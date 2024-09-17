Artists reflect on David Bowie's life and lyrics for a War Child auction
Artists, including David Bowie's childhood friend and album art designer, George Underwood, have interpreted a David Bowie lyric for an upcoming War Child exhibition and auction
War Child, the charity providing support to children and their families worldwide, is marking the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s Diamond Dogs album by asking 40 artists to respond to Rebel Rebel’s lyric, 'We like dancing and we look divine'.
Artists including Ishbel Myerscough, Joseph Dupré, Stuart Semple, Andrew Piere Hart, Nettie Wakefield and Harland Miller are contributing to the resulting exhibition and auction. For artist George Underwood, the connection is a personal one – after meeting David Bowie at school, where they started a band, he went on to create Bowie’s album covers, including Hunky Dory and Ziggy Stardust.
‘Growing up together we were just like any other kids at the time, although we did have the advantage of being teenagers when rock ‘n roll was born,’ says Underwood on how they met. ‘We were both driven by an ambition to achieve something - hopefully something extraordinary. One of our first artistic collaborations was for the back cover of the 1969 Mercury album titled: David Bowie. David sketched out a rough idea for me to follow which was basically turning the songs into pictures. Before that there were various promotional posters for bands that we were both in. We collaborated together musically way before that as ten or eleven year olds, singing skiffle, pop, rock, blues, folk music, you name it.’
Underwood has drawn on this history for his design for the auction and exhibition for the cause which was close to Bowie’s heart, following the 1994 exhibition, Little Pieces for Big Star, which he curated with Brian and Athena Eno for the charity.
‘In 1972, David performed. an incredible concert at the Rainbow Theatre, Finsbury Park. It was one of the first Ziggy Stardust shows in the U.K,’ Underwood adds. ‘The dancers, who were called ‘Ziggurats’, wore body suits which had a sort of cobweb design printed on them.
Roxy Music were also on the bill. Everyone who saw that concert were completely blown away and I remember it very well, So when it came to creating a piece of artwork with the theme ‘We like dancing and we look divine’ I had an idea which would use the imagery from that concert, and a painting I did in 2004 called ‘Dancing With Giants’. I put the two together by taking a detail from my original painting which included two dancers and wrapped them in the Ziggurat costumes. If you are old enough to remember the concert then it all makes sense!’
Sound & Vision will be exhibited at 180 Strand 26-27 September 2024. The auction runs from 17 September-1 October via Art on a Postcard
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Feel like a movie? The top 50 films of all time according to Marcio Kogan
Marcio Kogan's top 50 films of all time; the architect taps into his passion for the moving image and shares with us his recommendations
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Gary Hume on creating Burberry’s medical-green show set, which revisits the artist’s 1990 work ‘Bays’
Gary Hume opens up to Wallpaper* about collaborating with Daniel Lee on the show set for the designer’s S/S 2025 Burberry show, which took place this afternoon (16 September 2024) in the Brutalist lobby of London’s National Theatre
By Orla Brennan Published
-
Rolex and Wallpaper* present the first authorised history of the Submariner watch
Rolex and Wallpaper* partner to publish ‘Oyster Perpetual Submariner – The Watch that Unlocked the Deep’, written by Nicholas Foulkes. The launch includes a silk-bound limited edition, available now
By Hannah Silver Published
-
From ‘Masseduction’ to ‘All Born Screaming’, browse St. Vincent's fashion archive
St. Vincent has perfected the art of stage presence. As part of her October 2024 Wallpaper* guest editorship, she invites us for a tour of her fashion archive, unpacking her past looks and personas
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
Guest editor St. Vincent and Alex Da Corte on making the dark and uncanny world of All Born Screaming
St. Vincent is a Wallpaper* guest editor for 2024. Here, the shape-shifting musician deliberates with her long-time collaborator, conceptual artist Alex Da Corte, about the human condition, finding inspiration in dark places, and the merry dance with chaos that is a creative's path
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
The Mercury Prize nominees for 2024 have been revealed
Charli XCX, The Last Dinner Party and Beth Gibbons are amongst this year's nominees
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
The story behind Arcadia’s mechanical dragonfly: a Falklands helicopter turned dance stage and Glastonbury’s newest addition
At this year’s Glastonbury festival, its newest addition celebrated the earth and the bringing together of people – as well as putting on one hell of a party. Wallpaper* was invited for a tour.
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
At Glastonbury’s Shangri-La, activism and innovation meet
Glastonbury’s south-east corner is known for its after-dark entertainment but by day, there is a different story to tell
By Rhian Daly Published
-
Remembering Rusty Egan's Blitz Club: a place to 'avoid the mob and the homophobes', where the New Romantics were born
As he releases new vinyl boxset, 'Blitzed!', Wallpaper* meets DJ Rusty Egan to talk about London's scene-building Blitz club – the antidote to the late 70s punk scene and a hot-bed of experimental fashion
By Craig McLean Published
-
David Lynch's mysterious new project reignites a long-standing collaboration
David Lynch and Chrystabell are releasing a new album – listen to the first song, out today
By Charlotte Gunn Published
-
‘Beyond the Bassline’: 500 years of Black music in Britain
Music is the touchpaper for this superb social-history exhibition at the British Library, London
By Caragh McKay Published