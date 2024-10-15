Björk announces Cornucopia: The Book

Björk’s ability to translate her musicality across a variety of artistic mediums remains indisputable, as evidenced by the newly announced 480-page picture book chronicling her celebrated Cornucopia Tour. Sophisticated set designs, bespoke instruments, ethereal projections, and intricate costumes come together to redefine what a theatrical music performance can be in today’s world.

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Alongside director Tobias Gremmler’s artwork, performances by The Hamrahlíð Choir, and contributions from other musical and visual artists, Cornucopia: The Book immortalises the meticulous work behind the ambitious live production. Designed by M/M Paris and with photography by Santiago Felipe, the softcover book features flaps with sewn sections.

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

Björk’s interest in avant-garde practices, including virtual reality technologies and 360-degree audiovisual software, materializes into a fully immersive, emotionally rich live experience.

"My intention was to bring what we had created for 21st-century VR into a 19th-century theatre—taking it from the headset to the stage" Björk

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

(Image credit: Photo credit: Santiago Felipe)

The Cornucopia stage strikes a balance between nature and technology. Wooden, metallic, and glass materials; mycelium-textured surfaces; floral-patterned textiles; and deep-sea colours and shapes blend seamlessly in a sophisticated set design. Custom-made instruments and sonic spaces push the boundaries of traditional performance. A magnetic harp, an aluphone, a circular flute, and a reverb chamber resembling a personal chapel, specially crafted with an audio architect, enhance both the acoustic and intimate dimensions of Björk’s live show.

Cornucopia: The Book invites readers into Björk’s singular world of sound and vision, sharing the journey of "a modern marionette who alchemically mutates, from puppet to puppet, from the injury of a heart wound to a fully healed state".

bjork.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors