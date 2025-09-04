10 landscape architects to know now: the ultimate directory
The Wallpaper* 2025 Landscape Architects’ Directory spotlights the world's most exciting studios, each one transforming the environment around us with projects that celebrate nature in design
Vaishnavi Nayel Talawadekar, Daven Wu, Danielle Demetriou
This year, a deep dive into landscape architecture brings a refreshing shift to the long-standing Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory, an annual listing of promising practices across the globe. For 2025, as celebrated in the October print issue of Wallpaper*, our survey of exciting studios goes outside, as we sample the inspiring international talent that is transforming the environment around us, shaping everything but the buildings.
Explore the Wallpaper* Landscape Architects’ Directory 2025
While the Architects’ Directory traditionally focuses on residential work and emerging professionals, this year's profiles zoom in on stars in the landscape sector. We cast our net far and wide, taking in young as well as established practices, exploring diverse iterations of what landscape is, and spanning Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. For a one-time-only appearance, welcome to our 2025 Landscape Architects’ Directory. Follow the links to read a full profile of each featured practice.
Terremoto, USA
Terremoto was founded in Los Angeles in 2013 by David Godshall and Alain Peauroi (who passed away this January – ‘the biggest thing that our studio has endured to date’, Godshall says). Now, its team runs as a thriving collective and has a second base in San Francisco. Its inherent transparency and openness about its values – ecological, philosophical, social, moral – make it a powerful proposition in its field and define both its methods and output.
Read more about Terremoto and see its projects
Studio Knight Stokoe, UK
Studio founders Martin Knight and Claire Stokoe argue that landscape architecture has been overlooked. While a focus on climate and biodiversity emergencies has emerged strongly in recent years, the pair behind Studio Knight Stokoe feel there’s more to be said about a particular aspect of the profession. ‘An area that is being looked at less, that has huge potential, is taking as strong a focus on a retain, reuse and recycle agenda for existing landscapes, and questioning whether wholesale replacement of spaces, built elements, and planting, is the right approach, just to deliver a particular vision for a place. Can these elements not be woven into the fabric of the landscape solution for a place?’ they ask.
Read more about Studio Knight Stokoe and see its projects
Estudio Ome, Mexico
Estudio Ome from Mexico City was founded in 2018 by the Franco-Mexican duo Hortense Blanchard and Susana Rojas Saviñón. The landscape studio has always questioned ‘how we interact with nature and where to intervene to get the perfect balance between what is built and what is alive’, the partners explain. Bringing together different elements and consolidating learnings from diverse aspects of the creative and physical world has been a powerful tool for the pair.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Read more about Estudio Ome and see its projects
Rural Futurisms, South Africa
Lesego Bantsheng and her practice, Rural Futurisms NPC, aim to shake up the notion of landscape. Founded in 2023 and working in Southern Africa, in particular rural northern South Africa, the studio is a collective of researchers, designers, a historian and a climate activist, ‘interested in imagining a collective future of rurality that stems from its rich heritage’. Rural Futurisms is a non-profit organisation, and Bantsheng is also a practising urban designer at Maccreanor Lavington in Rotterdam (as well as a contributor at the African and diasporic spatial practitioners network Matri-Archi(tecture)). In her many hats, Bantsheng works internationally, challenging perceptions of what landscape is and how it can affect communities.
Read more about Rural Futurisms and its projects
Studio Zewde, USA
‘Every project begins with listening – to the land and to people,’ says Sara Zewde, founder of Harlem-based Studio Zewde. ‘Materials, forms, and planting are chosen to reflect and resonate with both. We're defined by our commitment to designing landscapes that are deeply rooted in cultural narratives, ecology and memory.’ Driven by these values, the landscape architect set up her independent practice in New York in 2018, focusing on landscape, urban design, and public art. It now employs about 15 people.
Read more about Studio Zewde and see its projects
VSLA, India
Indian landscape architect Varna Shashidhar, founder and principal of Bengaluru studio VSLA, didn’t always know that her heart – and hands – belonged outdoors. But by the time she earned her master’s in landscape architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design in 2006, she was sure of one thing: a desk job in an air-conditioned office just wasn’t on the cards. ‘Landscape has a way of touching your chitta,’ she says, using the Sanskrit word for consciousness. ‘In India, you encounter a different terrain every day. One day, you’re walking barefoot on a pilgrimage; the next, you’re tending to wildflowers in your garden. Everything here feels deeply personal.’
