This year, a deep dive into landscape architecture brings a refreshing shift to the long-standing Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory, an annual listing of promising practices across the globe. For 2025, as celebrated in the October print issue of Wallpaper*, our survey of exciting studios goes outside, as we sample the inspiring international talent that is transforming the environment around us, shaping everything but the buildings.

Explore the Wallpaper* Landscape Architects’ Directory 2025

While the Architects’ Directory traditionally focuses on residential work and emerging professionals, this year's profiles zoom in on stars in the landscape sector. We cast our net far and wide, taking in young as well as established practices, exploring diverse iterations of what landscape is, and spanning Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and Oceania. For a one-time-only appearance, welcome to our 2025 Landscape Architects’ Directory. Follow the links to read a full profile of each featured practice.

Terremoto, USA

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Terremoto was founded in Los Angeles in 2013 by David Godshall and Alain Peauroi (who passed away this January – ‘the biggest thing that our studio has endured to date’, Godshall says). Now, its team runs as a thriving collective and has a second base in San Francisco . Its inherent transparency and openness about its values – ecological, philosophical, social, moral – make it a powerful proposition in its field and define both its methods and output.

Read more about Terremoto and see its projects

Studio Knight Stokoe, UK

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Studio founders Martin Knight and Claire Stokoe argue that landscape architecture has been overlooked. While a focus on climate and biodiversity emergencies has emerged strongly in recent years, the pair behind Studio Knight Stokoe feel there’s more to be said about a particular aspect of the profession. ‘An area that is being looked at less, that has huge potential, is taking as strong a focus on a retain, reuse and recycle agenda for existing landscapes, and questioning whether wholesale replacement of spaces, built elements, and planting, is the right approach, just to deliver a particular vision for a place. Can these elements not be woven into the fabric of the landscape solution for a place?’ they ask.

Read more about Studio Knight Stokoe and see its projects

Estudio Ome, Mexico

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Estudio Ome from Mexico City was founded in 2018 by the Franco-Mexican duo Hortense Blanchard and Susana Rojas Saviñón. The landscape studio has always questioned ‘how we interact with nature and where to intervene to get the perfect balance between what is built and what is alive’, the partners explain. Bringing together different elements and consolidating learnings from diverse aspects of the creative and physical world has been a powerful tool for the pair.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read more about Estudio Ome and see its projects

Rural Futurisms, South Africa

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Lesego Bantsheng and her practice, Rural Futurisms NPC, aim to shake up the notion of landscape. Founded in 2023 and working in Southern Africa, in particular rural northern South Africa, the studio is a collective of researchers, designers, a historian and a climate activist, ‘interested in imagining a collective future of rurality that stems from its rich heritage’. Rural Futurisms is a non-profit organisation, and Bantsheng is also a practising urban designer at Maccreanor Lavington in Rotterdam (as well as a contributor at the African and diasporic spatial practitioners network Matri-Archi(tecture)). In her many hats, Bantsheng works internationally, challenging perceptions of what landscape is and how it can affect communities.

Read more about Rural Futurisms and its projects

Studio Zewde, USA

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

‘Every project begins with listening – to the land and to people,’ says Sara Zewde, founder of Harlem-based Studio Zewde. ‘Materials, forms, and planting are chosen to reflect and resonate with both. We're defined by our commitment to designing landscapes that are deeply rooted in cultural narratives, ecology and memory.’ Driven by these values, the landscape architect set up her independent practice in New York in 2018, focusing on landscape, urban design, and public art. It now employs about 15 people.

Read more about Studio Zewde and see its projects

VSLA, India

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

Indian landscape architect Varna Shashidhar, founder and principal of Bengaluru studio VSLA , didn’t always know that her heart – and hands – belonged outdoors. But by the time she earned her master’s in landscape architecture from Harvard’s Graduate School of Design in 2006, she was sure of one thing: a desk job in an air-conditioned office just wasn’t on the cards. ‘Landscape has a way of touching your chitta,’ she says, using the Sanskrit word for consciousness. ‘In India , you encounter a different terrain every day. One day, you’re walking barefoot on a pilgrimage; the next, you’re tending to wildflowers in your garden. Everything here feels deeply personal.’

Read more about VSLA and see its projects

Emergent Studios, Australia

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

In the offices of Emergent Studios , the Melbourne -based landscape architecture practice, creative collaboration between landscape architects and digital innovators is revealing an unexpected truth: that the best landscapes are never really finished. ‘There's a lack of control that we welcome as designers,’ says Sarah Hicks, the studio's design director. ‘We see the role of emergence as being intrinsic to landscape design.'

Read more about Emergent Studios and see its projects

Rodrigo Oliveira, Brazil

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

‘A garden has to be imperfect, intuitive, instinctive,’ says Brazilian landscape architect Rodrigo Oliveira . A naturalistic perspective – inspired by Japanese garden methodology and the asymmetric beauty of nature itself – has defined Oliveira's 30-year career. The result is deceptively simple: gardens that appear as if nothing was deliberately done there, yet achieve profound harmony between built form and nature. He now has ongoing partnerships with Brazil's architectural elite – Bernardes Arquitetura and Studio Arthur Casas among them.

Read more about Rodrigo Oliveira and see his projects

Kotchakorn Voraakhom, Thailand

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

The future, as Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom sees it, demands breaking silos and reimagining the designer's role – not as a solitary problem-solver, but as an orchestrator of change. Voraakhom leads her own studio, Landprocess in Bangkok, but also has founded Porous City Network to create a platform for discussing such matters. In the Thai capital, where rising waters threaten the very existence of the city, that change is happening one plant-filled park, one food-producing rooftop, one government complex at a time.

Read more about Kotchakorn Voraakhom and see her projects

Taichi Saito, Japan

(Image credit: Devashish Gaur)

‘I hope to create gentle landscapes that allow people’s hearts to feel at ease, even just for a moment,’ says Japanese landscape architect Taichi Sato. ‘By creating more spaces where people can feel the subtle pauses and natural movement that only nature can give, I hope to reconnect people to something deeper and slowly rebuild a meaningful relationship between humans and the natural world.’ Saito has emerged as a quietly rising Japanese landscape architect since founding his company Daishizen in 2011. He works with a raft of top-tier architects (from Sou Fujimoto to Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP) on projects across the country.

Read more about Taichi Saito and see his projects