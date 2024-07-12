Francis Sultana takes the helm at David Gill Gallery and will ‘give back to design’
As David Gill becomes chairman, Francis Sultana takes over the reins as CEO of David Gill Gallery, with an ambition to support young and emerging designers
Nearly four decades after opening his eponymous gallery on London’s Fulham Road, David Gill is moving to the role of chairman, and long-term creative director Francis Sultana takes over the reins as CEO.
Through Gill’s vision, the gallery helped develop the market for contemporary collectibles, hosting shows by stella creatives including Ron Arad, Marc Newson, Tom Dixon and Garouste & Bonetti, as well as Grayson Perry, Donald Judd, Zaha Hadid and Campana Brothers.
Francis Sultana's new vision for David Gill Gallery
Now, Malta-born Sultana, who joined in 1992 and also runs his own eponymous interior design company, has a three-pronged plan for the 30-strong David Gill Gallery: to introduce more jewellery, ceramics, porcelain and glass; to reach out more to overseas buyers; and to ‘give back to design’ by supporting young designers. These actions will be performed under new branding by Malta-based Bloom Creative, which launches in September.
'We have to have more selection in the gallery,' Sultana says. Hence Emmanuel Tarpin’s jewellery show in November, followed by a brand new show of porcelain from Diego Cibelli – his first in London – and Marcantonio Brandolini D’Adda’s first full-scale exhibition beyond glass and vessels to chandeliers. From now on, each show will be accompanied by a publication and talks programme. 'It’s not just about seeing an exhibition but meeting the designer or artist, to create more of a connection,' Sultana says.
DGG will also have a presence at more fairs, because 'Europeans don’t come and shop as easily in the UK as before [Brexit],' Sultana says. The gallery returned to Design Miami last year, and will be there again in December 2024, and also at November’s Salon New York. And as for the next generation, 'We have to give platforms and show young talent. I feel very strongly about this,' he adds. The intention is to announce an annual prize offering financial support during London Design Festival.
These new directions are possible because DGG is so well-established. But when Gill started in 1987, 'there was really not much of a contemporary design scene', he says. 'The only other gallery doing anything remotely similar was Ikon in Wapping [east London], which was very far from the hub of central London and pretty gritty. Fulham Road really felt like the heart of new young London.' Initially, Gill showed classics by ‘forgotten’ designers like Emile-Jacques Ruhlmann and Jean-Michel Frank, whose work he unearthed in flea markets, and jeweller Line Vautrin.
But that changed with the V&A’s 1988 show of French contemporary design, ‘Avant Première’. 'The work of Garouste & Bonetti stood out to me, it had a new language and the sensibility of the classics of the 20th century that I was getting renowned for selling, and I really felt that they were going to be the new classics of the future, so my first show was with them.' At the time, this was bucking the trend. Only Pierre Staudemeyer’s gallery in Paris was selling contemporary pieces, says Gill. 'Pierre was a great visionary and he and I were at the forefront of new design, creating limited editions.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
But the gallery in St James’s isn’t just about selling. For Valentin Loellmann’s first solo show in April 2025, the designer will create a swimming pool. 'We wanted to show not just what he does in furniture but his concept,' says Sultana. 'You have to allow the designer to dream and grow, everyone will love to come and see the installation. It’s not about number crunching, we never worry about that,' he adds. 'We’re about trying to create a new history and new beauty.'
Clare Dowdy is a London-based freelance design and architecture journalist who has written for titles including Wallpaper*, BBC, Monocle and the Financial Times. She’s the author of ‘Made In London: From Workshops to Factories’ and co-author of ‘Made in Ibiza: A Journey into the Creative Heart of the White Island’.
-
Andrés Reisinger makes Hourglass blush with bubblegum pink drapes
Artist Andrés Reisinger speaks exclusively to Wallpaper* about his New York take over with Hourglass cosmetics
By India Birgitta Jarvis Published
-
Pace Tokyo is a flowing Sou Fujimoto experience that ‘guides visitors through the space’
Art gallery Pace Tokyo, designed by Sou Fujimoto in a Studio Heatherwick development, opens in the Japanese capital
By Danielle Demetriou Published
-
The Surrenne spa will relax your body and blow your mind
Surrenne is London’s new spa and health club, located at The Emory Hotel. Hannah Tindle steps inside and emerges transformed
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
London Craft Week 2024: the best artisan-made works to discover across the city
London Craft Week 2024 takes over the city (13-19 May 2024), we put together a list of highlights to discover the best craft across town
By Francesca Perry Published
-
Samuel Ross announced as artistic director of London Design Biennale 2025
London Design Biennale 2025 will mark the event’s fifth edition, under the artistic direction of Samuel Ross and with a theme of ‘Surface Reflections’
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Design highlights from Collect 2024 at Somerset House
Collect 2024 is on view at Somerset House from 1 to 3 March: here are the highlights from the fair’s design and craft offering
By Melanie Grant Published
-
Bang & Olufsen's London showroom mixes sound, culture and sustainability
Newly opened on Bond Street, the new Bang & Olufsen London showroom combines a sensitive modular design approach and contributions from local creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Ron Arad classics made by Dakar artisans on view in London
The work of Ron Arad is part of Opera Gallery’s ‘Untitled Rencontres’, on view until 7 January 2024
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams Published
-
London designers take over an abandoned house, and stage a Christmas Market
On The Square is a collaborative project led Rio Kobayashi, bringing life and a design Christmas market to an abandoned Victorian house in east London
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Dolce & Gabbana Casa lands in London with two new locations
Dolce & Gabbana Casa opens in two new London spaces, a Brompton Road boutique and a store within Harrods, dedicated to the house’s world of furniture
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Newson’s Yard is Pimlico Road’s new design hub
Open from 1 November 2023, Newson’s Yard on Pimlico Road is a new design destination located in a former 19th century timber yard
By Rosa Bertoli Published