Read more about VSLA and see its projects
Emergent Studios, Australia
In the offices of Emergent Studios, the Melbourne-based landscape architecture practice, creative collaboration between landscape architects and digital innovators is revealing an unexpected truth: that the best landscapes are never really finished. ‘There's a lack of control that we welcome as designers,’ says Sarah Hicks, the studio's design director. ‘We see the role of emergence as being intrinsic to landscape design.'
Read more about Emergent Studios and see its projects
Rodrigo Oliveira, Brazil
‘A garden has to be imperfect, intuitive, instinctive,’ says Brazilian landscape architect Rodrigo Oliveira. A naturalistic perspective – inspired by Japanese garden methodology and the asymmetric beauty of nature itself – has defined Oliveira's 30-year career. The result is deceptively simple: gardens that appear as if nothing was deliberately done there, yet achieve profound harmony between built form and nature. He now has ongoing partnerships with Brazil's architectural elite – Bernardes Arquitetura and Studio Arthur Casas among them.
Read more about Rodrigo Oliveira and see his projects
Kotchakorn Voraakhom, Thailand
The future, as Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom sees it, demands breaking silos and reimagining the designer's role – not as a solitary problem-solver, but as an orchestrator of change. Voraakhom leads her own studio, Landprocess in Bangkok, but also has founded Porous City Network to create a platform for discussing such matters. In the Thai capital, where rising waters threaten the very existence of the city, that change is happening one plant-filled park, one food-producing rooftop, one government complex at a time.
Read more about Kotchakorn Voraakhom and see her projects
Taichi Saito, Japan
‘I hope to create gentle landscapes that allow people’s hearts to feel at ease, even just for a moment,’ says Japanese landscape architect Taichi Sato. ‘By creating more spaces where people can feel the subtle pauses and natural movement that only nature can give, I hope to reconnect people to something deeper and slowly rebuild a meaningful relationship between humans and the natural world.’ Saito has emerged as a quietly rising Japanese landscape architect since founding his company Daishizen in 2011. He works with a raft of top-tier architects (from Sou Fujimoto to Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP) on projects across the country.
Read more about Taichi Saito and see his projects
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
The wait is over – the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 shortlist is here
The restored home of Big Ben, creative housing for different needs, and a centre for medical innovation – the RIBA Stirling Prize 2025 shortlist has just been announced, and its six entries are as diverse as they can be
-
This new collectible design gallery is looking to put Vermont on the map
Interior designer and fourth-generation Vermonter Kate Swanson has opened Nurture by Nature, a new gallery celebrating craft in the region
-
Bottega Veneta’s Harrods pop-up is a luxurious ode to ‘intrecciato’, its signature woven leather
Celebrating 50 years of the Italian house’s signature leather-weaving technique, the ephemeral Harrods store arrives just prior to Louise Trotter’s anticipated debut as creative director later this month
-
Landscape architect Taichi Saito: ‘I hope to create gentle landscapes that allow people’s hearts to feel at ease’
We meet Taichi Saito and his 'gentle' landscapes, as the Japanese designer discusses his desire for a 'deep and meaningful' connection between humans and the natural world
-
Meet Kotchakorn Voraakhom, the Thai force in landscape architecture
Alongside her studio Landprocess and network Porous City, Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom is on a mission to make Bangkok a model of climate resilience
-
Meet Studio Zewde, the Harlem practice that's creating landscapes 'rooted in cultural narratives, ecology and memory'
Ahead of a string of prestigious project openings, we check in with firm founder Sara Zewde
-
For Indian landscape architect Varna Shashidhar, nature taught her ‘more than any lecture ever could’
Varna Shashidhar of Bangalore studio VSLA tells us of her journey to becoming a landscape architect, guided by observation, intuition, and a profound respect for place
-
Meet Rodrigo Oliveira, landscape architect to some of Brazil’s finest buildings
We delve into Rodrigo Oliveira's naturalistic approach and explore his landscape architecture work, gracing buildings designed by some of Brazil's finest contemporary architects
-
Estudio Ome on how the goal of its landscapes ‘is to provoke, even through a subtle detail, an experience’
The Mexico City-based practice explores landscape architecture in Mexico, France and beyond, seeking to unite ‘art and ecology’
-
The Melbourne studio rewilding cities through digital-driven landscape design
‘There's a lack of control that we welcome as designers,’ say Melbourne-based landscape architects Emergent Studios
-
How LA's Terremoto brings 'historic architecture into its next era through revitalising the landscapes around them'
Terremoto, the Los Angeles and San Francisco collective landscape architecture studio, shakes up the industry through openness and design passion