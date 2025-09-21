Guatemalan design studio Nada Duele traces a journey of displacement through craft
A new collection by Nada Duele explores the theme of emigration of Guatemala’s skilled artisans
Shaped by natural disaster and civil war, the Guatemalan city of Antigua has a history as restless as the volcanic earth on which it sits. Creative studio Nada Duele is the latest practice of young makers reckoning with that heritage, both material and political. Its new collection traces a journey of displacement in five pieces handcrafted by local artisans, which becomes an exploration of their very disappearance.
The emigration of Guatemala’s skilled artisans is all too common: ‘It’s happening everywhere in our country,’ explains Nada Duele’s creative director Giselle MacDonald. Touched by the growing challenges facing her native Antigua, she founded the studio in 2019, later joining forces with long-time collaborator Mariano Orellana, who shared her approach to craft as a ‘tool for storytelling with care and conscience’.
An exodus of Guatemalan talent (a number estimated to be in the hundreds of thousands each year) is one such challenge these designers have actually lived, not just observed. This series of objects – beautiful at first glance, unsettling at second – is born of a demand to translate that story. With families fractured, cultural identity unravelling, and an economy weakened by the loss of skilled work, it’s not only the past that’s slipping away, but the future of Guatemala with it.
Nada Duele casts its makers not as victims or symbols, but as protagonists, narrating the real-life journey of one such artisan, who, struggling to sustain a dignified life, is forced to flee.
For a collection pierced with pain, ‘Sudor Silente’ (silent sweat) seems an apt opener. Fired in molten flame and punctured with 34 metal nails, this jar is a tribute to toil and sacrifice, forged by invisible hands. An interpretation of the traditional red clay tinaja pot, it’s an example of the fusion of contemporary design with historic craft that is fast emerging across Central America. ‘But with artisans leaving in such numbers, we risk losing those tools and traditions with them,’ adds Orellana.
Other pieces toy with trust and betrayal, promise and peril. The iron arms of a series of candleholders rise from rough-hewn stone bases, twisting and tangling, gnarled and choking, ‘like a knot in the throat’. At each turn, the passage of displacement is weighted by ‘a sense of voicelessness, an inability to speak the native language, or even that gripping sense of fear’.
Satirical board game ‘Lo Que Nos Toca Jugar’ (what we have to play) began, at conception, as a game of chess, but quickly changed form – it was too strategic, too deliberate. This particular game, the designers realised, was ruled by chance. And to no one’s surprise, it comes with a twist; conventional playing pieces are swapped out for cleaning tools, baby bottles and spades, representing the new lives and jobs of the migrant craftspeople.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Carved out of native woods from the Petén jungle, the largest remaining tropical forest of Central America, this is the careful handiwork of female-founded enterprise Itza Wood. A frequent collaborator of Nada Duele, Itza Wood dedicates its practice to providing better employment opportunities for artisans, fighting the odds unfairly stacked against them.
Nada Duele’s collection suggests there is cause for hope: ‘La Remesa’ (the remittance) is a handwoven tapestry of a traditional casa de remesa, the region’s brightly-coloured homes that are made with money sent back from overseas. Adorned with tassels and yellow glass-blown drops, the work is an uplifting, complex portrait of hope and heaviness, ‘sending light home while navigating darkness abroad’.
A version of this article appears in the October 2025 Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
-
‘Scripted’ is a new book that explores the dark side of beauty photography
Photographer Alex Black’s images explore and subvert contemporary definitions of beauty – take a peek inside her new book
-
Watches have long been linked to space. But are we nearing its final frontier?
From Formex to Omega, Fortis and Diatom, watch brands love to build on that space connection. What is the appeal? Welcome to the watch world's latest space race
-
Aperitivo time is this Los Angeles bar’s ‘ragione di vita’
Located in Echo Park, Bar Bacetti is a welcoming haunt celebrating the great Italian ‘art of snacking’
-
This new collectible design gallery is looking to put Vermont on the map
Interior designer and fourth-generation Vermonter Kate Swanson has opened Nurture by Nature, a new gallery celebrating craft in the region