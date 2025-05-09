Twenty-five years after its opening, Tate Modern, London’s museum of modern and contemporary art on the Southbank, continues to captivate audiences. Renowned as one of the most engaging and accessible institutions of its kind, Tate Modern has redefined what an art museum can be in the 21st century.

This weekend (9-12 May), the museum is feting its 25th anniversary in style, with an epic Birthday Weekender of art, shopping, music and more. Here are the free exhibitions and events to check out at the Tate Modern this weekend.

See incredible artworks for free

The public can enjoy free installations and performances over the weekend. Louise Bourgeois' 10m-tall bronze spider sculpture, Maman, which welcomed the museum’s first visitors in May 2000, will return to the Turbine Hall, and Roman Ondak's interactive artwork, Measuring the Universe, invites visitors to mark their height on the Turbine Hall wall for an evolving exhibition.

A trail of 25 significant and symbolic artworks – both classics and new acquisitions – will guide visitors through the museum. Highlights include Mark Rothko’s Seagram murals, Dorothea Tanning’s Eine Kleine Nachtmusik, an immersive multi-screen film installation by Nalini Malani, and a series of live tarot readings staged as part of Meschac Gaba’s installation.

Tate Collective members aged 16-25, meanwhile, can gain free entry to all current Tate Modern exhibitions, including Leigh Bowery!, Electric Dreams, Anthony McCall: Solid Light, and The Genesis Exhibition: Do Ho Suh.



Two new free exhibitions have also opened in time for the museum’s birthday, reflecting its forward-looking commitment. ‘A Year in Art: 2050’ explores how artists have envisioned possible futures, while ‘Gathering Ground’ delves into the connections between contemporary art, land and community at a time of ecological crises.

Dance the night –and day– away

What's a party without incredible music? As part of the Birthday Weekender, the museum is inviting the public to attend a series of day and evening music performances.

Tonight, BBC Radio 1 DJ Jaguar and Romy will headline the Tanks. If you missed out, there's still plenty to see: Saturday, catch performances by Crystallmess, DAYTIMERS and Queer Bruk, as well as a headliner set by CULTURE FM in the museum's Tanks.



Sunday, beginning at noon, you can drop in as DJ House of Dad performs a chill afternoon set.

Indulge in retail therapy

Uniqlo, a long-time partner of the Tate, has just unveiled a special, pocket-size 'gift shop' on the museum's ground floor. Here you can find fashion and accessories inspired by works in the museum's collection, like t-shirts featuring an Andy Warhol self-portrait, Guerilla Girls' 1986 ‘Dearest Art Collector’ , and an illustration of the Tate itself by Peter Saville. The store also features fun customisation stations, where fashionistas can get their duds upgraded with bespoke embroidery.

Catch a talk

The Birthday Weekender will also encompass adjacent events, such as panel discussions with Tate Modern’s director, Karin Hindsbo; chief curator, Catherine Wood; as well as artists in the museum's Starr Cinema.

The museum will hold creative coding workshops, community conversations, and interactive Make Studios. You can also join Pop-up Ten Minute Talks; British Sign Language and audio description tours; and workshops by Kazvare Made in the Uniquo Tate Shop.