LEVC’s L380 is a truly magnificent minivan

Long-wheelbase luxury is no longer confined to the limousine. The past year has seen several challengers in the field of monarch-grade minivans, from the Lexus LM to the forthcoming China-only Volvo EM90 and closely related Zeekr 009. Now Zeekr and Volvo’s parent company, Geely, has unveiled a competing machine from another brand in its portfolio, LEVC.

Also known as the London Electric Vehicle Company, LEVC’s best-known model is the current London Taxi, the TX. Overseen by LEVC’s global chief design officer Brett Boydell (formerly Bentley’s head of interior design), the LEVC L380 is the start of the company’s transition to a manufacturer of a wide range of electric vehicles.

LEVC L380 goes to great lengths for luxury

The L380 is undoubtedly a flagship, one that makes great use of LEVC’s Space Oriented Architecture (SOA), a platform that maximises the amount of space available for occupants. Hence the car has six substantial first class-style chairs, with the potential for up to eight passengers if everyone forgoes the ability to recline individually.

All that seating space is lavishly upholstered in semi-aniline leather, with the middle row getting its own in-arm tablet controls and big screen displays, whilst the dashboard also goes big on screens. All this is set beneath a huge panoramic glass roof with the capability to dim automatically depending on how it’s set.

Those big chairs can recline all the way back for exhausted executives to take a nap, while the cabin is awash with premium touches, including Alcantara, chrome and crystal finishes and air vents inspired by the form of the traditional Chinese Ruyi ceremonial sceptre. Finally, there’s the rather dubious sounding ‘meteor shower cabin lighting effect’, which is said to ‘integrate London icons such as Tower Bridge and Big Ben’. One for the tourists, perhaps, when they choose an L380 as a premium taxicab.

That said, China will get first dibs at this new level of executive luxury, as the L380 won’t appear on UK roads until at least 2026.

