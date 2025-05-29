Maria Grazia Chiuri to exit Dior: ‘I‘m immensely proud of this chapter’
Following her Cruise 2026 show in Rome earlier this week, Maria Grazia Chiuri has announced that she will be stepping away from her role as creative director of Dior’s womenswear and couture lines
Days after a blockbuster Cruise show in Rome – which saw the Italian designer return to her home city to show in the grounds of the 18th-century Villa Albani Torlonia – it has been announced this morning that Maria Grazia Chiuri is set to exit Dior after a 9-year tenure as creative director of the house’s womenswear and couture lines. She is the first woman designer to have led the Parisian house.
‘After nine years, I am leaving Dior, delighted to have been given this extraordinary opportunity,’ she said in a statement. ‘I would like to thank Monsieur Arnault [CEO of LVMH] for placing his trust in me and Delphine [Arnault] for her support. I am particularly grateful for the work accomplished by my teams and the Ateliers.
Maria Grazia Chiuri to exit Dior
‘Their talent and expertise allowed me to realise my vision of committed women’s fashion, in close dialogue with several generations of female artists,’ she continued. ‘Together, we have written an impactful chapter of which I am immensely proud.’
Indeed, Chiuri’s tenure was defined by a distinctly feminist approach. Her first collection memorably included a T-shirt reading ‘We Should All Be Feminists’, taken from the 2014 essay by Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Over the next nine years, she would collaborate with numerous women artists on the scenography for her runway shows; these included Judy Chicago, Mickalene Thomas and Eva Jospin, among others.
Her designs, meanwhile, often drew on lesser-known elements of the Dior archive, including creative directors who came after Christian Dior (Marc Bohan was one such influence). Her collections were infused with a mood of romance and ease, oftentimes inspired by myth and fairytale. Embellishment was central, particularly embroidery, partnering with Mumbai’s Chanakya atelier and non-profit School of Craft on several projects, including the show set for her Fall 2023 show in the city, which featured an embroidered work inspired by the Indian toran (it took 300 artisans over 35,000 hours of work to complete).
‘I extend my warmest thanks to Maria Grazia Chiuri, who, since her arrival at Dior, has accomplished tremendous work with an inspiring feminist perspective and exceptional creativity, all imbued with the spirit of Monsieur Dior, which allowed her to design highly desirable collections,’ says Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture. ‘She has written a key chapter in the history of Christian Dior, greatly contributing to its remarkable growth and being the first woman to lead the creation of women’s collections.’
As for her replacement, it is widely rumoured that Jonathan Anderson – who was recently confirmed as the creative director of Dior Men, replacing Kim Jones – will also take over the womenswear line, though there has been no announcement from the house. He will show his debut menswear collection this June in Paris during Men’s Fashion Week.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
-
Malta’s London Design Biennale installation ‘reclaims death as a moment of reflection, not fear’
Wallpaper* speaks with Andrew Borg Wirth, curator and co-lead designer of Malta's installation, ‘URNA’, which reimagines cremation rituals
-
How did the Shakers influence modern design? A new exhibition considers the progressive philosophy of the free church
‘The Shakers: A World in the Making’ positions the 18th-century sect as a pioneer of simple, functional and democratic design – principles that still guide aesthetics today
-
This Madrid villa’s sculptural details add to its serene appeal
Villa 18 by Fran Silvestre Architects, one of a trilogy of new homes in La Moraleja, plays with geometry and curves – take a tour
-
What did Christian Dior’s favourite ‘invisible’ flower smell like?
Dior’s Francis Kurkdijan recreates the scent of a rare lily of the valley species in Le Muguet, the first olfactory chapter of new perfume collection Les Récoltes Majeures
-
With scenography by OMA, Dior’s ‘Designer of Dreams’ exhibition in Seoul is ‘a piece of theatre’
OMA partner Shohei Shigematsu catches up with Wallpaper* about the dramatic show design for the latest iteration of ‘Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams’, which opened in Seoul this weekend
-
Jonathan Anderson is heading to Dior Men
After months of speculation, it has been confirmed this morning that Jonathan Anderson, who left Loewe earlier this year, is the successor to Kim Jones at Dior Men
-
Dior holds an enchanting Kyoto show in the midst of cherry-blossom season
Maria Grazia Chiuri chose the grounds of Kyoto’s serene Tō-ji Temple to present a Fall 2025 collection that celebrated Dior’s longstanding links with Japan
-
The best fashion moments at Milan Design Week 2025
Scarlett Conlon discovers the finest fashion moments at Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week 2025, from Loewe’s artist-designed teapots to The Row’s first home collection
-
Paris Fashion Week A/W 2025 highlights: Chanel to Saint Laurent
Wallpaper* selects the very best of Paris Fashion Week A/W 2025, from Chanel’s playful take on its house codes to an exercise in singularity at Saint Laurent
-
Cut and paste: how to wear the S/S 2025 menswear collections
Layered-up and collaged looks capture the eclectic mood of the S/S 2025 menswear collections, giving you a blueprint of how to dress for the season ahead
-
Intoxicating perfumes can ‘haunt, beguile and seduce’
A intoxicating perfume, such as the below fragrances featured in the March 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, can haunt, beguile and seduce, writes Hannah Tindle