophisticated set designs, bespoke instruments, ethereal projections, and intricate costumes come together to redefine what a theatrical music performance can be in today’s world.
Alongside director Tobias Gremmler’s artwork, performances by The Hamrahlíð Choir, and contributions from other musical and visual artists, Cornucopia: The Book immortalises the meticulous work behind the ambitious live production. Designed by M/M Paris and with photography by Santiago Felipe, the softcover book features flaps with sewn sections.
Björk’s interest in avant-garde practices, including virtual reality technologies and 360-degree audiovisual software, materializes into a fully immersive, emotionally rich live experience.
The Cornucopia stage strikes a balance between nature and technology. Wooden, metallic, and glass materials; mycelium-textured surfaces; floral-patterned textiles; and deep-sea colours and shapes blend seamlessly in a sophisticated set design. Custom-made instruments and sonic spaces push the boundaries of traditional performance. A magnetic harp, an aluphone, a circular flute, and a reverb chamber resembling a personal chapel, specially crafted with an audio architect, enhance both the acoustic and intimate dimensions of Björk’s live show.
Cornucopia: The Book invites readers into Björk’s singular world of sound and vision, sharing the journey of "a modern marionette who alchemically mutates, from puppet to puppet, from the injury of a heart wound to a fully healed state".
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
-
Architectural Association's newest show uncovers the architectural legacies of rural China's lost generation
The Architectural Association’s ‘Ripple Ripple Rippling’ is not your typical architecture show, taking an anthropological look at the flux between rural and urban, and bringing a part of China to Bedford Square in London
By Teshome Douglas-Campbell Published
-
Celebrate Día de los Muertos at one of London (and the world’s) finest Mexican restaurants
Día de los Muertos will arrive at KOL in Marylebone on 2 November, with a collaborative menu including dishes from the chefs behind Endo at The Rotunda to The Connaught, wrapped up with a mezcal fiesta
By Tianna Williams Published
-
How fashion designer Ilenia Durazzi designed her ‘elegant, rigorous’ Milanese studio – all the way down to the furniture
Ilenia Durazzi of Durazzi Milano tells Wallpaper* the story behind her new Milanese studio, a labour of love built entirely to her exacting design
By Jack Moss Published
-
'Anything I put out into the world, I want to be a prayer': musician Laura Marling on eschewing traditional merch for tarot-inspired prints
As Laura Marling prepares to release her eighth album, 'Patterns in Repeat', Craig McLean learns about another artistic pursuit that occupies her time
By Craig McLean Published
-
'She made me feel like I could, and should, be myself': SOPHIE's friends and collaborators on her enduring legacy
It's been nearly four years since boundary-breaking electronic music producer and artist, SOPHIE, tragically passed away. As fans are gifted a last, posthumous album completed by her loved ones, music critic El Hunt reflects on her remarkable legacy
By El Hunt Published
-
Balenciaga Music and Italian singer Mina collaborate on wearable music
Balenciaga Music has collaborated with Italian singer and style icon Mina, which marks her first foray in working with a fashion house and launching official merchandise of any kind
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Pharrell Williams on his new space-themed Lego set and movie
Pharrell Williams tells Wallpaper* why he is so excited about working with Lego
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Artists reflect on David Bowie's life and lyrics for a War Child auction
Artists, including David Bowie's childhood friend and album art designer, George Underwood, have interpreted a David Bowie lyric for an upcoming War Child exhibition and auction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
From ‘Masseduction’ to ‘All Born Screaming’, browse St. Vincent's fashion archive
St. Vincent has perfected the art of stage presence. As part of her October 2024 Wallpaper* guest editorship, she invites us for a tour of her fashion archive, unpacking her past looks and personas
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Guest editor St. Vincent and Alex Da Corte on making the dark and uncanny world of All Born Screaming
St. Vincent is a Wallpaper* guest editor for 2024. Here, the shape-shifting musician deliberates with her long-time collaborator, conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, about the human condition, finding inspiration in dark places, and the merry dance with chaos that is a creative's path
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
The Mercury Prize nominees for 2024 have been revealed
Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons are amongst this year's nominees
By Charlotte Gunn Published