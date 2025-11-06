Bucherer reinterprets bygone glamour for a modern audience
The Swiss brand draws on a rich jewellery heritage for very modern design
A rich heritage of fine jewellery craftsmanship is imbued with cool and contemporary references in a series of collections by Swiss watch and jewellery brand Bucherer.
These are defined by ultra modern design elements, from the juxtapositions of mixed-cut diamonds in ‘Inner Fire’ to the sharp silhouettes of ‘Rock Diamonds’ and elegant angles of ‘Skyline’. A careful consideration of cut, clarity and form brings a frisson to traditional silhouettes, seen in the chic ‘Baguette Love’ hoop earrings.
First created in the 1920s, the baguette cut is enduringly synonymous with the art deco aesthetic, a bygone glamour that Bucherer reinterprets here. The historical meets the haute in thickly drawn loops of 18ct yellow gold, studded with 26 baguette-cut diamonds, for earrings that feel as modern now as they would have done a century ago
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat art trends and conducted in-depth profiles, as well as writing and commissioning extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys travelling, visiting artists' studios and viewing exhibitions around the world, and has interviewed artists and designers including Maggi Hambling, William Kentridge, Jonathan Anderson, Chantal Joffe, Lubaina Himid, Tilda Swinton and Mickalene Thomas.
