A rich heritage of fine jewellery craftsmanship is imbued with cool and contemporary references in a series of collections by Swiss watch and jewellery brand Bucherer.

These are defined by ultra modern design elements, from the juxtapositions of mixed-cut diamonds in ‘Inner Fire’ to the sharp silhouettes of ‘Rock Diamonds’ and elegant angles of ‘Skyline’. A careful consideration of cut, clarity and form brings a frisson to traditional silhouettes, seen in the chic ‘Baguette Love’ hoop earrings.

First created in the 1920s, the baguette cut is enduringly synonymous with the art deco aesthetic, a bygone glamour that Bucherer reinterprets here. The historical meets the haute in thickly drawn loops of 18ct yellow gold, studded with 26 baguette-cut diamonds, for earrings that feel as modern now as they would have done a century ago

bucherer.com