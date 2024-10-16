Tate Modern to host Aphex Twin listening experience
A free listening event for Aphex Twin's reissued album 'Selected Ambient Works II (Expanded Edition)' on the 25th of October
To mark the expanded reissue of Aphex Twin’s iconic 1994 album ‘Selected Ambient Works Volume II’, London-based label Warp Records announces a free listening event at Tate Modern on 25 October.
Released on the 4th of October to celebrate its 30th anniversary, ‘Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition)’ draws on lucid dreaming and synesthesia to explore the resonant sounds of a power station. Through beatless arrangements and textured compositions, Aphex Twin orchestrates a sonic journey that is by turns beautiful, nightmarish, emotive, and thrilling. The album has received widespread acclaim, with leading music magazines like Pitchfork ranking it as the second-best ambient album of all time.
The reissue is available as a 4-LP set, a 3-CD set, and a deluxe 4-LP box edition, containing all 25 original tracks plus two extras. The deluxe edition is a collector’s piece, featuring a fold-out poster, a sticker sheet, and a booklet detailing the artwork development process by designer Paul Nicholson. Each copy is uniquely crafted, presented in a hinged oak case with an etched copper plate.
The listening party will be hosted in the South Tank of the Blavatnik Building from 18:00 to 21:30, as part of the ‘Tate Lates’ program. While the event is free of charge, advance booking is required; tickets will be available from 14:00 on the Tate website on the day of the event.
This collaboration between Warp Records and Tate Modern not only celebrates a milestone in electronic music but also underscores the enduring synergy between sound and visual art—a fusion that lies at the heart of Aphex Twin’s work.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
