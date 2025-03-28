‘Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful’, advised the influential British designer William Morris (1834-1896), known not only for his signature floral and botanical prints but also for his socialist principles and belief in a responsible approach to beauty, purpose, craftsmanship and production. So what would he make of his now infinitely reproduced patterns plastered across everything from shower curtains to phone cases, dentist waiting rooms to shopping centres? It makes for a complicated, but extraordinary, legacy – one that's explored in glorious blooming detail by a new exhibition, ‘Morris Mania: How Britain’s greatest designer went viral’, at William Morris Gallery in London (5 April-21 September 2025).

‘Morris Mania’ at William Morris Gallery, London

Eyemask, Strawberry Thief design (Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Nike Trainers, Willow design (Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Marking 75 years of the gallery – located in Morris’ Grade II*-listed former home and displaying the world's largest collection of his work – the show celebrates his output while also taking a chance to unravel the changing dynamic of design in the modern world. Removed from their original context – tied to Morris’ beliefs in responsibility towards nature and creative working conditions – many of his designs are now mass-produced or computer-generated copies to accommodate capitalist consumption; resulting goods may also be contributing to the environmental crisis.

Past Times mug (Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

‘Morris Mania’ carefully tightropes between championing the creativity of the designer, and considering his impact in the context of an increasingly commodified world.

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

It also explores how skilled craftsmanship and pride in making something well are still at the forefront for many contemporary creatives – and for those that purchase their work. A section of the exhibition examines some of the instances where Morris’ work continues to be produced by skilled artisans.

(Image credit: William Morris Gallery, London Borough of Waltham Forest)

Objects on display in ‘Morris Mania’ include those from the gallery as well as private collections, such as ‘Willow’ pattern Nike trainers, a ‘Rose’ patterned seat from the 1980s British Nuclear Submarine Fleet, and Loewe fashion inspired by Morris’ designs.

There are also Morris-patterned objects donated by the public. Adding a personal touch, visitors are encouraged to continue to lend and donate their own Morris-print objects throughout the course of the exhibition. Donations so far include chopsticks, a waving cat from Japan, hand-embroidered wedding jackets, Wellington boots and an array of mugs and biscuit tins.

As well as browsing the array of prints, wallpapers and objects, visitors can also enjoy a series of talks and events happening within the gallery.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Morris Mania', 5 April-21 September 2025, William Morris Gallery, London, wmgallery.org.uk