William Morris mania meets the design industry’s darker side in a new London show

‘Morris Mania’ at the William Morris Gallery explores the British designer’s complicated legacy in an ever-more commodified world

Left: Japanese waving cat, Strawberry Thief design. Right: Bag, Sunflower Design
Left: Japanese waving cat, Strawberry Thief design. Right: Bag, Sunflower Design
(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)
By
published
in News

‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful’, advised the influential British designer William Morris (1834-1896), known not only for his signature floral and botanical prints but also for his socialist principles and belief in a responsible approach to beauty, purpose, craftsmanship and production. So what would he make of his now infinitely reproduced patterns plastered across everything from shower curtains to phone cases, dentist waiting rooms to shopping centres? It makes for a complicated, but extraordinary, legacy – one that's explored in glorious blooming detail by a new exhibition, ‘Morris Mania: How Britain’s greatest designer went viral’, at William Morris Gallery in London (5 April-21 September 2025).

Eyemask, Strawberry Thief design

Eyemask, Strawberry Thief design

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Nike Trainers, Willow design

Nike Trainers, Willow design

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Marking 75 years of the gallery – located in Morris’ Grade II*-listed former home and displaying the world's largest collection of his work – the show celebrates his output while also taking a chance to unravel the changing dynamic of design in the modern world. Removed from their original context – tied to Morris’ beliefs in responsibility towards nature and creative working conditions – many of his designs are now mass-produced or computer-generated copies to accommodate capitalist consumption; resulting goods may also be contributing to the environmental crisis.

Past Times mug

Past Times mug

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

‘Morris Mania’ carefully tightropes between championing the creativity of the designer, and considering his impact in the context of an increasingly commodified world.

Roberts radio, Willough Bough design

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

It also explores how skilled craftsmanship and pride in making something well are still at the forefront for many contemporary creatives – and for those that purchase their work. A section of the exhibition examines some of the instances where Morris’ work continues to be produced by skilled artisans.

Autumn/Winter 2015 collection for Marc by Marc Jacobs.

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Objects on display in ‘Morris Mania’ include those from the gallery as well as private collections, such as ‘Willow’ pattern Nike trainers, a ‘Rose’ patterned seat from the 1980s British Nuclear Submarine Fleet, and Loewe fashion inspired by Morris’ designs.

There are also Morris-patterned objects donated by the public. Adding a personal touch, visitors are encouraged to continue to lend and donate their own Morris-print objects throughout the course of the exhibition. Donations so far include chopsticks, a waving cat from Japan, hand-embroidered wedding jackets, Wellington boots and an array of mugs and biscuit tins.

As well as browsing the array of prints, wallpapers and objects, visitors can also enjoy a series of talks and events happening within the gallery.

'Morris Mania', 5 April-21 September 2025, William Morris Gallery, London, wmgallery.org.uk

TOPICS
Tianna Williams
Staff Writer

Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.

You might also like
View More ▸