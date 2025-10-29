David Goldblatt captures intimate portraits of Johannesburg during apartheid
Between 1948 and 2016, David Goldblatt returned periodically to Fietas, a suburb in the west of Johannesburg’s city centre, to photograph the impact of apartheid legislation on its residents and landscape. The resulting photographs have now been collected and published for the first time
The Docrats still retained their ancestral home on the 20th Street in Johannesburg when South African photographer David Goldblatt took their photograph, capturing an image of comfortable serenity. Soon after, the Docrats were 'disqualified’ from living there – like many others, governed by apartheid laws. From 1946 to 2016, David photographed this displaced community in the Fietas region, composed of the suburbs of Pageview and Vrededorp, which has now been compiled by his daughter Brenda Goldblatt into the book ‘Fragments of Fietas’.
As early as 1923, plans for separate urban residential areas for Africans had been developed. Local legislation was already propagating segregated living, but once the Nationalist Party came to power with veiled intentions of white supremacy and instilled the Group Areas Act of 1950, racially segregated town planning became compulsory for South Africa. It forced many like the Docrats to move out of their homes to places 'set aside for them'.
It's an intimate portrait of people that David presents, highlighting a personal relationship with many of them. A group, possibly a family, stands in front of a house which they were about to abandon – some of the elders smile but the younger children’s faces are etched with distress. An empty breakfast table in Tahera Karbelkar’s house speak to her fear in the final days in which she stayed in her home, not answering the doorbell of the Group Area inspectors when David visited her. Her house was demolished and never rebuilt, the dream of redevelopment having never been achieved by the Mandela government.
A blackboard outside a shop reads, ‘We have been trading here for the last 40 years, where must we move?’ In a photograph taken in Ossie’s shop in 1976, his daughter smiled as her father looked on. A year later, her sister Asiya Docrat was lugging items helping Ossie Docrat to close shop. 'I had blackboards outside and I used to put the [match] score up there,' Ossie had said. Before closing shutters, the blackboard read: Fietas died today.
Fragments of Fietas, Mack Books, £35
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Upasana Das is a freelance writer working on fashion, art and culture. She has written for NYT, Dazed, Interview Mag, Vogue India and Harper's among others.
-
Faena New York just landed in the Big Apple – and it's an excuse for a good time
Argentine hotelier Alan Faena’s first New York address serves up high-octane hospitality with a dash of leopard print
-
These vintage American motels will have you longing for the open road
‘Vintage Motels’ documents how the humble roadside stopover has evolved into a design-led destination for a new generation of travellers
-
Marta de la Rica opens The Lab, a design studio turned experimental playground
Spanish designer Marta de la Rica establishes The Lab as a space for applied design research, with a debut collection exploring how scale and gesture transform material behaviour
-
Remembering Koyo Kouoh, the Cameroonian curator due to lead the 2026 Venice Biennale
Kouoh, who died this week aged 57, was passionate about the furtherance of African art and artists, and also contributed to international shows, being named the first African woman to curate the Venice Biennale
-
Zanele Muholi celebrates South Africa’s Black LGBTI communities in LA and London
Zanele Muholi's portraits and sculptures are currently on show at Southern Guild Los Angeles and the Tate Modern, London
-
Esther Mahlangu’s first retrospective features the iconic BMW 525i Art Car
Esther Mahlangu showcases ‘Then I knew I was good at painting’ at the Iziko Museums of South Africa in Cape Town
-
Now Gallery presents the vibrant culture of ‘A Young South Africa’ captured through the lens
Now Gallery’s ‘A Young South Africa, Human Stories’ showcases six inspiring photographers for the 2023
-
Zizipho Poswa’s new ceramics and photography explore hair as a medium for sculpture
At Southern Guild Gallery, Cape Town, Zizipho Poswa draws on the elaborate hairstyling practised by African women in a new series of ceramics, bronze sculptures and photographs
-
Lungiswa Gqunta’s dreamscapes address tangled colonial legacies at Henry Moore Institute
South African artist Lungiswa Gqunta explores knowledge systems, spirituality and collective experiences in her first solo UK exhibition, ‘Sleep in Witness’ at the Henry Moore Institute, Leeds
-
William Kentridge turns Moleskine notebook into art
South African artist William Kentridge is the latest contributor to the Moleskine Foundation Collection, transforming a notebook into a visual parable brimming with ‘thoughts accepted and abandoned’
-
Alice Mann photobook bangs the drum for South African girls
Alice Mann’s long-term photography project, Drummies, examines how the sport of drum majorettes empowers young women in South Africa. Via a Kickstarter campaign, the photographer hopes to transform the compelling series into a photobook