In the October 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, we give the magazine over to a selection of long-form stories that we feel warrant the unique perspective afforded by print. Given the clamour to create in a multiplatform environment, we believe offering time and space to a series of in-depth articles further enriches our engagement with the world. And by honouring the true value of a medium that privileges rich visual executions, expansive reporting, and the careful juxtaposing of topics and projects, we hope this goes some way to revealing something pertinent and insightful about broader shifts in culture and life, too.

Jean-Marc Drut, one of 12 residents of Le Corbusier’s Cité Radieuse in Marseille who invited us into their homes to discuss life in the brutalist landmark (Image credit: Photography: Mathilde Hiley)

Across the October issue’s 300 pages, we bring you the methods and motivations of a plethora of world-class creatives, including Bas Smets, the landscape architect renewing our relationship with the natural world; the visionary fashion designer Craig Green, whose London atelier we visited, the better to unpack his extraordinary talent; and Irma Boom, reinforcing the primacy of print one extraordinary volume at a time.

We visit Tbilisi, where a robust entrepreneurial spirit is resisting an encroaching authoritarian state, and head to Lagos, where the informal architecture of Nigeria’s street markets is inspiring a young generation of designers to adapt their home-grown structures.

We broaden our focus on the meaning of home at the Unité d’Habitation in Marseille, where inhabitants of Le Corbusier’s landmark housing project reflect on its continuing legacy, and consider the evolving role of our innermost realm, domesticity, through the eyes of contemporary artists contemplating this symbol of selfhood.

For our interiors story, we highlight the objects that define the remarkable shelf life of great design, and we offer our thoughts on technology and travel – two aspects of an ever-changing world that are bearing the brunt of our thirst for constant renewal.

Pulling this issue together has been the work of many, but I’d particularly like to thank Clara Perrotte, Anne-France Berthelon, Ora-ïto and Raphaëlle Caldaguès for their help in producing our story on the Unité d’Habitation; Kalpesh Lathigra, who brilliantly translated the backstage world of Craig Green’s Paris show; photographer Devashish Gaur, who traversed multiple time zones (remotely) to capture the ten portraits for our Landscape Architects’ Directory; and London Art Makers for their help in creating our monumental interiors story.

Bill Prince

Editor-in-Chief

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The October 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is available in print on newsstands from 4 September 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today

Seen on the newsstand cover (top left): ‘Bibendum’ chair prototype made using EcoLattice for Aram’s ‘Beyond Foam’ exhibition in September 2025, price on request, by Eileen Gray, from Aram. ‘Bibendum’ chair in black leather, 1926, from £4,915, by Eileen Gray, from Aram. ‘Helia’ fabric in 0733, 2020, price on request, by Raf Simons, for Kvadrat. Paint in Baked Cherry, £70 for 2.5 litres, by Little Greene. ‘Leaf II’ recycled wool in Jet Black, 2021, £86 per m, by Kirkby Design