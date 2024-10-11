Kim Jones to exit Fendi after four years
Fendi has announced that Kim Jones is leaving his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at the Italian house, though will remain at Dior Men
British designer Kim Jones is to exit his role as artistic director of womenswear and couture at Italian house Fendi, it has been announced this afternoon (11 October 2024). He is set to continue as artistic director of Dior Men, another house in the LVMH stable, the statement confirmed.
Jones began his tenure at Fendi in 2020, filling the role which had been vacant after the death of Karl Lagerfeld in February 2019. His collections for Fendi reimagined the house’s Roman roots in the designer’s sleek, contemporary style, while references to his own fixations – among them the work of the Bloomsbury group – were woven throughout. In the statement, Fendi says he was ‘guided by passion and creativity... constantly renewing the house’s codes’.
‘Kim Jones is a highly talented designer who has brought his unique and multicultural vision to Fendi over the past four years,’ says Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH. ‘I would like to thank him for his contribution and look forward to continuing to witness his creativity for Dior Men.’
Kim Jones is leaving Fendi
His final show for the house took place this past September (2024), with Jones presenting a collection that looked back to the 1920s, the decade in which Fendi was founded (2025 will mark the house’s centenary year). ‘The foundations of how women dress today and, in many ways, how we think are in the 1920s. It’s about modernity in style and attitude,’ he said.
‘There [was a] modernism in dress, design, decoration and thought. We approached the collection with these things in mind, as an amalgam of epochs, moods and techniques – then and now,’ he continued. As a final flourish, an enormous white box opened in the centre of the runway at the end of the show, revealing a tableau of models inside. Now, it feels like a fitting finale.
As yet, there is no announcement about Jones’ successor, though it adds to a growing number of vacancies at fashion’s major houses – among them Chanel and Dries Van Noten. Fendi says that ‘a new creative organisation for Fendi will be announced in due time’.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
